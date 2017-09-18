Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes TV history, again

I LOVE THIS POST Reply

<3 to your icon 6 time winner JLD! Reply

she actually has 8 for acting alone (6 for veep), and 11 emmys overall Reply

Give me a fucking break. Reply

This wasn't a personal attack on you, someone else should have won. Its boring. Reply

i like her, but i kinda feel this too. it reminds me of when candace bergen won again and again and again and so she withdrew her name, saying she was proud of the show, and had respect for the awards, but wanted to give someone else a chance to win. Reply

mte Reply

me every time she wins. Reply

stay pressed Reply

it's also just unfair, she doesn't need to win 6 times Reply

Mte Reply

I grew tired of Veep after a few seasons, but I like JLD and Old Christine. Reply

Aw I loved this show! I should re-watch it. Reply

Old Christine is my comfort show, I always watch it whenever I need to improve my mood. Reply

old christine is such a great show.

Oh man I fucking love this show. Reply

old christine is great. <3 Reply

NAoOld Christine is awesome. One of my favorite shows. I broke down and bought the series on dvd, i love it so much.



I know they are two entirely different shows in tone and well, everything, but i like it far more than I do Veep. Reply

Does it have a laugh track? Reply

I love Old Christine Reply

Veep losing Iannucci was a big blow. They don't really seem to understand the line when it comes to realism and profanity anymore, which makes the show harder to watch. Reply

I love her. She's amazing on Veep. Reply

i mean if its gonna be anyone to win that many times in a row, i'm glad its her



but i'll be ready for someone else to get a chance to shine when veep is done Reply

This Reply

Yep. She is spectacular but I'm ready for a change. Reply

yep Reply

Same Reply

agreed. once veep is done, let's be clear on that. Reply

She deserves it more than Modern Family did with their streak. Reply

Modern Family's streak is one reason I can't take the Emmys seriously 😒 Reply

lol you say this as if i give a shit about modern family Reply

Never watched a single episode but 6 in a row is amazing! Good for her! Reply

I was on board with every single other time she won, but this season of Veep was dire and everyone was on autopilot. Reply

It wasn't their strongest season by any chance but I think everyone was great, as usual. Except maybe Catherine but well. Reply

mte Reply

My take is that it was just as funny but the actual White House was more incompetent than these characters so it detracted from it. Reply

I havent seen it yet but a lot of users have said the same, should I even bother? Reply

yup. this season was so bad that the next, even though it's the last, better bring it, cause i'm not going to make a chore of this show. Reply

She's incredible Reply

I would love to see either Jane or Lily win for GAF tbh Reply

They have time, I doubt Netflix is letting go of Grace and Frankie anytime soon. Reply

lol at saying two women in their late 60s and early 70s have time to win



not a dig bb, but like, you know Reply

Parent

its a wonderful show. i watched it with my mom when she was recovering from her second hip replacement surgery and we were howling. i was NOT expecting it to be that god damn funny but I was howling Reply

Parent

IA, I was hoping one of them would instead of JLD for a change. Reply

she is great but it is getting boring she always wins, but good for her tbh.



Also kind OT : Idk if Stephen Colbert likes The Americans or it's all because it's about Russia and he can use it to talk about Trump but I loved the moments about it on the Emmys, the one in the Musical (i loved the wigs lmao) and that video of him asking russians what show deserves to win. Reply

I missed the emmys but I hope he does like the Americans! Reply

Same! The opening was a musical and Keri and Matthew appeared with their blond wigs lmao. Reply

I love her and she's amazing, but I really wish that Veep had been better this season :/ I really didn't enjoy it very much and it made me so sad Reply

I can't even be mad even though Veep hasn't been as funny. There just isn't anyone else on her level to be honest. Luckily Veep is ending soon I hope Pamela Adlon can get it for Better things cause she is amazing



Edited at 2017-09-18 03:58 am (UTC)

Agreed!!! Just binged through better things and Pamela is great. Rooting for her the next Emmys Reply

lol my mom was so annoyed that jld keeps winning. she doesnt even watch any of the shows nominated but she just wants another actress to have a chance to get recognized. Reply

sounds like my parents lmao



they dont watch any of these shows, they just judge it off who the actor/actress is lol Reply

