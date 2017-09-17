'American Horror Story: Cult' triggers little-known phobia
Promotions for AHS: Cult are triggering people with trypophobia, a fear of holes and clusters. Some of the posters for example utilize imagery similar to honeycomb or lotus flowers.
"I was having a full-blown panic attack," says one person after seeing a billboard for the show. "My pulse was racing. I was so nauseous... It's like anything else people can get upset about. People are scared of spiders, heights, clowns, and I'm scared of this. It's an actual phobia. It's real. It's definitely not a joke."
"With the media exposure from 'American Horror Story,' it's going to get worse, and people are going to try to trigger us," says another.
I feel like this could probably be a pretty easy thing to have with war trauma, like I don't think it's a stretch to figure out how something being riddled with holes could cause war flashbacks...
If they can shock it out of me then that'll (I'll) be lit.
I think being genuinely triggered is fairly uncommon with this kind of stuff but it certainly can happen.
i can deal w it but i don't like it!
the hole thing makes be really uncomfortable but doesn't trigger me
I wonder where a fear like this comes from. I don't have a phobia but looking at stuff like that can definitely make me feel weird/uncomfortable for some reason.
another said the responses are more likely from priming and conditioning.
Saw this on FB. 😖
The epic lotus boob.
Is that it?
I want to pull those things out of the holes w/ tweezers or squeeze them or something
i don't mind it but i get why people find it disgusting
I mean, there's one photo on the internet that was on Facebook and it was clickbait (ofc) but it was a breast photoshopped with a lotus seed pod onto it? It was absolutely horrifying and it legit made me nauseous, and I had to close my laptop and breathe.
Then my friend showed me this video of a botfly larvae removal from a howler monkey's neck/chest, and it was covered in huge holes when they were pulled out, and I actually threw up and I was pretty much sick for the rest of the day.