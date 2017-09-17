Ariana Grande Fires Dancer Lady Cultura After She's Caught Using the N-Word
Lady Cultura, one of Ariana Grande's dancers at the 'Dangerous Woman Tour', has been fired after being caught using the n-word. pic.twitter.com/BvMAPMFtHr— THE POP HUB 👄 (@ThePopHub) September 17, 2017
Lady Cultura a dancer of the DWT who was accused of being a racist wasn't on stage during the latest show. y'all know what that means pic.twitter.com/8cuTtW5BVO— Jonas 🌙 (@moonlightjonas) September 12, 2017
-Lady Cultura, the only woman on Ariana's dance squad, recently upset fans by using the n-word on Instagram stories. She hasn't performed since this, leading fans to assume she's been fired.
-Lady Cultura decided to drag the rest of the squad down with her by exposing that the dancers have a group chat titled "Dangerous n****s", even though only three of the dancers are black (it's unclear if Ariana is a part of this groupchat).
-Ariana has since unfollowed her, as have many DWT crewmembers.
