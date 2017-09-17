Sterling K Brown Finishes Speech for Historic Win Backstage
Sterling K Brown was the first black actor to win Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 19 years (Andre Braugher was the last actor to win back in 1998 for Homicide: Life on the Street). He got played off on-stage but got to finish backstage after being given the opportunity by a journalist
I liked Retta and Alan Sepinwall's tweets
The show ended on time, god forbid it ended like a minute later.
But good for him. He's the only interesting part of his show tbh.
Also Nicole Kidman got too much time and she wasn't played off, and best actor, actress for a drama series and best drama series are normally the most important awards of the night and this was huge, they should have let him have his moment.
I see people say it's because she's a movie actress, and they don't cut off movie people
I hope next year is The Americans year
This is me every year since 2013. FML. </3
Let's pray for next year lol
as usual we will have to hope for better luck next year
But I also don't understand, I miss some of my shows because of stupid sports games.... why can't they let the Emmys run late?
£30 is pretty decent for 122 episodes but it's still a dive for something I've never seen (and started before I was born, yikes lol).
tho fuck the emmys for cutting him off in the first place
i remember when he played taraji p. henson's love interest on Person of Interest. i was beginning to enjoy his character till [Spoiler (click to open)]his godfather put a hit on him and he got killed. smh. that arc was amazing for tph tho.
I like "This is Us" a lot, but he's way too good for that show. He's like Viola Davis with HTGAWM. The rest of the cast don't even come close to these two's acting skills.
that being said, i can't see him without thinking of when he was OBSSESSED with killing sam winchester on supernatural. like he was even pulling out all the stops on that dumpster fire of a show!!
only good part of This is Us.
He and Sarah Paulson need to do a rom com or something together.
He's the only thing that makes This Is Us tolerable.