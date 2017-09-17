Music News and Updates

Bjork truly went off the rocker. Her music is beyond unlistenable at this point. And how does she keep this up? Like from where does the revenue come from? Reply

that's highly subjective. but i don't think she's worried about making easy-listening music; she's done that already and she's not one to repeat herself endlessly. björk is currently a composer than a pop-singer.



and there are a lot of people still interested in her work, supporting her, she's continuously performing live, and has the travelling exhibition "Björk : Digital" going around the world right now.

Bjork made music for decades during the times it actually was selling and she tours a lot. Her music is extremely acclaimed so I bet most of the designers feel like it's an honour to collaborate with her

And she has a hand on a pulse for the current sound, since her collaborators are some of the most forward thinking people in the music industry.

She got bored recording pop music and now does whatever the fuck she wants and she has the right to do it, it's not like her label is crafring the sound for her next album. She sits there, composes, writes from her heart. Most of her albums have a strong cohesive concept that's unlike whatever she did before.

You sound like one of those "I can see the emperor's new clothes" people. Sad.

Listen to Look What You Made Me Do, cyst

I would never listen to that trash but that's the point, Bjork is as much trash now as Taylor Swift, she's just under this mystique that makes people afraid to say so, for fear of being stupid, so she appeals to followers like you.

It's not my problem you find everything with bpm lower than 120 unlistenable. Educate yourself.

Tell it! The Gate is fucking phenomenal.

I'm perfectly educated, it's because I'm educated that I can say that Bjokr's music post Médulla is absolute garbage.

Vulnicura is one of her best albums. And even if Biophilia and Volta are not the strongest pieces of her discography overall, they do have a lot of highlights. I'd actually add Medulla to that stock, too.

You just say that because you want to sound sophisticated and cultured and independent minded but you actually sound the total opposite of those things.

You preteneded to enjoy Medulla for the same reason, why you mad?

I did not pretend to enjoy Médulla, I liked Médulla, Oceania, Where Is It, Mouth's Craddle, I liked those songs, then came Vulnicura and I said I'm out because it was godawful. Her music now is unlistenable and has little to no artistic value.

And you ain't no artistic value police, Wikipedia'd that, named two singles, and one deep cut to sound more pretentious and called it a day. There's even no title track on the album and you listed it as the one you liked. Try harder next time.And you ain't no artistic value police, #buyLionsongOniTunes , bye, thot

lol that's sad, I said I liked Médulla as in I liked the album honey, I know it has no title track. I have nothing to prove, go listen unlistenable music, it's your ears not mine.

is this for user jeff koons? I agree!°!!

are there any docs or short films abt being behind the scenes in haute couture studios

id love to watch something showing how this work gets done and how the garments get made

in another life id love to do that

same!!!



I wish I was able to create such pretty clothes.

if you search "making of X collection", "how X dress is made", "journey of X dress" on youtube, you'll find multiple videos from brands like chanel, dior, elie saab, etc. they're short but they usually show the entire process, from sketches to seamstresses to the actual show.

i also loved "the secret world of haute couture" about the women who actually buy this stuff, it's an hour-long documentary and is also available on youtube.

I'd like to know too, I used to love watching videos of Hermes scarves being designed, etc.

Smh. I thought we had a Guwop x Bjork collab

Zayn bails on everything, not shocked. I am shocked Tyler was stupid enough to try to work with him again, he bailed on him earlier this year too

reminds me of a sailor moon transformation once she starts getting a bunch of wings and frills

I like her most recent looks. Wasn't feeling her outfits during her last tour.



I just hope this album is better than Vulnicura.

What's wrong with her best LP since Vespertine?

Tell this truth!! Vulnicura was a return to form!

I feel like MTV would do much better if it started streaming Unplugged or the VMAs or these type of shows on YouTube or on their website. I feel that way about all award shows actually. Just put it up on YouTube or a streaming site ppl can actually access and maybe ratings wouldn't be so horrible every year.

I think that's honestly the main problem with Viacom, they are extremely anal about online, and that's the future. That what's the young people want. Like, look at what [adult swim] are doing with their digital platforms, people say the milenials are turing their tv's off and cord cutting, like, people invested millions in Viceland (that, unfortuntelly, tanks), but even 4AM programming on [as] sometimes beats the most high budget projects on cable, in the key demos.

I forgot MTV was a part of Viacom. I always hated the Comedy Central site because it was so hard to access certain Stewart and Colbert bits (and now it's practically impossible). It's crazy because if any network should have immediately adopted and made streaming a part of their brand, it should have been MTV. Now all they do is depend on social media stars to sell their shows and when it ends up flopping they just double down on shitty reality shows.



People are still obviously watching tv shows and award shows but these big networks shoot themselves in the foot because they refuse to trust the internet or figure it out and they're being left behind because of it.

I know there's one torrent tracker that has full episode list of Colbert, but they are really dumb for not treating their web content better. They have such strong brands that appeal to the exact audiences the advertisers are fighting for: Nick, VH1, CC, BET, the way they handle them is, honestly, messy as fuck

Omg. Chill out with your precious brackets. Movie titles don't get quotes or italics routinely in major publications and you're bracketing network names? Please. Stop. It's horrible.



Edited at 2017-09-18 04:05 am (UTC) Reply

{lol}



Edited at 2017-09-18 04:09 am (UTC) Reply

Lol Viacom still stays not learning. They were responsible for the big YouTube wipe out around the late aughts where TONS of user videos got taken down. I was so fucking annoyed by that.



Edited at 2017-09-18 04:32 am (UTC) Reply

Right? Just stream on YouTube with ad breaks and all. I would have watched the Emmy's tonight if it was on YouTube. Or stream it on their own website.



Edited at 2017-09-18 03:41 am (UTC) Reply

CBS has an app but it's pretty hard to use if you're figuring it out on the fly just for the Emmys. None of the other networks that the Emmys air on have apps like this though, so they don't even get those views and everyone who doesn't have access to cable is stuck with bad streams that lag or die.

The Gate FUCKED ME UPPP, that DOO DOO DOO flute sound stuck in my head for few days. And the video previews look awesome, isn't it out today? We nned to have a post, lol. I'm really looking forward to this era, it's been a long time since Bjork cooked a project that fast, Arca is going to have his biggest year yet, with this project, his self-titled and Kelela's album.

posted! its breathtaking

And by the way Tyler's album is one of the biggest surprises for me, going into this year, I would've never guessed I would've enjoyed a Tyler, The Creator album in 2017 as much as I did. He truly grew up lyrically and the instrumental part of it is exquisit. Loved it back when it leaked and revisited it after Boredom was used in the Insecure season finale and enjoyed it even more.

Also his Viceland show is fun.

that dress is fucking awesome. i bet it looks even better in motion... going to have to check out the video.

This looks a lot like Gaga's living dress, but prettier

