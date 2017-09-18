Multiple Celebs are Cancelled as Sean Spicer Shows up to the Emmys
Sean Spicer, former short-lived press secretary to Donald Trump, somehow got invited to the Emmy Awards last night. A few celebs got excited and posed for pics with this embarrassing ex-mouthpiece of the reigning wannabe-fascist regime.
Sources: 1 2
He gave a speech or something idk, I don't want to link to that mess
let's remember that he blatantly lied to the nation for months defending the travel ban, trying to take millions off health care, and 6000 other awful things
James Corden has been slammed after kissing controversial political aide Sean Spicer at the #Emmys https://t.co/woT1lwCABJ pic.twitter.com/2o0JQJTKkO— Yahoo Celebrity UK (@YahooCelebUK) September 18, 2017
What pariah? Sean Spicer getting mobbed in #Emmys lobby. Posing for pics, drinking beer, soaking up all attention after onstage appearance pic.twitter.com/WqJpaRtAvK— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 18, 2017
From Jimmy Fallon ruffling Tr*mp's hair to Saturday Night Live having that heinous piece of shit on the show and all of these chumps taking photos with Spicer (who again, just a reminder, was complicit in lying and putting out propaganda), it's clear that they do not care.
This shit is not a game*.
(*important note that I'm not American but this shit affects the entire world. Americans need to step up and sort your country out)
anyway, I was surprised he was there because of this: