Venture Bros. Season 7 Premiere Promised Before Eventual Heat Death of Universe
A bumper aired out of the blue on [adult swim] last night indicating that the next season of VB will air in 422 days (November 2018).
Additionally, what many of us suspected is true: due to some kind of mix-up at the channel, the underwhelming "Red Means Stop" was not the episode Doc and Jackson intended to be the finale and that the real conclusion to the arcs in Season 6 is coming. There also won't be an in-between-seasons treat episode as in past years (the Halloween episode, All This and Gargantua-2, etc) because they wanted to pour all their efforts into making Season
WHERE MY VB FANS AT ALL 5 OF YOU
I can't believe that it's actually season 7 rather than a special! That makes me really happy. And huh, I wonder what the mix-up was with adult swim.
When it comes to Venture Bros, I've just adopted an attitude of letting the release date fall on me. And is this one of the shorter waits in more recent seasons?
I need to get another VB icon, but I'm so indecisive.
And every time I try to rec the show, they're either surprised because they thought it'd been cancelled or they've never heard of it
Though the other day my co-worker got my candiru reference, and it made me really happy
*sigh* Damn it.
Me too. And now I'm in my final years of grad school and I don't have an interest in the show, but I do cringe at memories of how i used to be
Also, I wish they'd give us better action figures because those Mego-style ones were awful
