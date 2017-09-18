Ben Affleck Supports Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at the Emmys!
Ben Affleck Supports Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at the Emmys https://t.co/KvlB6KSBTb— People (@people) September 18, 2017
Ben Affleck cheered on his girlfriend, Emmy winner Lindsay Shookus, at the show!
Ben Affleck was Lindsay Shookus' date to the 2017 #Emmys: https://t.co/HE8UjqQcDL pic.twitter.com/fL18POSvtV— E! News (@enews) September 18, 2017
Ben gave Lindsay a standing ovation when her team was announced as the winner of the award.
Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus made it a date night at the #Emmys! See their photos together: https://t.co/JZnxdHhyDm— JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 18, 2017
Ben Affleck Joins Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at 2017 Emmys as Her Date - https://t.co/qlT4r2HPP8 pic.twitter.com/AtcVwlmoWP— Roznama Urdu (@RoznamaUrduPk) September 18, 2017
Ben Affleck is here at the #Emmys accompanying his girlfriend, who is part of the SNL team pic.twitter.com/EFsnWI9UEP— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 18, 2017
Why is he so public with her so quickly? Someone from his PR team needs to sit him down and have a talk. Especially since it's been reported that their timing is suspicious. I wonder if Jen Garner has found a new (better) man and he's trying to one up her. Bloatfleck seems like the small minded, egotistical, insecure type of guy who would do such a thing
In any case she must either be some kind of an addict and/or co-dependent to be in a relationship with that creature. They wouldn't look so happily in love if they weren't in denial about Ben's major falling of the wagon, which he doesn't even try to hide.
What world are we living in?
They deserve one another in all their alcohol induced glory. Even alcoholics deserve love.