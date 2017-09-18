Sade 32

Drake gets a tattoo of Denzel Washington


inalbersekov "Mo' better blues" first session on my brother @champagnepapi , thanks as usual for your trust. "Clarke: 'Cause mo better makes it mo better"

The tattoo is of Denzel Washington's character (Bleek Gilliam) in the Spike Lee directed Mo' Better Blues (1990)
