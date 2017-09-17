Kev

Avan Jogia Cast in Supporting Role in Indie Film "The New Romance" about being a Sugar Baby










The New Romantic sounds like it'll be a comedy about a girl who ends up being a sugar baby. The lead actress is Jessica Barden (The Lobster, Penny Dreadful), and it looks like the film will also star Brett Dier (Jane the Virgin), Camila Mendez (Riverdale), Hayley Law (Riverdale), Avan Jogia (Victorious, Twisted), and Timm Sharp (Enlightened)

Written and directed by Carly Stone and based off this short film she also directed and wrote which was part of TIFFxInstagram Shorts Festival: That awkward moment when you wake up as... a sugar baby: GIRL WOMAN 👧🏼👩🏼 is an excellent comedic short from Writer/Director Carly Stone (@ceestones). Says Stone, "as a filmmaker, I'm inspired to tell stories about girls who can mess up without being a mess. With the rising cost of tuition, Sugar Babies are becoming more popular as ambitious students seek out ways to support themselves as they pursue their goals."


would you become a sugar baby to pay off your student loans?
