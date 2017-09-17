September 17th, 2017, 10:27 pm kimmy_kun Teen Wolf series finale promo Source Tagged: teen wolf (mtv), television - mtv, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5151 comments Add comment
i feel like i need to see how it ends
You know I been left...
we actually made it
Also pretty lame penultimate episode.
hey look it's a surprise baity sterek! I just hear the anticipating wails on tumblr
i hope derek gets his shirt ripped off as sweat beads roll down his chest in slowmo, and his thighs and ass are wrapped tight in wet pants
brenden was getting paid to promote itthe posts here would brealy break 15 comments. some things really do come full circle i guess.
Skip the first one unless you want to see Scott and Malia bang in the shower. I wish I was warned that shit was coming.
