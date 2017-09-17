Music News and Updates
1. Gucci Spends 550 Hours Creating Custom Dress For Upcoming Björk Video
-The dress was designed by Alessandro Michele and apparently the embroidery alone took 320 hours.
-The dress is made from 5 metres of pleated iridescent PVC plastic material, 3 metres of iridescent strips, and 20 metres of pleated lurex organza.
-Watch the instagram video below for close-ups of the stunning piece!
-You can listen to Björk's new track, The Gate, on Spotify or iTunes now.
2. Tyler The Creator Says Zayn Malik Bailed On Studio Sessions With Him
3. Musicians Cancelling St. Louis Shows
-Protests have been taking place in St.Louis, Mo. in the United States after an officer was acquitted of killing Anthony Lamar Smith.
-So far, both U2 and Ed Sheeran have cancelled shows citing safety concerns.
-Bono left the following message on U2's instagram page:
4. MTV Unplugged Is Back (And Nobody Cares).
-Carly Slay and Lorde performed with...Jack Antonoff *eyeroll*
-MTV spelled Queen Carly's name incorrectly in the video title - they continue to be flops.
-Last week's debut featuring Shawn Mendes apparently only drew 181,000 viewiers (ouch).
SOURCES: Gucci Instagram / Tyler's Twitter 1 / 2 / U2 Instagram / MTV YouTube / Ratings
Deeply saddened at what has happened in St. Louis and having to cancel our show tonight….I found myself reading Dr. King’s speech from the National Cathedral and asking myself is this 1968 or 2017? - Bono
“Human progress never rolls in on the wheels of inevitability….we are coming to ask America to be true to the huge promissory note that it signed years ago. And we are coming to engage in dramatic nonviolent action, to call attention to the gulf between promise and fulfillment; to make the invisible visible.”
and there are a lot of people still interested in her work, supporting her, she's continuously performing live, and has the travelling exhibition "Björk : Digital" going around the world right now.
And she has a hand on a pulse for the current sound, since her collaborators are some of the most forward thinking people in the music industry.
She got bored recording pop music and now does whatever the fuck she wants and she has the right to do it, it's not like her label is crafring the sound for her next album. She sits there, composes, writes from her heart. Most of her albums have a strong cohesive concept that's unlike whatever she did before.
And you ain't no artistic value police, #buyLionsongOniTunes, bye, thot
id love to watch something showing how this work gets done and how the garments get made
in another life id love to do that
I wish I was able to create such pretty clothes.
i also loved "the secret world of haute couture" about the women who actually buy this stuff, it's an hour-long documentary and is also available on youtube.
I just hope this album is better than Vulnicura.
People are still obviously watching tv shows and award shows but these big networks shoot themselves in the foot because they refuse to trust the internet or figure it out and they're being left behind because of it.
Also his Viceland show is fun.