Ben Affleck Supports Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at the Emmys!

I wonder if I'll ever get used to her name 😂

right? i am shookus

No joke, I really thought that it was a nickname ONTD created for her until your comment made me google search her.

this is WILD to me lol, i can't believe he actually did that... like didn't just show up with her at the afterparty but went to the ceremony?!

I see multiple places for flask-stashing on his suit, which explains it imo.

Looks out of it and bloated while doing so?

He probs Shookus in the bedroom... Lindsay you need to do better

Supported her physically, like with the sheer power of his red bloated face?

I am shookus at this development. SHOOKUS I say!



Why is he so public with her so quickly? Someone from his PR team needs to sit him down and have a talk. Especially since it's been reported that their timing is suspicious. I wonder if Jen Garner has found a new (better) man and he's trying to one up her. Bloatfleck seems like the small minded, egotistical, insecure type of guy who would do such a thing

Nah, this is perfect PR - the supportive, dutiful boyfriend is much better for optics than the truth: Ben has relapsed hard, he is getting fired and he left his cute little family for his mistress. (The last one is an exaggeration.)



Edited at 2017-09-18 02:54 pm (UTC)

Yep, same reason that Taylor Swift did her little tour with Tom Hiddleston last summer. She needed a PR event about herself to distract from the Kim K GQ interview that she knew was coming out, so she brought out a new boyfriend .. problem BEING that it was a WEEEEEE bit close to when her and Calvin dated. So what did she do??? Went on an over blown tour to try and saturate us with her Her Love so that we'd almost immediately be like "OH they are really serious, they've been serious for a long time" - when in reality it was like 3 weeks.

She looks like a cokehead to me. Idk why, she just gives that kind of vibe to me.



In any case she must either be some kind of an addict and/or co-dependent to be in a relationship with that creature. They wouldn't look so happily in love if they weren't in denial about Ben's major falling of the wagon, which he doesn't even try to hide.



Edited at 2017-09-18 01:35 pm (UTC)

The vibes I get from these two are co-dependency.

Major cokehead codependency vibes

I assume anyone who works at SNL is a major cokehead.

definitely too addicts propping each other up

gurl everyone who works in the business in any capacity does coke

this is so fucking weird

He looks like hell :(

That E! link is wild. It's a fucking play-by-play + color coverage of BA's night at the Emmys. He was chewing gum at one point, everybody!



What world are we living in?



Edited at 2017-09-18 01:38 pm (UTC)

Jennifer and Ben have been separated for quite a while. Sure we all cheered them on to survive, but I'm not shook that he's out with Lindsay now.



They deserve one another in all their alcohol induced glory. Even alcoholics deserve love.

Here here



The rumor is they separated after Jen found out about his affair with Shookus, but I agree with everything - they deserve each other.

I don't buy that, I think it was the affair with the nanny that ended everything. Like I have no trouble believing he was sleeping with Lindsay then too, but Jen put up with so much infidelity what's one more unless it's the 20 something you hired to take care of your kids?

I really feel like he's playing a losing game here, and not just regarding her.

