Emmy's In Memoriam Montage Omits Several Actors




-Harry Dean Stanton, Frank Vincent, Erin Moran, Charlie Murphy, and Dick Gregory did not make it into the Emmy's In Memoriam segment

-Stanton's omission may be more due to the fact that he died so recently on Friday. The same reason could also be applied to Frank Vincent's (The Sopranos) exclusion as he also died last week

-Ommitting Civil Rights activist and comedian Dick Gregory appears especially egregious right after the Emmy's commercial about diversity. Especially when you consider that they included Fox News chief Roger Ailes AND gave him prominent billing

source
