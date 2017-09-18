Hulu Beats Netflix & Amazon to Become First Streaming Service To Win "Best Series" Emmy



-Netflix spends $6 billion/year on developing content, and this year had 3 shows nominated for "Best Drama Series" at the Emmy Awards: The Crown, Stranger Things, and House of Cards
-However, Hulu prevailed and became the first streaming service ever to receive a top honors "Best Series" award at the Emmy's this year for "The Handmaid's Tale"
-Netflix is shook

Which streaming service do you prefer ontd?
