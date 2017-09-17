Actors from The 100, OUAT, Riverdale, and More Participate in Canadian Charity Soccer Match
Photos from the Vancouver Whitecaps Legends and Stars Charity Match #VWFC #The100 #OUAT #Riverdale @WhatsFilming https://t.co/clt4Bdc5la pic.twitter.com/fBDuSpRaxG— VanCityVilla (@VanCityVilla) September 17, 2017
Ivor Evans to Robin Hood ... never thought I'd see that LOL. @sean_m_maguire #VWFC #OUAT #OnceUponATime pic.twitter.com/VprtfXWAMe— Farhan Devji (@farhandevji) September 17, 2017
.@colinodonoghue1 said he finished work at 5:15 this morning. Was worried he wouldn't be able to play. But he did and scored! #OUAT #VWFC pic.twitter.com/7Kz8aDzZTt— Farhan Devji (@farhandevji) September 17, 2017
Great times. Great cause.— Vancouver Whitecaps (@WhitecapsFC) September 17, 2017
PHOTOS: https://t.co/gFDNzBcOHd#VWFC pic.twitter.com/3K3hwLQVnt
The Vancouver Whitecaps held an alumni and celebrity charity match to raise funds for the BC Children's Hospital, and in addition to fan favorite players (Davide Chiumiento, Jay DeMerit, Young Pyo-Lee, Ivor Evans, Steve Macdonald, and Alfredo Valenteseveral) actors from shows that film in the area participated.
From Once Upon a Time: Sean Maguire, Colin O'Donoghue, Georgina Haig, Michael Coleman, Chris Gauthier, Andrew J. West and Robert Carlyle. Both Colin and Sean scored
The before picture. pic.twitter.com/C3cz6xYtNK— Sean Maguire (@sean_m_maguire) September 16, 2017
Looking good, @colinodonoghue1!— Vancouver Whitecaps (@WhitecapsFC) September 17, 2017
PHOTOS: https://t.co/aFpQ2R8FrP #VWFC #OnceUponATime pic.twitter.com/QZTzMdG8Rq
.@GeorginaHaig had so much energy at the @WhitecapsFC Charity Game. Here she is with Spike! #OUAT #QueenElsa pic.twitter.com/dGn1d5inTu— Katrina (@katmtan) September 17, 2017
From the 100: Henry Ian Cusick, Bob Morley, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, and Lindsey Morgan
We ready. @WhitecapsFC @hicusick @WildpipM pic.twitter.com/FoQpeRVXmL— Richard Harmon (@RichardSHarmon) September 16, 2017
Riverdale: KJ Apa, Charles Melton, Rob Raco. KJ scored
Others: Michael Vartan (Alias), Alfonso Herrera (The Exorcist/Sense8), Colin Ferguson (Eureka), Ray Winstone and others
source:1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9
