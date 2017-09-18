September 18th, 2017, 12:21 am happypekpek Watch Björk's The Gate Video watch it so you know where your faves will get their next inspiration fromsource Tagged: björk, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3838 comments Add comment
I think it has more to do with my short attention span in general. I'd rather listen to shit I've heard millions of times already then try new stuff.
Anyhoo, hoping Nick Jonas adopts this aesthetic tbh
also i can totally see this being ripped off by a pop girl. the technicolor-ish/crystallization/pastel combination has been really popular the past year or so.
i don't listen to bjork frequently but this is a bop
M.I.A. opened for her there. This was a few months before she blew up with Paper Planes as a single, but Kala was already out.
Just finished watching this two times back to back. Now the sphere thing she was talking about makes sense. I love both looks, especially the facemasks
And btw Andrew Thomas Huang is having a jackpot this year with all those beautiful videos just few months apart
There's also a Dallas Austin remix for Possibly Maybe (though, the original is vaguely r&b-esque in itself)
I hope she tours, I desperately need to see her live because like...
I actually bought a damn ticket for a Biophilia show in New York in whatever year that was, but I couldnt make it out (was in Florida at the time). I either forgot to try and re-sell the ticket, or it was a ticket you needed to show your ID to match with the ticket in person, but it was basically $45 to $85 down the drain :(
I hope she does another big world tour soon.
i haven't listened to her work in a long time (probably the last thing i really listened to was vespertine??) but i respect tf out of bjork for continuing to make her music and following her art instead of popularity.
Anyone know where i can get iridescent clothes like that Gucci dress,for men or in girl's large sizes cause im a guy
as far as clothing - you should try other terms like "Pearlised" and "holographic" as well as Iridescent. There is a bunch of stuff on pinterest, and some on etsy. Probably look at rave clothing, too.
This is super cute: https://au.pinterest.com/pin/4707675857
This is beautiful <3 <3 <3
We truly are so lucky that Bjork exists to take the entire human race forward on the back of her art. Soul inspiration. Spirit fulfilment. I love her futurism.
She truly is an inheritor of an Oral Tradition/Culture, and pushing into the future like she does is honestly so inspiring.
Probably my absolute favorite Bjork song:
I don't know why, maybe it's the Bolero tune, and I played cello in High School so I gravitate towards strings.
I love her voice so much.
I thought I could organise Freedom. How Scandinavian of me.