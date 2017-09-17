'American Horror Story: Cult' triggers little-known phobia

Can therapy help with this? And are these people genuinely triggered or just made to feel uncomfortable? I've met a lot of people who actually mean the latter when they say they're triggered. Reply

It just makes me feel nauseous

The blurring between afraid and triggered concerns me. "Triggered" as I understand it is meant to mean reliving trauma like rape or wartime experiences.

Things like this can work in conjunction with tramua like rape/war. The mind can connect it with something that'sseemingly unrelated and it'll still cause the same sensation.



I feel like this could probably be a pretty easy thing to have with war trauma, like I don't think it's a stretch to figure out how something being riddled with holes could cause war flashbacks... Reply

Yeah I have a friend with a trigger, and she spirals into an anxiety attack or shuts down when it happens. While I realize that there's not always one way to react to something, I've encountered a lot of people who claim triggers but keep coming back to the thread (not here; other places) to argue about why people need to be sensitive and stop "triggering" them.

I feel uncomfortable but I'll live lol.

If they can shock it out of me then that'll (I'll) be lit. Reply

It's definitely both, triggered really shouldn't be used as lightly as it's started being used



I think being genuinely triggered is fairly uncommon with this kind of stuff but it certainly can happen. Reply

CBT should help

Yeah, for me it just makes me uncomfortable. I'm sure like with any phobia, though, there are people who do become genuinely triggered.

For me, "triggered" sounds right as "uncomfortable" does not even begin to describe the level of distress/the physical reaction I get. It is overwhelming and I have to sit and will myself not to scratch myself raw or pull out my hair until the reaction passes. I've broken out in hives a few times as a result of the stress. That phobia ain't a joke to some of us. /and now I x out of this post

I have a similar reaction to vegetable seed-beds. It makes my breath feel short and I get lightheaded. I'm in no way at "phobia" levels ofreaction, but it's a weird thing.

i know we're only 2 eps deep, but i already loathe this season.

It absolutely makes my skin crawl to look at stuff like that, but it's not a full blown phobia for me.

Ditto

same



i can deal w it but i don't like it! Reply

Yeah I think I'm the same.

Yeah, but it also makes me itchy and I can't stop seeing/thinking about it.

Yeah, sometimes I have to distract myself so I stop thinking about it lol. I wonder if there's like an obsessive-compulsive aspect to it,

Same. It grosses me out but I'll live.

Samesies. But I've definitely had nightmares with people having similar patterns on their faces and shit. Blegh.

Yeah, I scroll past past, look away, try to burn the image out of my brain and then get itchy all over.

in b4 someone is a dick and posts a picture of this



the hole thing makes be really uncomfortable but doesn't trigger me Reply

lmao I'm scrolling soooooo slowly so I can nope out in case I see the top millimeter of a picture

I wasn't aware this was little known. I've seen it mentioned several times.



I wonder where a fear like this comes from. I don't have a phobia but looking at stuff like that can definitely make me feel weird/uncomfortable for some reason. Reply

Lol apparently I'm not the only one who feels this way!

yeah it's become a thing over the past few years that a lot of people talk about, maybe little known in the sense that people don't get where it's from but i feel like most younger people have heard of it

I only heard of people having this phobia after lotus boob became a thing.

UGH!!! That has haunted me for so many years.

yeah, i would see it mentioned plenty of times on livejournal back in the day.

i think i remember somewhere saying that it's an evolutionary thing where we're made to fear it because the imagery often appears as a result of disease or other Bad Stuff?

I've only ever seen it on the internet, I don't think it's recognized by the DSM or in any scientific studies

i was curious so i looked at wikipedia, two guys said that its a 'biological revulsion, rather than a learned cultural fear' and people tend to associate the shapes with danger. (i.e something might be living in them)

another said the responses are more likely from priming and conditioning.



another said the responses are more likely from priming and conditioning. Reply

Yeah I didn't think that it was little known... It's been kind of a Thing on the internet for a while

All those clusters of holes look like a lot of diseases like warts up close. It probably has to do with that

it's been mentioned everywhere online, even buzzfeed. i wouldn't call it little-known anymore, tbh.

I have a fear of clusters it's so unsettling

I am completely unimpressed with the new season of AHS.

The clown cult thing is dumb.

Sarah Paulson needs to take a break because I'm sick of seeing her screaming/crying every season she's a main character.

