Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton expecting second child!

They are so fucking cute together! I love them so much. Reply

Gotta support a gals craving regardless of what it is. Or.. be in doghouse. I don't like the doghouse. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) August 10, 2017





And they're adorable! So happy for them. OH MY GOD. Wasn't expecting this at all but in hindsight, this Tweet should have been a clueAnd they're adorable! So happy for them. Reply

hilarie has always been so gorgeous Reply

they're so qt. Congrats to them!



(also she looks so much better pregnant than I could ever imagine looking. like what kind of genetics lottery) Reply

I will never be over the fact she was a college student who randomly got picked off the street to host TRL and now this is her life.



Fanfic realness. Reply

I actually think about this a lot Reply

talk about right-place-right-time Reply

Well, being a tall thin blonde definitely had something to do with her being picked.

Reply

i had no idea she was picked off the street! i remember mark schwahn saying he specifically wanted her for the role of peyton tho after he saw her on TRL. Reply

None of us can be anywhere to that coolness level lol aww. Bless ha tho <3 Reply

i know a girl who had that happen to her and she has a minor part in the new Star Trek show now hahaha Reply

Whenever she pops up on tv, I tell my husband that story like he hasn't heard it before. Reply

I remember the TRL episode and everything. I cannot believe her luck. Reply

I always think about this Reply

pretty sure Rosario Dawson was discovered literally on the street, too. just hanging out and she got put in Kids Reply

i always confuse him with javier bardem Reply

same Reply

me too Reply

YAY they're adorable together! Reply

she'll always be Peyton to me, so I'm always slightly annoyed at her lol



they make a pretty couple tho. Reply

people always leave Reply

but sometimes....









... they come back Reply

they're so cute together and i'm so glad she's on twitter now! congrats to them. (also i feel like she popped really quickly? or maybe its just the dress and they've been keeping it under wraps for a while) Reply

Love Love Love Her! Reply

Yay they're one of my favorite couples and Gus is adorable. I love that when they're not working, they just live on a farm in upstate NY. Reply

They have one in Montana as well I think, and my parents live there but somehow every time I go visit them, do I see him? No. I saw Emilio Estevez when I was a kid though. I would still rather see JDM Reply

They're cute together but so random. I forgot how they even met. Reply

Jensen and Danneel Ackles introduced them - I think it might have been a blind date but I'm not 100% sure on that part. Reply

JDM is so fucking hot when he has his facial hair. Reply

he is so fine. It looks like he put on some weight, which is good. He was looking skinny for a while. Reply

his head was looking giant for a bit there Reply

i think this is part of why i don't find negan that scary. i feel like he should look stronger. Reply

Yeah he was super skinny as Negan, but iirc it was for a show where he played a guy with tuberculosis so he had to lose 40lbs Reply

they're so cute! I miss seeing her on tv Reply

they're so random, but so cute Reply

she is so pretty and they're really cute but I will forever only associate her with peyton sawyer who remains one of the worst characters in the history of tv



Edited at 2017-09-18 03:08 am (UTC) Reply

Her life is such a fluke. But I wanna be ha. Reply

I should finally finish Magic City since it's on Netflix Reply

Do it if just for Steven Straits fine ass. Reply

Their kid is seven!? Reply

ngl I always got the impression they were one of those couples who got pregnant super-soon after getting together and weren't that likely to last, but hey, they made it this far, great! Reply

They are really cute together good for them. Reply

thats exciting, i kind of love them together Reply

PSawyer and Dean and Fiheads daddy.



Still a proud PSawyer stan who endured the Brooke stans all those yrs ago. 😂 Reply

Still a proud PSawyer stan who endured the Brooke stans all those yrs ago.



Lol same. Reply

