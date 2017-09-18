Hulu Beats Netflix & Amazon to Become First Streaming Service To Win "Best Series" Emmy
.@hulu beats Netflix to become the first streaming series to win top honors at the #Emmys with #TheHandmaidsTale: https://t.co/icYphZ3DgU pic.twitter.com/z13znfArJn— IndieWire (@IndieWire) September 18, 2017
-Netflix spends $6 billion/year on developing content, and this year had 3 shows nominated for "Best Drama Series" at the Emmy Awards: The Crown, Stranger Things, and House of Cards
-However, Hulu prevailed and became the first streaming service ever to receive a top honors "Best Series" award at the Emmy's this year for "The Handmaid's Tale"
-Netflix is shook
Bojack is phenomenal, there's no other way to describe it.
tl;dr IA and that's coming from someone who loved The Handmaid's Tale lol
like on the regular I'd watch a show and there'd be a message at the beginning that says "the show you are about to watch is not included in the no commercials plan, so there will be a commercial shown before and after the show."
like... wut
I can't believe Netflix passed on The Handmaid's tale 😩.
Some of the shows they pass on vs ones they buy are just... a wonder tbh.
Talking about the emmys #JusticeforTheAmericans tbh but at least Stranger Things didn't win shit so yay
I really keep netflix at this point solely for their original context
How can you say its more or less deserving when you havent seen HT?
Sorry idg comments like this when lol you haven't watched the other nominees.
I'm true-crime trash and keep Netflix for those shows and documentaries.
I was rooting for The Crown and I'm glad Lithgow won for Churchill because he was amazing but I can't be mad at THT or Moss, I really like her, too. Justice for Peggy and S1 Top of the Lake.