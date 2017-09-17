Jackie Hoffman Screams "Damn It!" When Laura Dern Wins Emmy; Blaims It On Nepotism
#Emmys: Nominee Jackie Hoffman yells "damn it" after loss to Laura Dern https://t.co/r8nL1rZXvY pic.twitter.com/9m2C6uAjdS— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 18, 2017
-Laura Dern won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie on Sunday night
-When Dern's name was announced, fellow nominee Jackie Hoffman was seen on screen yelling "Damn it, damn it!"
-Hoffman then blamed nepotism, and tweeted the following:
Laura Dern had famous parents. Forgive me for being from real people #elitism #Emmys2017— Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) September 18, 2017
SOURCE 1
SOURCE 2
I have had a crush on Laura Dern since childhood.
you should add her tweet
Re: you should add her tweet
Re: you should add her tweet
Re: you should add her tweet
