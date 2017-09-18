Drake gets a tattoo of Denzel Washington
inalbersekov "Mo' better blues" first session on my brother @champagnepapi , thanks as usual for your trust. "Clarke: 'Cause mo better makes it mo better"
The tattoo is of Denzel Washington's character (Bleek Gilliam) in the Spike Lee directed Mo' Better Blues (1990)
I can't understand rich people with shitty tattoos. drake looks like a sticker book
Its a very well done tattoo tho
i can't wait to get one in the near future
i love black and white tattoos with lots of shading
I'm getting my 3rd tattoo next week, it's going to be of planet and stars, for my love of space and sci-fi