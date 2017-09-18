Riz Ahmed, First Muslim & South Asian To Win Acting Emmy + Internet Ships Riz & Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed becomes first Muslim and South-Asian actor to win #Emmy with ‘Night Of’ https://t.co/TjdgtN0y1K pic.twitter.com/pZOAenEZvG— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 18, 2017
- Riz Ahmed won Outstanding Lead Actors in a Limited Series for playing Nasir "Naz" Khan in The Night Of, becoming the first Muslim actor and the first South Asian actor to win an acting Emmy
- Feels a little strange getting awards based on stories that realities for people, such as the broken American justice system
- Thinks that if the show has brought awareness to prejudices, xenophobia, and the issues with the justice system, then this is worth it
- Aziz Ansari was the first South Asian person to be nominated for an acting Emmy last year for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Master of None, but lost to Jeffrey Tambor in Transparent
Riz Ahmed posing with fellow Emmy winners Lena Waithe (Best Writing for a Comedy Series, Master of None) and Donald Glover (Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Director - Comedy Series, Atlanta)
The Internet is hardcore shipping Riz Ahmed and Issa Rae because of their #Emmys appearance: https://t.co/ciqliEYdqW pic.twitter.com/I25hnbByHo— Glamour (@glamourmag) September 18, 2017
- After the internet saw Issa Rae (Insecure) and Riz Ahmed (The Night Of) presenting the award for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series, people now want them in all the things:
::writes Riz Ahmed and Issa Rae fanfic:: #Emmys #Emmys2017 #BGNEmmys— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) September 18, 2017
How about a drama or rom-com with Issa Rae and Riz Ahmed as the leads? #Emmys #BitchFlicks pic.twitter.com/srMf2jsvzM— Bitch Flicks (@BitchFlicks) September 18, 2017
Holy God Issa Rae and Riz Ahmed. I'm not even sure where my fantasies are landing.— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 18, 2017
