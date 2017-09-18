Nicole Kidman called out for 'snubbing' kids with Tom Cruise in Emmy speech




Nicole Kidman won an Emmy for her performance in "Big Little Lies."

In her speech, she gave a shout out to her husband and two children with him.

"I have a huge artistic family who have supported me through all my ups and downs," she said.

"I also am a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith, and my darling Keith, who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path. And they have to sacrifice so much for it."

“So this is yours. I just want my two little girls to have this on their shelf and to look at it and go, ‘Every time my mumma didn’t put me to bed it’s because of this — [at least] I got something!’”

