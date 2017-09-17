Ariana Grande Fires Dancer Lady Cultura After She's Caught Using the N-Word

how hard is it not to use a word? it's really really not.



also this was not the time to double down and pretend you did nothing wrong

Its fascinating to me how many people who arent black wanna say it just because they know its shitty for them to. Its like a forbidden thing they feel they should have the privilege of doing. Reply

Reading the comments on twitter after that YouTuber said "nigger" was fucking nuts. I literally saw hundreds of comments of ppl defending it. Most of the ppl were admitting to saying it themselves. No fucking shame. Reply

it's what she deserves.gif Reply

imma have to stop talking shit about ariana, she's been putting in work Reply

lol Reply

Good. If only people were more fast acting in general instead of caping for racists!!!



To be fair, I love me some Ozuna too 🤷🏾‍♀️ Songs is fiyah feels like 2003-2005 against a good way.







💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾

Ozuna makes bops!!!



if your ass ain't black, just stop Reply

My [white passing] son came home from school the other day and asked me if it's okay for other kinds of brown people to say it. I may have had a bit of an overreaction when I said NO but he said he wanted to know because a classmate said, "I can say it because I'm Mexican, but you can't because you're white."



I assured my son that his classmate was wrong and asked, "Does he ever say this around any of your black classmates?" No. "That's because he knows he's not supposed to say it and will get his ass beat." smh Reply

Why can't people do the bare minimum in 2017 and just not use the word jfc...



OT but I feel like tour has been going on forever now? Reply

i think there's like only 2 more shows Reply

well, bye 👋🏼 Reply

one of my friends thinks that it's okay for everyone to use the word as a term of endearment to refer to your friends because that's a positive connotation that has been reclaimed. it was frustrating for me to convince her that it wasn't a word for her to reclaim in the first place. Reply

Your friend isn't black but still thinks saying that is okay? That friend must have amazing other qualities about them for you to still be their friend. Reply

more like they aren't in the same city as me so i only see them twice a year Reply

i think a lot of people see it that way tbh. idk i've always been well aware that the n-word or any variation of it isn't for white people to be using, but i still see it thrown around by non-black people all the time and i don't believe they actually harbor any ill will towards anybody. i think it's just ignorance. people think it has a different meaning if you leave the R off the end. Reply

Not surprised at the group chat name. Black people need to nip that shit in the bud and stop giving out "honorary black" cards Reply

Ha! Good job Ariana Reply

Good riddance! Reply

read that as ariana said the n word and my heart dropped lol. idk how non black ppl are still bold enough to say that on public spaces and then try to argue why it's fine like the same shit hasn't been said before. hope she's out of a job for a long time Reply

same I freaked out for a minute! Reply

