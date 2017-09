Music Post Girl Edition: Bonnie Mckee, Emalynn, Neon Hitch...

charli taft's love like you is SUCH a bop, i know she produced kimlip's eclipse as well and i can totally hear it Reply

Thread

Link

That lights chick just seems so 2004 Reply

Thread

Link

lol she open for so many Canadian concerts and my facebook is ALWAYS flooded with "OMG I MET LIGHTS" photos because she hangs in the lobby before the shows haha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I lovedddd her 2014 album but haven't been able to get into her newer stuff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is quite hopelessly dated. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Lights and the way she refuses to change her hairstyle one bit even though it's been over ten years so much. Reply

Thread

Link

I found out about Satica via Spotify and im obsessed



Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, I love this! It reminds me of a lot of music I found through Pandora in the late 00s. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this is like a graveyard of the pop girls whom insisted would become big, to all my friends from 2009-2013 Reply

Thread

Link

Neon Hitch is still trying it? Reply

Thread

Link

Still can't believe SM gave a random producer and a random white girl songs but hasn't made Heize x Anderson.Paak happen. Can't believe Heize's label hasn't made it happen Reply

Thread

Link

Neon Hitch is still around? LOL Reply

Thread

Link

I've always loved Bonnie's music, and this is a cute little bop! I can see this being a Katy Perry song.



omg Neon Hitch...this is...I'm not sure.



I used to love Lights. This isn't bad. Reply

Thread

Link

let's not forget Anjulie and her new amazing song!



Reply

Thread

Link

ive been a longtime fan of bonnie since her first singer/songwriter album which was great and i liked the stuff on bombastic but her solo stuff has been falling so flat. idk how she can write other people hits but not for herself?



neon hitch is lookin like even more of a mess than i remember Reply

Thread

Link

Trouble is honestly my favourite album ever. nothing quite lives up to it for me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its so good! i was in middle school when it came out and i dont even remember how i discovered her but i used somebody as my ~select choir~ audition song and made it in lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is my favorite song currently



Reply

Thread

Link