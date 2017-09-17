i haven't watched in ages but i might tune in for this idk



I'm the same way for a lot of shows. I mean, I still watch this show, but so many shows I'll just watch the finale episode to see how shit ends up if it's been on long enough. Reply

same Reply

our suffering is almost over, bless Reply

Your*



You know I been left... Reply

💛❤️💙

we actually made it Reply

Pretty lame promo for the finale promo.



Also pretty lame penultimate episode. Reply

hey look it's a surprise baity sterek! I just hear the anticipating wails on tumblr



i hope derek gets his shirt ripped off as sweat beads roll down his chest in slowmo, and his thighs and ass are wrapped tight in wet pants Reply

Yeah, and the sweat rolls down his bawls n crack too tbh Reply

awww i remember when it first started and brenden was getting paid to promote it the posts here would brealy break 15 comments. some things really do come full circle i guess. Reply

Ugh I can't believe they're only in the final episode. I watched the last half of this season for nothing!! Reply

Apparently there are spoilers out there for the final episode and it's really bothering me that I don't know what they are Reply

so is derek actually in this one? or can i delete both episodes from my dvr without watching? Reply

mte, I only wanna see Hoechlin Reply

he's in the episodes from tonight Reply

He's only in the second episode.



Skip the first one unless you want to see Scott and Malia bang in the shower. I wish I was warned that shit was coming. Reply

So they're stuffing like 30 guest stars and have to wrap up like 9 plot lines in a 1 hour (?) finale. This is gonna be a clusterfuck... and I don't know I'm acting surprised by this lol. Reply

Edited at 2017-09-18 03:22 am (UTC) 3way plz Reply

You can have the other two, I'll take Tyler Reply

I'll get JR lol Reply

I remember I started watching this b/c of ONTD but then I stopped watching it b/c I love myself. IDK if I'll watch the finale. I remember when they tried to do a Talking _____ but about this show and it was horrible. Reply

oh damn ok Reply

lol what is this Reply

i think from an Instagram story tonight. Reply

whatever fine jeff u win Reply

lmao that last pic Reply

