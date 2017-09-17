affe1

Demi Lovato Is Proud of Selena Gomez

A bunch of people have come forth to express their thoughts about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant, including her ex bff and frenemy, ddlovato.
- When asked about it last night Demi said, "She's a very strong woman. I’m very happy and proud of her."
- Selena's ex Nick Jonas also said, "That’s just incredible, and the strength she’s shown through all of that is inspiring"
- Jake T. Austin also posted on Instagram that he's never been more proud of her.
- Bieber is reportedly keeping his distance out of respect to her relationship but is happy she's healthy.

