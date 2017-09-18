Hulu Beats Netflix & Amazon to Become First Streaming Service To Win "Best Series" Emmy

BoJack Horseman should have won, lbr Reply

EXCELLENT first comment Reply

It deserves more than it gets, which is nothing. I don't even think it was nominated this year for anything. Reply

I cancelled my Netflix bc I honestly never used it but had to do that one month free trial thing just to binge the new BoJack Horseman, I absolutely loved this last season. Reply

i can't imagine the life you must lead, without netflix. do you have friends? are you productive? what is it like? Reply

If someone had told me two years ago that an animated show led by a horse would be the funniest, most emotional and heartfelt thing I'd be watching in 2017, I'd think that person was crazy.



Bojack is phenomenal, there's no other way to describe it. Reply

this season of bojack was an amped up, superior version of this is us Reply

all the hype has me caving. I'm gonna start it soon on netflix. Reply

Give Bojack all the awards! It has everything! Comedy, drama, animals, etc. Reply

Lol, what a beautiful comment. I loved this season so much. Reply

Bojack is the best thing on TV rn, and for me personally at least it's in my top ~3 shows of all time. The underwater episode was the single best ep. of TV last year. It's criminal that it gets next to no love for awards, even (especially!) though critics all love it.



tl;dr IA and that's coming from someone who loved The Handmaid's Tale lol Reply

Naw, I just can't with that show. Watched the first 6 or 7 episodes and still couldn't get into it. Watched two from the newest season and still nope. Reply

The episode centred around his mom was one of the most effective pieces of television I've ever watched. Reply

damn I really need to watch it Reply

y e s Reply

Spotify. I don't stream TV shows nearly as much as I stream music. Reply

Not having Hulu is by far the most annoying thing. There's so many shows I'd pay to see but I don't want a boxset if I don't end up liking it and specialized channels are a pain lol Reply

I've never been a big tv watcher tbh, I love some shows but now that binge watching exists I rather just wait until I can see it all at once, Reply

well, we don't get Hulu in Canada, and only recently got Amazon Prime (in February or something?) so by default I guess Netflix is my favourite streaming service lol. I wish the Canadian one had stuff like the Americans, Parks and Rec, etc on it though. Reply

the americans is on american prime so maybe its on canadian prime? Reply

it's not :( Reply

we have... Crave... which is straight up garbage. Reply

Both The Americans and Parks were on shomi before it shut down. There's quite a bit of former shomi content that I'm surprised hasn't been picked up by Netflix/Crave. Reply

Netflix. I rarely use Hulu anymore. I pretty much only use it for South Park. Reply

I prefer Netflix. My dad has a Hulu account and I think it's annoying that he pays and still has "limited" commercials (limited smh there's a ton) and he'd have to pay more for no commercials. I rarely use it cause the commercials and it's not worth it for me personally to pay more for the no commercials. I either wait for the show to be on netflix or stream from somewhere else. Reply

lol the funniest thing about hulu's 'no commercials' plan is that ... there are STILL commercials

like on the regular I'd watch a show and there'd be a message at the beginning that says "the show you are about to watch is not included in the no commercials plan, so there will be a commercial shown before and after the show."

like... wut Reply

really? I guess I'm not watching any of the exempt shows because since I got the no-commercials plan I've never seen one. Reply

HBOGo actually. But I use Netflix the most out of the "big three".



I can't believe Netflix passed on The Handmaid's tale 😩.



Edited at 2017-09-18 04:23 am (UTC) Reply

"I can't believe Netflix passed on The Handmaid's Tale"



Some of the shows they pass on vs ones they buy are just... a wonder tbh. Reply

i had no idea they passed on it lol Reply

How they passed on "Handmaid's" but allowed the "Death Note" movie to exist, I will never understand. Reply

Talking about the emmys Neflix but it doesn't have The Americans anymore and the shows I want to see aren't there so I'm thinking of canceling it.Talking about the emmys #JusticeforTheAmericans tbh but at least Stranger Things didn't win shit so yay Reply

Well shit. It doesn't? Does Hulu have it? Reply

Netflix latin-america had it until August 23rd, Netflix US never had it, I think Amazon Prime is the one that streams it. Reply

I was planning to download an episode or two when I was in the US in June to watch on the plane, but US Netflix didn't have it which was surprising to me. the Japanese Netflix had it. Reply

Amazon Prime is the only one Reply

I don't have Hulu. Handsmaids Tale is the only original content they make that I find interesting, and I can get that through other means. Reply

ia re: their original content. Netflix has more that I like instead of just one great show. but Hulu's library is better since soooo much stuff has left Netflix. It's got a bunch of fun crap like My Strange Addiction and Say Yes to the Dress and several seasons of ANTM, but also classic iconic stuff like The Golden Girls



I really keep netflix at this point solely for their original context Reply

Other than Casual, I don't watch anything else on Hulu really. Reply

I haven't seen The Handmaid's Tale and don't plan to but how did The Crown get next to nothing? It's a masterpiece. In any other year, it would have won Best Drama and Best Actress. John Lithgow's win is well deserved and I'm very happy for him but the show deserves a lot more, come on. Reply

Ikr I don't mind THT winning but The Criwn was truly superb. Reply

I honestly thought The Crown would sweep considering the collective boner the Emmys used to have for Downtown Abby. But considering the political climate we're in...not suprised voters were more inclined to vote THT. Reply

Yes, I can totally see that it seems more important to highlight the themes of THT in today's climate. I'm happy it won, it sounds great, I was just surprised The Crown won so little in comparison. Reply

but the show deserves a lot more, come on



How can you say its more or less deserving when you havent seen HT?



Sorry idg comments like this when lol you haven't watched the other nominees. Reply

The Crown is a good show but not exactly super relevant in 2017 Reply

i'm halfway through 'the handmaid's tale' and so far it absolutely deserves all the awards, but i agree that 'the crown' received too little praise and that it'd have won everything in another year. it's truly a masterpiece of a show, and i'm praying netflix won't see just one win as a sign of failure considering how much money they're already spending on it. Reply

I've seen both The Crown and The Handmaid's Tale and loved both. But The Handmaid's Tale feels more relevant to today's political climate. Plus, they used up all the book material so next season is going to be a huge question mark. lol. It might be straight up garbage so maybe The Crown will sweep next year. Reply

I prefer Hulu's content but I can't with its shit streaming and awful layout.



I'm true-crime trash and keep Netflix for those shows and documentaries. Reply

I only have Netflix

I was rooting for The Crown and I'm glad Lithgow won for Churchill because he was amazing but I can't be mad at THT or Moss, I really like her, too. Justice for Peggy and S1 Top of the Lake. Reply

I'm only on Hulu to watch John Cho on Difficult People and even that's gonna end in two weeks :( Reply

Netflix has won every other category so they're fine, I'm sure. Lmao. Reply

