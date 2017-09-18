Multiple Celebs are Cancelled as Sean Spicer Shows up to the Emmys

So edgy. Should have given him a proper kiss of death instead. Reply

so this was his rudemption? i can't believe people are smooching with this pile of hot garbage. well, actually i can. never change hollywood.



by now i know better than to expect more of rich liberals or celebrities. politics have zero impact on their lives, they don't give a shit. Reply

exactly I'm far from shocked Reply

this Reply

Yep. Why does the right h8 hollywood liberals again? They support this! Reply

Look at Susan Sarandon Reply

preach Reply

Ding ding ding Reply

basically Reply

yep, these people have no reason to be upset when the consequences of his words and actions will never touch them. he's a fun novelty idiot for them at worst and just another one of their peers at best. rich liberals ain't shit Reply

rich white people don't have to give a shit lol Reply

It needs to be pointed out - these 'liberal' celebrities are not our friends. They do not care about your healthcare or your rights, they are rich and can avoid the consequences of the Tr*mp administration's actions.



From Jimmy Fallon ruffling Tr*mp's hair to Saturday Night Live having that heinous piece of shit on the show and all of these chumps taking photos with Spicer (who again, just a reminder, was complicit in lying and putting out propaganda), it's clear that they do not care.



This shit is not a game*.



(*important note that I'm not American but this shit affects the entire world. Americans need to step up and sort your country out) Reply

So attention whore James and a few randoms? That's it? LOL it's not like anyone major cared. Reply

lmfao forreal though who are those nobodies posing with him Reply

wow he does not look okay in that james corden picture Reply

Were the Emmy's the award show where they randomly had a Jeb Bush cameo last year too? Reply

imo at the show it seemed they were mocking him for the lying.



anyway, I was surprised he was there because of this:



Reply

I agree, tbh. Reply

The intent seemed to be mocking him, but they REALLY should have reconsidered the optics of giving him a national platform to ham it up. It just looked really bad. Reply

IA. Have Melissa McCarthy do it if you want Spicer that badly. Reply

Yea, I'm pretty sure all they were concerned about was pissing off tr*mp. Reply

he looks like he has no eyes in that pic with cordon what the fuck Reply

to me, it looks like his eyes were replaced with anuses. Reply

Was literally about to post the same comment lmao! Reply

He looks like one of the Bringers from Buffy Reply

it reminds me of the creature from Pan's Labyrinth Reply

what the fuck? Reply

James Corden kissing that sightless naked molerat is the actual opposite of what I'm into Reply

oh. glad I didn't watch this. Reply

