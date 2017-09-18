swamp monster

Shailene Woodley, while at the Emmys, says she doesn't have the time to watch TV



- At tonight's Emmys, an award for television, Quinoa Princess Shailene Woodley decided to pull a Joey Tribbiani and say she doesn't watch TV

- According to Shailene, she's a reader therefore doesn't have the time to watch TV. She reads instead of turning on her TV

- She also clarified she hasn't had a TV since she moved out of her parents' house when she was 18

