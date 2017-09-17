Jackie Hoffman Screams "Damn It!" When Laura Dern Wins Emmy; Blaims It On Nepotism



-Laura Dern won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie on Sunday night
-When Dern's name was announced, fellow nominee Jackie Hoffman was seen on screen yelling "Damn it, damn it!"
-Hoffman then blamed nepotism, and tweeted the following:


