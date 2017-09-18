Drake gets a tattoo of Denzel Washington

I feel like haven't heard about Drake in a while, I think since he was rumored to be dating Jlo. but I feel like that was just last week? 2017 has been a really weird year. Reply

I have a strong feeling the rumoured Q4 surprise release is him. But maybe he's just touring Reply

I mean it's not as bad as some of his other portrait tattoos but it's still like why?



I can't understand rich people with shitty tattoos. drake looks like a sticker book Reply

I'd be weirded out if i was Denzel lmao



Its a very well done tattoo tho Reply

deep Reply

Drizzy lol Reply

it's nice but I still hate tattoos of ppl's faces Reply

Well. That's a choice. Reply

So Drake's using his body as the new Hollywood Walk of Fame? Reply

omg i just remembered he has a portrait of aaliyah lmaooo Reply

The artwork is glorious, but the choice to get it is . . . weird. Reply

thats a pretty tattoo (to my ink master watching self)

i can't wait to get one in the near future Reply

Same! I have a few tattoos in mind but no money, lol. Reply

it's a decent looking tattoo! Reply

I had a dream about Drake fucking someone. He was screaming "ARE YOU A GOOD GURL, ARE YOU A GOOD GUUUURRRRL!" and then he came. It was quite weird. Reply

LOL Reply

LMAO Reply

It looks well-done! Reply

thats actually a really nicely done tattoo



i love black and white tattoos with lots of shading Reply

Pls someone needs to ask Denzel his opinion on this, I need to know if he thinks it's just as weird as I think it is. Reply

finally, a celeb with a decent looking tattoo. i swear they be out here like they don't have money for the best artists. Reply

I never liked the idea of getting faces for tattoos, but that is really well done! I wonder if there's a special meaning behind the movie/character for him? (I'm sure there is but I would like a backstory hahaha)



I'm getting my 3rd tattoo next week, it's going to be of planet and stars, for my love of space and sci-fi Reply

he's the definition of extra. Reply

umm ok lmao. looks good but also what an.... interesting choice Reply

