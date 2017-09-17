Venture Bros. Season 7 Premiere Promised Before Eventual Heat Death of Universe

Lol, I was thinking of making this a post, but I'm glad you made it. I almost screamed when I saw that bumper, but I was at work so I had to hold it in.



I can't believe that it's actually season 7 rather than a special! That makes me really happy. And huh, I wonder what the mix-up was with adult swim.



When it comes to Venture Bros, I've just adopted an attitude of letting the release date fall on me. And is this one of the shorter waits in more recent seasons?



I need to get another VB icon, but I'm so indecisive.

Being a fan of this show is...not easy.

their favorite show to come back in the fall:



As a Venture Brothers fan, any time someone complains in the spring about having to wait forfavorite show to come back in the fall: Reply

is this the only high-quality gif that exists on the internet? Reply

I'm a fan of VB, Arrested Development, Hannibal and Sherlock and my other favorite show is Psych.... basically I repeatedly rewatch my well worn DVDs and their bonus content to appease myself and at least Psych has a movie coming out in December to hold me over until any of these shows come back, seriously doesn't matter which one gives me new content, I'll fucking take it because I am desperate



Edited at 2017-09-18 04:55 am (UTC)

Lmao, you did not lie. I was rolling my eyes so much at all the Rick and Morty fans complaining about the show being gone for a year and a half and being jerks to the Samurai Jack fans (another show with an unexpected comeback).



And every time I try to rec the show, they're either surprised because they thought it'd been cancelled or they've never heard of it



Though the other day my co-worker got my candiru reference, and it made me really happy

believe it when i see it.

I'm confused on which season I'm on. The bootleg website I used had them out of order. I know I saw Dr. Girlfriend get married to the Monarch and the boys were revealed to be clones. But after that??

That sounds like season 2

And there's 7?



*sigh* Damn it.

Only 6. Including some specials. It's probably my bias as a fan talking, but I find that it's easy enough to binge since they're only 30 minutes long. And hey, you could still manage to watch the whole series before the next season come out, lol

OMFG I thought this day would never come

Damn, I thought the show had been cancelled years ago. This was my SHIT back in high school/college.

Me too. And now I'm in my final years of grad school and I don't have an interest in the show, but I do cringe at memories of how i used to be

Like with every other show I watch that takes forever between seasons, I am apprehensive but also desperate so I'm excited



Also, I wish they'd give us better action figures because those Mego-style ones were awful

I still sort of want the Orpheus one. I got the bed sheets though but then I don't know where I put them -_-

I'm gonna have to rewatch the series in preparation. It has been waaay too long.

YAAAAASSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It gonna come out in November 2018? Bissssssh I'll be 30! Shaking and crying lawd

the pics at the bottom are killing me.

pennywise, pennywise, brendan fraser, pennywise Reply

