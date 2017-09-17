Ariana Grande Fires Dancer Lady Cultura After She's Caught Using the N-Word






-Lady Cultura, the only woman on Ariana's dance squad, recently upset fans by using the n-word on Instagram stories. She hasn't performed since this, leading fans to assume she's been fired.
-Lady Cultura decided to drag the rest of the squad down with her by exposing that the dancers have a group chat titled "Dangerous n****s", even though only three of the dancers are black (it's unclear if Ariana is a part of this groupchat).
-Ariana has since unfollowed her, as have many DWT crewmembers.

