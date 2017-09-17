Emmy's In Memoriam Montage Omits Several Actors

They always fuck up the In Memoriam at pretty much every award show. Reply

Thread

Link

that they included Fox News chief Roger Ailes AND gave him prominent billing



Reply

Thread

Link

lol memorializing Roger Ailes and having Sean Spicer on...fuck Hollywood



idk why I'm surprised by an industry that worships Woody Allen and wants to Roman Polanski to have a twelfth chance Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr...thats a choice Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow.

Emmys need to be cancelled.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn, Charlie looked a lot like Eddie Reply

Thread

Link

I hated the song that accompanied the in memoriam. The names were also hard as fuck to read. The whole thing gave me a Family Ties feel with the music and the frames.



I figured some people would be omitted as it always happens. Reply

Thread

Link

I always mute/bathroom break during this Reply

Thread

Link

When Ailes' pic came up I made an audible groan. Reply

Thread

Link

was rogers ailes being included some kind of trolling from some disgruntled show writer? what was the point of his inclusion?



also if y'all don't stop clapping during the in memoriam next award show i'm going to go blind. it's so rude. Reply

Thread

Link

amazing icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the clapping isn't rude. in theater, which ya know, carries over to all acting, when someone dies, giving them one last round of applause is seen as a massive sign of respect. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's rude to clap for some and not others. waiting until the end is more respectful than just clapping for the people whose names you recognize. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Disagree.



And I ain't clapping for republican sexual assaulting demons. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA. It turns into an applause-o-meter, which is gross for this kind of segment. I prefer when award shows mute the applause. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This! I've alway thought the same thing. Its so disrespectful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia. I hate it. I always think about how awkward and uncomfortable it must be for friends and family members of the deceased people who don't get any audible applause, when others get really loud clapping and cheering. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They either need to take 5-10 minutes to do a proper In Memoriam or maybe just do away with it. I mean every damn awards show there are people who are angry, hurt, or feel disrespected. the people who've been left off them can be absolutely baffling. (some i honestly get, entirely, even when i enjoyed their work.)



Dick Gregory should have been included. I know the arguments for Roger Ailes and what he did in TV news history, though we hate him, but Dick Gregory was a legend. And he'd be the first to tell you all the reasons why Hollywood left him off it's telecast. Reply

Thread

Link

That segment was so poorly done with the blur effect and panning to different picture frames. Unnecessary. Just keep it simple. Reply

Thread

Link

the blurring was so annoying. it seemed like the pictures were blurry for longer than they were clear. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was some high school ass PowerPoint presentation project nonsense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The picture frame choice was baffling. It felt so weirdly dated and looked super cheap. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it felt super rushed and not long enough, also the picture frame thing they were doing looked terrible.



Reply

Thread

Link

These are always a mess. They need to commit for real or just give it up. Reply

Thread

Link

okay, so the longer I sit here, the angrier I am. They leave out actual icons and instead include Goebbels' spiritual successor, whose network has advocated for untold misery and over a million deaths in endless wars, and has had dozens of women accuse him and the male hosts of that network of sexual harrassment, so he's terrible on a moral and professional level. And Sean Spicer is yukking it up at the Emmys and has a fellowship at Harvard, but god forbid Chelsea Manning have one...



It's hard not to see this asslicking in relation to the local stations of the networks they have to sell their shows to being owned by a Trump propagandist, and how war criminals from the Bush admin have been embraced...can't these fuckers at least PRETEND that there's something wrong with Trump and the people who work with him?



Edited at 2017-09-18 04:25 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Roger Ailies, huh?



And people think Hollywood is liberal. Reply

Thread

Link

im sure Stanton will be there next year. It was very recent. Reply

Thread

Link

Whoever approved including Roger Ailes can go to hell.



The TCM in memoriam videos are the only ones I need. They're so well done compared to a mess like this.



Edited at 2017-09-18 04:44 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

damn RIP Frank Vincent Reply

Thread

Link

You can fit in shitbag roger Ailes but omitted other less shitty people? Reply

Thread

Link

Shit, I forgot Charlie Murphy died... and from leukemia... 2017 has just been such a clusterfuck, I don't think it really had time to sink in. Reply

Thread

Link

I had no idea Eddie Murphy had a brother. Reply

Thread

Link

There'll always be omissions but damn at them not including Dick Gregory... Like c'mon Reply

Thread

Link