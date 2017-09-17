Mako

'American Horror Story: Cult' triggers little-known phobia



Promotions for AHS: Cult are triggering people with trypophobia, a fear of holes and clusters. Some of the posters for example utilize imagery similar to honeycomb or lotus flowers.

"I was having a full-blown panic attack," says one person after seeing a billboard for the show. "My pulse was racing. I was so nauseous... It's like anything else people can get upset about. People are scared of spiders, heights, clowns, and I'm scared of this. It's an actual phobia. It's real. It's definitely not a joke."

"With the media exposure from 'American Horror Story,' it's going to get worse, and people are going to try to trigger us," says another.

