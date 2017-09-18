Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes TV history, again
- She's the first actress to win this many times (6 in a row) in the same category
- She was up against Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie), Allison Janney (Mom), Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), and Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie).
- She joked about Veep's upcoming (and final) season saying they had a storyline about an impeachment but were worried someone else would get to it first
Her speech:
Good. If anyone deserves the hype, it's her.
I know they are two entirely different shows in tone and well, everything, but i like it far more than I do Veep.
but i'll be ready for someone else to get a chance to shine when veep is done
not a dig bb, but like, you know
Also kind OT : Idk if Stephen Colbert likes The Americans or it's all because it's about Russia and he can use it to talk about Trump but I loved the moments about it on the Emmys, the one in the Musical (i loved the wigs lmao) and that video of him asking russians what show deserves to win.
they dont watch any of these shows, they just judge it off who the actor/actress is lol