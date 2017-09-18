September 18th, 2017, 03:01 am moheetoe BTS-DNA mv Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBdVXkSdhwU Tagged: jpop / cpop / kpop, music / musician, music video, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9393 comments Add comment
We always win even after stupid ass k ARMYs ask Hanteo to not count Chinese fans' orders literally cursing EXOLs in their requests then turning around & bragging about their own c fandom whose orders are only being counted after EXOLs got an apology out of Hanteo saying it would be unfair for all c fandoms.
A surprise at it just be a fun dance break gig? Absolutely.
The video doing half the work? Absolutely.
But I can appreciate a break from the connected storyline so I can just dance and all that and am sure they'll be back to their regular for the next project.
IU's new song / remake >>>>>>>
Waiting to be slayed by their ballads on the album I suppose.
I want that likely expensive af cat sweater at the end. Taylors impact tbh.