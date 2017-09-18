Nicole Kidman called out for 'snubbing' kids with Tom Cruise in Emmy speech

Maybe she didn't want to commit a suppressive act by acknowledging them post-shunning, and send Elizabeth Moss into a tailspin! Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol that grade brings my ONTD joke average to ~C+/B-!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She mentioned her adopted kids when promoting Lion. I guess it's just really awkward for her. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like people love to analyze this situation but I think she'd have more to do with her other kids if they were willing, which doesn't seem to be the case. Reply

Thread

Link

People love any excuse to jump on a woman for being a bad mother. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ding ding ding Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Case closed, Sherlock can go home. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i spotted the omission immediately when she only mentioned her two younger kids, and was a bit sad because it's obvious the cult has kept her away from her brainwashed older children Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte I wish ppl would stop pointing it out. It's probably really difficult for her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not you... but sometimes I think people really over analyze the whole situation, when she (and Isabella) have said they're in touch and that they've always been in touch.



Jmo, but I didn't think anything about her acceptance speech. Her older kids have graduated high school and are living adult lives. Isabella is married. She mentioned Keith and her little girls (paraphrased) as having sacrificed mommy during the time she was filming BLL. Isabella and Connor didn't sacrifice anything about Nicole during the filming, they're out living their own lives. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Seriously, if the kids want nothing to do with her and have disowned her, she's just respecting that. People need to mind their own business Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

P much. Plus she seems to have been talking specifically in terms of, while she was playing Celeste, missing out the kind of stuff parents do with very young kids, which in her case are her two youngest.



People will jump at any excuse to 'bad mommy!' @a mother, Nicole couldn't win either way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly, they treat her like garbage and wont interact with her so this doesn't surprise me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly. This isn't a case of "real" vs adopted kids. This is a case of the adopted kids choosing Tom and their cult over Nicole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

um, they're not in her life. they've labeled her as a surpressive person, sooooooooo. she probably hasn't had contact with them in years. Reply

Thread

Link

Haven't her kids with Tom disowned her for leaving the cult? Also I think it was clear that she was specifically referring to the children impacted by the filming of BLL.



Family situations are messy and for people to treat this like a black and white issue is shortsighted. Reply

Thread

Link

No, she even took them with her to a Teen Choice Awards a decade or so ago when they were young and were into that sort of thing. They're grown now. Isabella is married. Isabella and Connor are both out living adult lives. They didn't sacrifice anything about Nicole filming BLL. Nicole's speech was about her being away from the little girls while filming, that doesn't apply to the adult children. With the cult, you're either in their life or not, there's no in-between. But Nicole has been with them after the divorce, and she's talking about them in her life, and having to learn texting to be hip with the kids these days, etc. Isabella said the same thing when she was getting married - that she is in touch with her mom (Nicole) and that anyone who's ever claimed differently didn't know what they're talking about. If Nicole were SP to them, neither of them would talk about each other at all, but they do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ok well I hope for their sakes that the relationship isn't totally severed but re: the speech that's exactly what I meant. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they snubbed her Reply

Thread

Link

have we not been seeing Leah Remini's show? They ruin families. Nic did talk about them for Lion last year so I do hope they haven't completely cut her out. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought she had no contact with those kids? Reply

Thread

Link

Speaking of snubbing your kids - how many years has it been since Tom saw his daughter? Reply

Thread

Link

Mte I never see articles about that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/rea son-sources-tom-cruise-hasn-012959286.ht ml there have been lot's of articles about it recently. just because they don't get posted to ontd doesn't mean they don't exist Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





http://www.lifeandstylemag.com/posts/do es-tom-cruise-see-suri-130271/photos/tom-s uri-cruise-2008-217495



I remember all the pap shots of him spoiling his kid. I don't know how you cut a child out of your life that way. Googled and this rando article has a ~source that says three years:I remember all the pap shots of him spoiling his kid. I don't know how you cut a child out of your life that way. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

4 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember he took her on a photo-op vacation to Disney World a year or so after the divorce that was heavily photographed, but I'm honestly not sure if he's been seen with her since.



On one hand, he's a piece of shit for abandoning his child, but on the other hand I'm sure Suri's much better off with Katie and away from Scientology. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought they chose Tom over her? Still, I wouldn't have said that. Reply

Thread

Link

You just know that if they were biologically hers, she's be with them... Reply

Thread

Link

they don't seem to want anything to do with her, you can't force shit like that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

errrrr - what?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The contrarian has an icon now to be less noticeable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

um Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do you not understand scientology??? This is not the only family that has been torn apart by them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

you just know that if they didn't disconnect from her because of scientology, she'd be with them... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her kids with Tom are adults and have not much to do with her. I don't see why she should have mentioned them. Reply

Thread

Link

Her other kids have treated her like garbage for years. Fuck em! Reply

Thread

Link

exactly. people blaming nicole for the omission or anything related to them is just awful. you know she'd love to be with the older ones if it wasn't for the cult madness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not today, Satan Reply

Thread

Link

IA with people saying it's complicated. It seems like her two older children don't have a lot to do with her and they weren't affected by the filming of BLL.



BTW I really like that she's doing more films about motherhood including being an adoptive mother lately. I had a lot of problems with season 2 of Top of the Lake, but one of the things I loved was the push-pull mother/daughter/mother relationship in that series. I've never seen an adoptive mother portrayed that way I like how they allowed her to be full on jealous and territorial of her daughter's relationship with her birth mother. Reply

Thread

Link

did you happen to hear what happened to filming in hong kong for totl 2? i tried to google but couldn't get results. maybe since you follow women directors you might have seen jane campion say something about it somewhere? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did you happen to hear what happened to filming in hong kong for totl 2?



I'm guessing that was just early speculation because the entire series takes place 100% in Australia although there is a Hong Kong connection. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link