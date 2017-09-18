I love it. Beautiful. Reply

I'm a huuuge bjork fan, but i haven't listened to her albums in full starting from Biophilia. Just a handful from the last 3 projects.



I think it has more to do with my short attention span in general. I'd rather listen to shit I've heard millions of times already then try new stuff.



Anyhoo, hoping Nick Jonas adopts this aesthetic tbh

i know legit nothing about bjork beyond the swan dress (i'm not proud of my ignorance) but was she the original lady gaga? living for the entire aesthetic tbh!



also i can totally see this being ripped off by a pop girl. the technicolor-ish/crystallization/pastel combination has been really popular the past year or so.

The best place to go for Bjork beginners is her Greatest Hits album. 15 songs. Easy to digest. Branch out from there!

Not the original poster but thanks so much for this! I've always wanted to listen to Bjork but felt way overwhelmed by her discography.



Edited at 2017-09-18 07:06 am (UTC)

girl you're missing out. watch her entire videography NOW!

you probably know at least this one







i don't listen to bjork frequently but this is a bop

Also, I saw her on the Volta tour in 2007 in Detroit! Third row, center! So much fun. I liked the versions of older songs on that tour with the brass section.



M.I.A. opened for her there. This was a few months before she blew up with Paper Planes as a single, but Kala was already out.

WHAT A VISUAL.

Just finished watching this two times back to back. Now the sphere thing she was talking about makes sense. I love both looks, especially the facemasks

And btw Andrew Thomas Huang is having a jackpot this year with all those beautiful videos just few months apart





I like it! She always delivers

The VOLTA TOUR version of I MISS YOU is so much better than the original







Edited at 2017-09-18 05:44 am (UTC)

i feel like no one really likes the original. i prefer the dobie remix personally, which is an underrated remix considering it was recorded before mariah carey's fantasy remix, and somehow mc gets all the credit for mixing pop and hiphop....



Lolz, they dont do this much anymore. This type of r&b remix of songs.



There's also a Dallas Austin remix for Possibly Maybe (though, the original is vaguely r&b-esque in itself)



I fucking love the original. The video is everything. And I live for the production

OMG I love it!



I hope she tours, I desperately need to see her live because like...





The tours she's done post-volta have been smaller, intimate affairs and residency dates, with multiple shows in a single venue.

I actually bought a damn ticket for a Biophilia show in New York in whatever year that was, but I couldnt make it out (was in Florida at the time). I either forgot to try and re-sell the ticket, or it was a ticket you needed to show your ID to match with the ticket in person, but it was basically $45 to $85 down the drain :(



I hope she does another big world tour soon.

That Army of Me was sublime!

Lovely. Isn't she experimenting with VR now? This video would look great in that medium.

yup she has a touring vr show. techno queen!

Even if I don't follow what she's up too, I always find out. It's like a running joke in animation that people are always working on a Bjork project lol love her so much <3

Yeah the animation on this is absolutely otherwordly

she's always on the vanguard

that was completely mesmerizing and the gucci dress from a few posts earlier looked right at home in all her weirdness.



i haven't listened to her work in a long time (probably the last thing i really listened to was vespertine??) but i respect tf out of bjork for continuing to make her music and following her art instead of popularity.

High hopes for this album. Vulnicura was a masterpiece imo

Unlistenable and unwatchable. And no one is going to be copying it because it can't be watched. She now exists in a world of her own that only she understands and that's not a good thing.

oh you tried this on the last post.

really? sounds like a bitter stan that couldn't evolve with the artists artform. *shrugs* It's not Bjork's fault they slipped behind

She never disappoints, the visuals are stunning, this video is beautiful.

Bachelorette is one of my favorite songs ever, but i just cant get into her music..in the words of Paty Chapy "una cosa muy estraña"



Anyone know where i can get iridescent clothes like that Gucci dress,for men or in girl's large sizes cause im a guy Reply

as far as clothing - you should try other terms like "Pearlised" and "holographic" as well as Iridescent. There is a bunch of stuff on pinterest, and some on etsy. Probably look at rave clothing, too.



as far as clothing - you should try other terms like "Pearlised" and "holographic" as well as Iridescent. There is a bunch of stuff on pinterest, and some on etsy. Probably look at rave clothing, too.

This is super cute: https://au.pinterest.com/pin/4707675857 9361768/

She's God

Shamanic Queen!



This is beautiful <3 <3 <3

We truly are so lucky that Bjork exists to take the entire human race forward on the back of her art. Soul inspiration. Spirit fulfilment. I love her futurism.





I can't find my wig. I don't deserve this beauty!!!!!

None of us do, yes she still gives it to us, freely.



She truly is an inheritor of an Oral Tradition/Culture, and pushing into the future like she does is honestly so inspiring.

I really relate to this

You have sex with a VR version of yourself? Where do I sign up

