Ariel Winter was (surpise!) top worst dressed at the Emmys
Emmys 2017 worst-dressed: Ariel Winter, Heidi Klum, Reese Witherspoon and more duds https://t.co/k0YIhiMd4Q pic.twitter.com/n75Daoefkx— Detroit Free Press (@freep) September 18, 2017
https://t.co/PodUZZ7yGr Emmy Awards 2017: Ariel Winter, Jane Fonda and Lea Michele top worst dressed… https://t.co/Ng2Ak9Kzd8— Fashion Trends News (@FashionTracks) September 18, 2017
At last night's Emmys was called the top worst dressed, which surprises no one seeing her past outfit choices.
source 1, 2
who do you think was the worst dressed, ONTD?
I expected more of her being a mess, but the dress is just ugly.
My queen Keri has to be on the best dressed, she looked great.
Comrades looked ON POINT
WATCH THE AMERICANS
Rant all you want, people should not sleep on the best current drama !!!
But that wouldn't solve the issue of the cut, fabric, and construction of that dress ALL being terrible. It looks like a Wet Seal prom dress.
Edited at 2017-09-18 05:18 pm (UTC)
I love Jane but ia that she should be on the list, I didn't like her look even tho the color was fun :(