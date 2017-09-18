swamp monster

Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes TV history, again




- She's the first actress to win this many times (6 in a row) in the same category

- She was up against Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Allison Janney (Mom), Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), and Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie).

- She joked about Veep's upcoming (and final) season saying they had a storyline about an impeachment but were worried someone else would get to it first

Her speech:


sources: 1 / 2

Good. If anyone deserves the hype, it's her.
