Sterling K Brown Finishes Speech for Historic Win Backstage

The way they played him off was nagl. Big category, first black actor in nearly 20 years, a natural onstage and not bumbling through a pre prepared speech-- let that man speak. Reply

i loved how he was absolutely not having it and continued on his merry way.



It pissed me off. One of the only speeches where I didn't want to check my phone. Reply

I liked Retta and Alan Sepinwall's tweets



Way to go, #Emmys producers, playing off BY FAR the best speech of the night. — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) September 18, 2017





Hol' up! Hol' up! Hol' up! Why da black man get the play off music but Nicole and Reese didn't.#BlackSpeechesMatter!#Emmy2017#TheFuck — Retta (@unfoRETTAble) September 18, 2017

Right? It weirded me out that Big Little Lies got to give their speech when People vs OJ last year got really abruptly cut off.

I was raging when it happened. I like Nicole and her speech, but are you really going to let her go on for that long and not give time for your Best Drama Actor? Bullshit.



The show ended on time, god forbid it ended like a minute later. Reply

mte Reply

I was at work so I didn't watch, but I'm not surprised that they did that shit. Reply

19 years...

But good for him. He's the only interesting part of his show tbh. Reply

Does anyone have a link where I can watch the full show (the Emmys)? <3 Reply

THis was so weird considering they gave Nicole Kidman and Elizabeth Moss MUCH more time. Reply

Happy for him. He's the most talented actor on a show that he is too good for imo like I was surprised he popped up on this cheesy ass show after having such a good 2016. Reply

I wanted Matthew or Bob to win but I'm happy he won, he is an amazing actor and yikes 19 years?



Also Nicole Kidman got too much time and she wasn't played off, and best actor, actress for a drama series and best drama series are normally the most important awards of the night and this was huge, they should have let him have his moment. Reply

Yeah, it's fucking weird that the award for Lead Actor in a Drama got cut off since that's one of the prime ones whereas in years past the winners of the tv movie/miniseries/limited whatever had to wrap it up or get cut off.



I see people say it's because she's a movie actress, and they don't cut off movie people Reply

i reallyyyyyyy wanted matthew to win 😭😭😭 im happy for sterling tho. Reply

MTE with all of this bb, he deserved it but Sterling is great and he is the first black man to win this in 19 years so this is huge.



I hope next year is The Americans year Reply

I hope next year is The Americans year

This is me every year since 2013. FML. </3



We have to think positive, the show used to get snubbed in almost everything except writing, at least now Matthew and Keri get noms !



Let's pray for next year lol Reply

lol I was rooting for Matthew as well but if it couldn't be him I'm happy that Sterling won



as usual we will have to hope for better luck next year Reply

I love him. such a great actor and he's so charming. it was so funny when he thanked the cast during the speech and was like "you're the best white family a brother could have" lol Reply

It was so fucking rude, I was livid. Reply

Aside from him, I thought they did a good job on not playing off most people who were talking about serious topics. I expected the lady who was talking about LGBTQI to get played off, but she wasn't.



But I also don't understand, I miss some of my shows because of stupid sports games.... why can't they let the Emmys run late? Reply

He gives great speeches, they should never play him off. I loved the shout out to Andre Braugher, I loved him on Homicide and I love him on B99. He is a gift. Reply

I especially loved that moment because Pembleton is one of the greatest characters in tv history, yet Braugher's performance still feels a bit underappreciated. I don't see him or the character discussed as often as they should be, and I think this is partially because Homicide is so hard to see now. Reply

The whole show was so under appreciated. I loved it, but I remember it always seemed to be on the brink of cancelation. i was always worried it would be cancelled and was so bummed when it was. He was the best on that show. Reply

You're right, I remember when the tone started getting tweaked in the last couple of seasons because of the ratings (and it wasn't the same after losing Pembleton and Howard). But I always loved it, and I'm glad I got the DVDs before they went out of print. I still hope a streaming service will start featuring the show one day. Reply

Is the DVD collection really out of print? It's available on Amazon to order rn. Reply

It looks like the complete series was re-released by Shout Factory in July, which I hadn't realized. That's good to know! I tried purchasing the show for a friend a couple of years ago, and the prices from third-party sellers were ridiculous. Reply

Ah, the DVD collection I'm seeing was released in 2010 but I think that's the UK release (and it's cheaper for us too I think lol). I want to watch it now since it seems to be pre-The Wire The Wire? (and that's my favourite show), but yeah... I can't find it outside of buying it.



£30 is pretty decent for 122 episodes but it's still a dive for something I've never seen (and started before I was born, yikes lol).



he's so eloquent and captivating, i'm happy he got to finish his speech



tho fuck the emmys for cutting him off in the first place Reply

i remember when he played taraji p. henson's love interest on Person of Interest. i was beginning to enjoy his character till [ Spoiler (click to open) ] his godfather put a hit on him and he got killed. smh. that arc was amazing for tph tho. its great he won but smh they cut him off. its not a surprise tho.i remember when he played taraji p. henson's love interest on Person of Interest. i was beginning to enjoy his character till Reply

Good on that journalist. There needs to be more time given to the winners and less time to all that frivolous and often boring shit the shows are filled with. Reply

The way they cut him off was so rude. He was giving a nice charming speech, not putting people to sleep like the voice (?) winner, should've let him finish! Reply

I haven't seen it (timezones) so idk how he got cut off, but I'm so glad he won! Reply

He's an incredible actor and seems like a great man. This was his moment and they ruined it. Good for that journalist for letting him finish his speech, but he should have got to finish on stage.



I like "This is Us" a lot, but he's way too good for that show. He's like Viola Davis with HTGAWM. The rest of the cast don't even come close to these two's acting skills. Reply

I wish the show was mainly about his family. I don't care about the other siblings. Reply

Alright, so who's gonna cast Sterling and Viola in a movie together? Reply

he is an incredibly powerful actor in everything he does as well as a powerful speaker. cutting him off is a disservice to his win.



that being said, i can't see him without thinking of when he was OBSSESSED with killing sam winchester on supernatural. like he was even pulling out all the stops on that dumpster fire of a show!! Reply

I love him so much. He is one of the big reasons I watch This is Us, and hands down the best actor on the show. So glad he won!!! Reply

I hope he gets an apology. Doesn't look very good on the Emmys at all. Reply

I didn't watch but ffs emmy director, that's just rude as fuck and probably racist too. award shows just suck. Reply

Oh goodness 🙏🏾. Slay and shine on!! Reply

I love him and want to start watching Insecure because I heard he's in it. but lbr, not even his presence can get me to watch This is Us Reply

OMG, I loved that. The part about his wife and kids...❤️ Reply

he's lovely Reply

Hot AFFFFFFFFFFF (especially in OJ vs the People) and supremely talented



only good part of This is Us.



He and Sarah Paulson need to do a rom com or something together. Reply

I am really happy he TOOK that opening to finish his speech. I think a lot of people would be like "nah im okay" when they really wanted to and im happy he was like "you know what? ya I WOULD" Reply

