Jackie Hoffman Screams "Damn It!" When Laura Dern Wins Emmy; Blaims It On Nepotism

Excuse you, Laura Dern is a queen.



ia she's fantastic in everything she's in Reply

I always confuse her & Laura Linney, even though they don't look alike Reply

I love them both, but I get it.



I have had a crush on Laura Dern since childhood. Reply

stay classy Reply

um Laura Dern is a fucking queen Reply

As the comments were loading I literally said out loud, "Laura Dern is a fucking queen." Reply

Well shit Reply

She's joking. I looked at her twitter after the porn tweet and it turns out she's tweeting all weekend for vanity fair. Some of her jokes were not funny at all, but no she's not serious. Reply

who cares about emmy's? this is so dumb. Reply

clearly that woman does Reply

about Laura being a part of a child porn ring. Reply

Holy fucking shit Reply

see below:





*bonus - another one about a dern looting like a nazi victim or something! Reply

i mean, if that had been haily baldwin or idk jaden smith i'd get it, but laura dern has actual talent. Reply

I'm almost sure she's 100% joking lol. At least I hope she is, judging from her other tweets. Reply

uuuuh see her tweet about laurn dern a child porn ring.



W T F is wrong with her Reply

I don't think she is at all.



She's joking. They're just really bad jokes. Reply

Same, I'm a bit confused by everyone acting like her response was genuine, I thought it was clear that she was deliberately going really OT and ridiculous in an attempt to be funny Reply

She's joking. They're just really bad jokes(2)



(It's on her twitter feed from before the show started that she was tweeting for vanity fair all weekend) Reply

Oh wow. Reply

Oh shit I didn't watch, nor do I know these people, but I would've thought she was joking had it not been for that tweet



Oop Reply

just wait 'til affliction hears about this Reply

I know she's joking but still RMEEEE Reply

god her other tweets are REALLY off-color and not even funny Reply

yeah, why she'd think that is anywhere near appropriate Reply

I think she's trying to play it off as a joke but going OTT. Reply

She is. Which would have worked if she kept it at the "DAMN IT" and "nepotism" BS but child sex rings, Nazis, Anti-Semitism? Reply

Laura Dern was flawless as Renata Reply

She was just amazing Reply

I hear that Laura Dern runs a child porn ring #soreloser Emmys2017 — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017





I hear that Laura Dern looted art from Nazi victims — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017

WHHHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AA DIDN'T SEE THE ONE ABOUT LOOTING!! JFC!!!!! Reply

Looks like Jews no longer rule the writers room #diversity #Emmys2017 — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017







omg her twitter is a mess! omg her twitter is a mess! Reply

I honestly don't know if she is joking Reply

Wtf is wrong with this puta Reply

she's fucking insane Reply

People need to trend this photo at @ her. Reply

what the fuck Reply

OH MY GOD WHAT THE FUCK EVEN

It's OK to be salty but GIRL Reply

well, this took a turn Reply

i feel physically ill rn



joking about child porn rings and nazis? what in the actual fuck is her problem Reply

Calm yourself, woman. It's not an Oscar. Reply

That's disgusting. Not funny Reply

what the fuck?!! all this for a fucking emmy????? Reply

