Emmy's In Memoriam Montage Omits Several Actors
Emmys 'In Memoriam' Omits Dick Gregory, Harry Dean Stanton, Charlie Murphy https://t.co/1QkXdGfYmN pic.twitter.com/H8YbKprEjn— TheWrap (@TheWrap) September 18, 2017
-Harry Dean Stanton, Frank Vincent, Erin Moran, Charlie Murphy, and Dick Gregory did not make it into the Emmy's In Memoriam segment
-Stanton's omission may be more due to the fact that he died so recently on Friday. The same reason could also be applied to Frank Vincent's (The Sopranos) exclusion as he also died last week
-Ommitting Civil Rights activist and comedian Dick Gregory appears especially egregious right after the Emmy's commercial about diversity. Especially when you consider that they included Fox News chief Roger Ailes AND gave him prominent billing
idk why I'm surprised by an industry that worships Woody Allen and wants to Roman Polanski to have a twelfth chance
Emmys need to be cancelled.
I figured some people would be omitted as it always happens.
also if y'all don't stop clapping during the in memoriam next award show i'm going to go blind. it's so rude.
And I ain't clapping for republican sexual assaulting demons.
This! I've alway thought the same thing. Its so disrespectful.
Dick Gregory should have been included. I know the arguments for Roger Ailes and what he did in TV news history, though we hate him, but Dick Gregory was a legend. And he'd be the first to tell you all the reasons why Hollywood left him off it's telecast.
It's hard not to see this asslicking in relation to the local stations of the networks they have to sell their shows to being owned by a Trump propagandist, and how war criminals from the Bush admin have been embraced...can't these fuckers at least PRETEND that there's something wrong with Trump and the people who work with him?
And people think Hollywood is liberal.
The TCM in memoriam videos are the only ones I need. They're so well done compared to a mess like this.
Also RIP Frank Vincent. :(