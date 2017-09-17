Henchman 21

Venture Bros. Season 7 Premiere Promised Before Eventual Heat Death of Universe



A bumper aired out of the blue on [adult swim] last night indicating that the next season of VB will air in 422 days (November 2018).

Additionally, what many of us suspected is true: due to some kind of mix-up at the channel, the underwhelming "Red Means Stop" was not the episode Doc and Jackson intended to be the finale and that the real conclusion to the arcs in Season 6 is coming. There also won't be an in-between-seasons treat episode as in past years (the Halloween episode, All This and Gargantua-2, etc) because they wanted to pour all their efforts into making Season 6.2 7.

OP note: For your added enjoyment, check out this article as it appeared on my phone (new tab full size):



JUST

More at the source
Source for the bumper

WHERE MY VB FANS AT ALL 5 OF YOU
