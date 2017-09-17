Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton expecting second child!
ALWAYS one of my favorite couples on the red carpet! @HilarieBurton & @JDMorgan are expecting another one 😍😍😍 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/UPnDGZj4dc— Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) September 18, 2017
JDM and Hilarie showed up to the Emmys tonight and revealed their second child is on the way. They have a seven year old son, Gus.
And they're adorable! So happy for them.
(also she looks so much better pregnant than I could ever imagine looking. like what kind of genetics lottery)
Fanfic realness.
I always think about this
they make a pretty couple tho.
... they come back
Still a proud PSawyer stan who endured the Brooke stans all those yrs ago. 😂
Lol same.