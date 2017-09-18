Nicole Kidman called out for 'snubbing' kids with Tom Cruise in Emmy speech
Nicole Kidman won an Emmy for her performance in "Big Little Lies."
In her speech, she gave a shout out to her husband and two children with him.
"I have a huge artistic family who have supported me through all my ups and downs," she said.
"I also am a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith, and my darling Keith, who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path. And they have to sacrifice so much for it."
“So this is yours. I just want my two little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my mumma didn’t put me to bed it’s because of this — [at least] I got something!’”
Jmo, but I didn't think anything about her acceptance speech. Her older kids have graduated high school and are living adult lives. Isabella is married. She mentioned Keith and her little girls (paraphrased) as having sacrificed mommy during the time she was filming BLL. Isabella and Connor didn't sacrifice anything about Nicole during the filming, they're out living their own lives.
People will jump at any excuse to 'bad mommy!' @a mother, Nicole couldn't win either way.
Exactly. This isn't a case of "real" vs adopted kids. This is a case of the adopted kids choosing Tom and their cult over Nicole.
Family situations are messy and for people to treat this like a black and white issue is shortsighted.
I remember all the pap shots of him spoiling his kid. I don't know how you cut a child out of your life that way.
photo-opvacation to Disney World a year or so after the divorce that was heavily photographed, but I'm honestly not sure if he's been seen with her since.
On one hand, he's a piece of shit for abandoning his child, but on the other hand I'm sure Suri's much better off with Katie and away from Scientology.
BTW I really like that she's doing more films about motherhood including being an adoptive mother lately. I had a lot of problems with season 2 of Top of the Lake, but one of the things I loved was the push-pull mother/daughter/mother relationship in that series. I've never seen an adoptive mother portrayed that way I like how they allowed her to be full on jealous and territorial of her daughter's relationship with her birth mother.
