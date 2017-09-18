Ariel Winter was (surpise!) top worst dressed at the Emmys

I was really surprised that Reese chose SUCH an unflattering outfit. I just saw Home Again and she was styled terribly there too. Reply

and here I am thinking it looks great on her and its my fave tbh

I'd like it for a premiere or something like that, but it looks off for the Emmys.

i like it too...

I like it too. She looks super cute.

Did you like it?! I've been dying to see it but the film got PANNED by critics! It just looks so cute and charming!!

she looks great though

I kept wanting to yell at her for tucking her shirts into her jeans in the movie. It's never a flattering look, Reese!!

she needs people to save her from her fashion choices

Heidi needs to cool it with the tanning

Heidi is dressed for a cameo on Love Boat

I think accepting the time has come to cover her boobs is slightly more urgent than her tan

Reminds me of the girls from Laguna Beach or the Hills lmao

LoL, IA, that entire look she is sporting is so 2005 Rachel Zoe.

And the bracelets.

Tbh this is p conservative look for ha

mte



I expected more of her being a mess, but the dress is just ugly. Reply

IA. I was actually surprised. It doesn't even look that bad, just cheap.

This girl loves taking Ls.

Idk what some of them were thinking, at least Tessa Thompson tried something different, but most of those dresses are tragic.



My queen Keri has to be on the best dressed, she looked great. Reply

Do you have a link? I need to catch up on my stanning and go on a rant on facebook about how the americans were snubbed.



Reply

I looked it up because I shouldn't be lazy.



Comrades looked ON POINT





WATCH THE AMERICANS Reply

LMAO, I was going to post it again, they looked so good, damn.



Rant all you want, people should not sleep on the best current drama !!! Reply

it #s a crime that neither kerri nor matthew has been awarded an emmy yet. and the americans not being best drama makes me question the validity of this whole award tbh

BOTH KERI Y MATTHEW LOOKED SEXY AF VRRGSRTHSTRJSYTKEYTK

I LOVED Tessa's dress

Will she be making another long IG rant about how people are trying to stifle her by being critical of her horrible outfit choices?

Dressing like "My friend got me tickets to Comic Con & I'm going as Random Sexy Lady."

Yeah. It kind of look like a Mortal Kombat cosplay with the double slit placement.

Chun Li! My first thought.

Meh. If some model thin actress had worn Ariel's dress no none would bet an eye.

i dunno, i think she already looks pretty darn thin there. i think it's more just the placement of the cut-outs and the tacky shoes

I don't know. I think one slit is considered normal and two is often seen as tacky unless done just right.

Nope. The style is tacky. The slits are too high.

On a model thin actress it might have been better tailored since many don't know what to do with a body that's not model thin.

But that wouldn't solve the issue of the cut, fabric, and construction of that dress ALL being terrible. It looks like a Wet Seal prom dress. Reply

It's not a great dress but I agree with you in principle. Things that are called elegant on thin/less curvy women suddenly become too sexy or revealing for people on women like Ariel Winter.

Exactly. It's by no means a great dress, but if one of the it-girls would be wearing it, people wouldn't say it's too revealing or that the slits are too high. I mean, come on.

The dress is ugly, and the photo you posted above features this design done right.

reese was my stand-out as not only being worst dressed but also her hair was just SO BAD

the chunky bracelets on both of Heidi's arms really threw off that look for me, it was just too much idk



I love Jane but ia that she should be on the list, I didn't like her look even tho the color was fun :( Reply

Jane Fonda looks great, what's wrong with it? The bangs?

I cannot figure out how that belongs on any worst dressed list. She looks amazing, it's a flattering colour and the fit is superb.

It's such a great look, and the neckline/necklace part is eye-catching, when so many of these are just dull.

RIGHT?!? She is 79 years old and SLAYING.

Parent

Her dress was totally fine. The hair was a bit much.

Parent

Everything about it was excellent. She slayed.

Parent

How would you even walk in Ariel's dress?

awkwardly

lawd, even the shoe is nagl

Terrible

lmao god that looks like a nightmare to deal with all night

If you have to cover your crotch every time you take a step, it's not a good look

why would you put yourself through that

ariel is so unattractive and bad built. everything not for everybody. you will never be the sexpot you want to be.

I don't think Lea Michele's dress was that bad. Also I was just watching the Today show and they made a point that Reese's outfit would have looked much better with her hair pulled back. As for Ariel, I just feel sorry for her. It's obvious she has felt sexualized from a young age and I think this is her way of trying to reclaim it for herself even though it looks terrible.