Usually the season starts off good and slowly becomes bad, but it's just bad this season imo. Reply

mte

I don't know how Paulson does it season after season. I don't agree that's she's always screaming--it took a second in Aslyum and Roanoke and even Circus or whatever (didn't watch Hotel) before she was screaming and crying every episode--but it's always such an intense performance she's asked to give. She's going to burn out like Lange did.

Edited at 2017-09-18 03:32 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-18 03:32 am (UTC) Reply

its absolutely terrible

I don't really have a phobia of it, but it makes me itchy as fuck. I fell asleep last week for 20 minutes and I'm mad at myself. Never trust yourself when you say you're just going close your eyes for the commercial break bc you WILL fall asleep.

Lol this is exactly what I was gonna say. It makes me itch, especially my scalp. It makes me feel like I have bugs in my skin D:

Saw this on FB. 😖

that must take forever to brush twice a day

Every time they showed this on Channel Zero I wanted to vomit.



Edited at 2017-09-18 03:04 am (UTC) Reply

honestly im more intrigued by how that is put together and worn. you can see a gap between the head piece and the neck, is it stretchy or are there zippers? what are the teeth anchored by? sewn in? glued on?

i thought these were acrylic nails

This looks awesome tbh. I want to get high and touch it

I wanna smash every inch of it with a hammer.

Me too

Same. I'm weirded out by how pervasive this phobia seems to be in this community lol

i just reported you to the fbi

its only gross if I imagine they are skin tags

ugh gross

I wanna touch it

I kind of want to run my hand over it

See the fact that I can't touch this and pick it apart tooth my tooth drives me fucking nuts!!!

reminds me of a woman who had nails growing out of her skin, specifically on her face and scalp.

Edited at 2017-09-18 03:50 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-09-18 03:50 am (UTC) Reply

i want to cry

You look great!

I doubt I have the actual phobia (save that for toads 🤢🤢🤢) but yah that lotus looking shit definitely makes me suuuper uncomfortable it's pretty gross

I always want to run my fingers over the clusters of holes tbh

Same. I work in a museum with lots of rough-hewn, natural holes in the travertine walls. I'm always running my hands over or stickinf my fingers in them.

Lol yes! And I like the sound they make when I run my nails over them.

same- and I used to love to rub my finger over the old ipod's charge port. Reply

Same, when me and my bff discovered trypophobia we actually agreed that we have this trypo-philia (I guess?), When we actually enjoy watching all thouse holes and touching them. It's a satysfying feeling, kinda like watching pimple popping videos on youtube. Reply

Same, there's something fascinating about them. Reply

I first learned about this phobia here on ontd lol.



The epic lotus boob. Reply

Ughhhhh that was my first intro to trypophobia and so every time the phobia is mentioned I clutch my chest Reply

I always wondered if the owner of the lotus boob knew her tit has terrified millions of people for over a decade. Reply

Is that it? What is this lotus boob? I googled and got this http://www.snopes.com/photos/medical/br eastrash.asp Is that it? Reply

Yup that's it!



I want to pull those things out of the holes w/ tweezers or squeeze them or something Reply

lol yeah



i don't mind it but i get why people find it disgusting



Reply

Having a texture like this sculpted on parts of your face/body with theatre make up shit would probably be a great halloween costume Reply

I used to get sick to my stomach as a child when id see clusters of anything like frog eggs or barnicles. Its not a full blown phobia but it makes my skin crawl. I didnt know more people felt the same until the ONTD trypohobia posts back in the day Reply

i thought it was apparent this was gonna be a theme/major plot point this season but maybe im hallucinating Reply

Your comment made me put a piece together. Eichner's character's comment about bees that are fully employed not stinging makes me think that they're blaming the cult violence on un-/under-employment. Not a revolutionary theme but by Murphy standards this is impeccable writing. Reply

I agree with the comments so far, but I'm probably pretty severe with it.

I mean, there's one photo on the internet that was on Facebook and it was clickbait (ofc) but it was a breast photoshopped with a lotus seed pod onto it? It was absolutely horrifying and it legit made me nauseous, and I had to close my laptop and breathe.

Then my friend showed me this video of a botfly larvae removal from a howler monkey's neck/chest, and it was covered in huge holes when they were pulled out, and I actually threw up and I was pretty much sick for the rest of the day. Reply

Omg I just looked up the botfly thing and forget the holes, those bugs are fucking disgusting Reply

Bugs like that are enough to keep me from wanting to travel to certain areas because I just can't with the whole idea of something being in/under skin. Reply

Yeah when I was in Belize I was terrified of them lol. Ppl would put duct tape over where the larvae was to suffocate them. Nasty fuckers. Reply

