Shailene Woodley, while at the Emmys, says she doesn't have the time to watch TV

Tact has never been her strong suit. Reply

So she's got enough time to shove clay up her vag but not watch TV? Reply

ok so she eats clay and tans her vagina



same thing Reply

tbf getting some sun with your legs spread open truly is a delightful feeling. Reply

what do you know about Vaginas sis? Reply

Oh my god, that was one time! Reply

this girl doesnt even use soap why would we expect her to watch tv Reply

Between eating clay & hitting up cab drivers for advice, there's just no room in her schedule for tv! Reply

This sounds like a Portlandia gag, lol



That blonde shade is NAGL. Neither is the hair style. Or the makeup. Actually, nothing of this look works Reply

It makes her look like the type of restaurant customer that goes "*tersely* No no no, 1/4 cup ice in my iced chai latte , not 1/3. Excuse me, excuse me, I said 2 pumps not -- * throws hands up in air* Every time I come in here. Unbelievable...Have a blessed day. Bitch. (Oh, and I know my dog just pooped on your patio. I'm not cleaning it up.)." Reply

thats probably who she is tbh lol Reply

you took me there Reply

omg when I lived in Portland I met so many people who were so proud to not even own a TV. I was like OK you're missing out on some great shit but do you I guess. Reply

it's sounds like a Portlandia gag because your chances of meeting people in Portland who gloat about owning a television are 98% on any given day lol Reply

idk i think the hairstyle is kinda cute if both sides were pulled out evenly



in like a hippie way



(i just love really long hair oop) Reply

She annoys me but I don't find anything wrong with this comment, lol. Reply

Normally I wouldn't either, except it's kind of pretentious and rude to talk about how you don't have time to watch TV when you're at an awards show specifically for TV. Reply

All my friends watch TV. I just ask them when they have time to. When do people have time to? I’m a reader. So I always read a book instead of turning on my TV.



Idk it just sounds a bit pretentious. It's not just oh, I don't have time so I don't watch TV, it's more of a I don't watch TV because I read. Gurl, plenty of people can do both lol Reply

lol she reminds me of: Reply

I don't think it's wrong and I could see how the "magic" of watching TV and movies could fade off particularly for actors and people involved in the behind of scenes, but to say that in that context seems off-putting. Reply

its fine if she doesnt watch tv, but the reading comment after was kinda like...uhh 🙄 Reply

it's not ppl are just insecure abt how they spend their free time t b h Reply

There isn't anything wrong with it, really. But when someone says it, it's usually because they think they're better than the other person for not watching TV. Reply

I'll take Robert Pattinson's view on this:

"I find it crazy that many actors never watch movies. How can you enjoy being an actor and not enjoy movies?"



Reading is fine, but she acts like you can't both watch TV and take time to read a book. The two are not mutually exclusive. TV is not just game shows or infomercials. Her head is so far up her own ass, I'm surprised she can see the pages of a book. Reply

her greatest acting role Reply

she looks like how kylie jenner might look if she hadnt gotten work done Reply

Man, this show was so bad. Reply

it's a shame that brenda hampton doesn't have a show out. her writing is iconic Reply

LMAO i still can't believe that any emmy-nominated actors were in this show Reply

She seems ... exhausting. Reply

honestly tv is such an investment i dont blame her Reply

mte i don't know how people keep up with multiple tv shows and then half the time they turn out shit after the first couple of seasons Reply

i still havent finished some of my fav shows this year. I've finished peaks and BLL and thats it Reply

this is why i think streaming is killing, you can watch everything terrible all at once. when you have to wait a week at a time to see something it lets you marinade over how bad it is lol. Reply

i rely on ONTD to tell me when the new ep is up tbh Reply

I mean it's not like she can't afford it also the ~issue~ people have here is her condescending af tone when she's literally in an award show that celebrates good tv. It's just so pretentious lmfaoo Reply

i havent watched a full tv series since maybe sherlock. (not the new season) Reply

I believe her...she only just got a smartphone I think?



Edited at 2017-09-18 04:52 am (UTC)

Can't embed bc im on mobile but Ronan farrow tweeted something like "did they make her stand in the back because she said she doesn't watch tv" when BLL won lmao Reply

Did they make Shailene Woodley stand in the back for those condescending comments about never watching TV — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) September 18, 2017

Reply

LMAOOO i fucking love him Reply

lol why did he delete this tweet Reply

She shoulda won over Laura sorry not sorry Reply

I hate that I agree with this. Reply

IA Reply

all of yall need god and a new prescription Reply

mte... I even thought more highly of her performance than most people on here did, but over Laura Dern? No way Reply

They're clearly not on the same level in terms of acting, obviously, but judging by the material they had to work with, Jane was a much stronger character and Shailene did a pretty great job with it. Renata was a walking stereotype and of course, Laura was great but it's not like her storyline was as remarkable as everyone else's tbh. Reply

exactly



Laura was amazing in BLL. Shailene was average at best Reply

Parent

lmao Reply

This should be a bannable comment tbh. Reply

T B H Reply

Laura took a character that could have easily been just a hateful bitch and gave it gravitas. She made you annoyed by her but able to see the humanity and vulnerability in her. It as a very nuanced performance.

Shailene wasn't bad but she played wounded bird. Lots of sad-face acting. Reply

How does someone like her end up working in Hollywood? You'd think it's an industry too frivolous for her sensibilities. Did her parents force her into the business? Reply

She's been acting since she was 9 Reply

That makes sense. Reminds me of Kristen Stewart. Reply

i am convinced they like the money, because even if they've been acting since they're kids, there's nothing stopping them from simply pursuing something else. Reply

Wait so why even have a tv Reply

She doesn't have one... Reply

She said she reads instead of turning on her tv!! Reply

idg what the issue is? Reply

Saying you don't watch tv because you read and saying that at a tv awards show is pretentious af Reply

I see...well not really but I guess I just don't feel that way Reply

idk it's the comment itself it's that she said it while at an awards show for tv. Reply

its like showing up to someone's wedding and saying to the groom and bride "marriage is a sham and just a money grab, all marriages end in divorce lol."

like you gotta read the room and shouldn't be making condescending remarks when ur at an event like this Reply

