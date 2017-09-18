wendy williams zombie

Multiple Celebs are Cancelled as Sean Spicer Shows up to the Emmys

Sean Spicer, former short-lived press secretary to Donald Trump, somehow got invited to the Emmy Awards last night. A few celebs got excited and posed for pics with this embarrassing ex-mouthpiece of the reigning wannabe-fascist regime.





He gave a speech or something idk, I don't want to link to that mess
let's remember that he blatantly lied to the nation for months defending the travel ban, trying to take millions off health care, and 6000 other awful things
