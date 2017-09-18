Shailene Woodley, while at the Emmys, says she doesn't have the time to watch TV
- At tonight's Emmys, an award for television, Quinoa Princess Shailene Woodley decided to pull a Joey Tribbiani and say she doesn't watch TV
- According to Shailene, she's a reader therefore doesn't have the time to watch TV. She reads instead of turning on her TV
- She also clarified she hasn't had a TV since she moved out of her parents' house when she was 18
Idk it just sounds a bit pretentious. It's not just oh, I don't have time so I don't watch TV, it's more of a I don't watch TV because I read. Gurl, plenty of people can do both lol
"I find it crazy that many actors never watch movies. How can you enjoy being an actor and not enjoy movies?"
Reading is fine, but she acts like you can't both watch TV and take time to read a book. The two are not mutually exclusive. TV is not just game shows or infomercials. Her head is so far up her own ass, I'm surprised she can see the pages of a book.
Laura was amazing in BLL. Shailene was average at best
Shailene wasn't bad but she played wounded bird. Lots of sad-face acting.
like you gotta read the room and shouldn't be making condescending remarks when ur at an event like this