Buster

Actors from The 100, OUAT, Riverdale, and More Participate in Canadian Charity Soccer Match














The Vancouver Whitecaps held an alumni and celebrity charity match to raise funds for the BC Children's Hospital, and in addition to fan favorite players (Davide Chiumiento, Jay DeMerit, Young Pyo-Lee, Ivor Evans, Steve Macdonald, and Alfredo Valenteseveral) actors from shows that film in the area participated.

From Once Upon a Time: Sean Maguire, Colin O'Donoghue, Georgina Haig, Michael Coleman, Chris Gauthier, Andrew J. West and Robert Carlyle. Both Colin and Sean scored











From the 100: Henry Ian Cusick, Bob Morley, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, and Lindsey Morgan


vancouver-whitecaps-fc-legends-and-stars-charity-match_36463756453_o
vancouver-whitecaps-fc-legends-and-stars-charity-match_37088284406_o



Riverdale: KJ Apa, Charles Melton, Rob Raco. KJ scored
vancouver-whitecaps-fc-legends-and-stars-charity-match_36440811454_o
vancouver-whitecaps-fc-legends-and-stars-charity-match_37087963266_o
vancouver-whitecaps-fc-legends-and-stars-charity-match_37088032016_o
vancouver-whitecaps-fc-legends-and-stars-charity-match_37087972106_o


Others: Michael Vartan (Alias), Alfonso Herrera (The Exorcist/Sense8), Colin Ferguson (Eureka), Ray Winstone and others

vancouver-whitecaps-fc-legends-and-stars-charity-match_37087459906_o







source:1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9
Tagged: , , , , , ,