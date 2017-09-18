Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet cover GQ Style

“I was terrified before we were going to do it. I wouldn’t say it out loud… But I was nervous. This was a new experience. Having to free yourself so completely while being naked with a man in front of a room full of people, when you think about the prospect of that, it sounds really difficult. But when you’re there doing it, it’s incredible easy. So, the build-up was a lot more intense than the actual filming.”“I remember eating a peach maybe a week after that scene and thinking, ‘Oh, we did a scene with this fruit.’ I didn’t have it to the degree I do now but just from flicking around online, that’s the scene that’s consistently highlighted itself. It’s funny because now I’m about as aware of that as I could be. When we were shooting that scene, you know, sometimes I really would forget that the camera was there. By the time we did that scene it was almost like an out of body experience.”Armie: “I don’t really feel that there’s much of a difference. Trying to create chemistry with a human is trying to create chemistry with a human. It’s about taking it off of yourself and reading them and taking what they’re giving you and allowing it to affect you. It’s about being so close and intimate with someone that you can detect those subtle changes that allow you to go on this sort of subtle dance.”Timotheé: “I almost think the chemistry, as opposed to the physical mechanics of the actual kissing or sex scene, is more palpable in the lack of contact.”