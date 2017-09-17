Avan Jogia Cast in Supporting Role in Indie Film "The New Romance" about being a Sugar Baby

My sugar daddy just gave me a couple hundred bucks for a half naked pic of me. It's so worth it Reply

Thread

Link

where'd you get this hook up sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seeking arrangements lol. It's actually really easy to use Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he's so pretty 😍



edit: why tf did he get a boring ass yt name for his character????



Edited at 2017-09-18 01:31 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

He's so gorgeous Reply

Thread

Link

id become a sugar baby only to george clooney Reply

Thread

Link

I wish I could be a sugar baby but like get money for just text conversations Reply

Thread

Link

Right? I don't want anything physical. But I'll have conversations until the sun goes up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I don't want to do anything else unless the guy is hot lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I worked once in a small town where half of the teenagers and young adults were fucking sugar daddies and sugar mommas. It was their main goal in life.

I think it was the first time I saw so many male teens and young adults having relationships with sugar mommas.



god i hate that fucking town so much... Reply

Thread

Link

i actually joined seeking arrangement my freshman year of college....



only to quietly dip when i started getting messages lmao Reply

Thread

Link

A friend of a friend is a sugar baby. Homegirl gets paid 2 or 3k a date, insists on flying first class if there are trips and has to stay at the suuuuper nice hotels. I'd say 5 star but I don't know if those are common or not.

If I could have that arrangement, sign me up! Reply

Thread

Link

Those are the best friends because you get to be their companion to the best travels and hotels. At least is what happened to me with the 2 sugar babies I was friend with at college =D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh. I wish.

My friend used to be a stripper. She had the offer quite a few times, but she couldn't go through with it. We fantasized about so many fancy downtowns apartments. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If that happens at all it's definitely rare. Rich men aren't out here parting with thousands for nothing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also is Jessica Barden in the trailer? Reply

Thread

Link

Wait. Is that Luke Wilson not getting a mention? Reply

Thread

Link

Lol, I thought it was Luke Wilson too, but it's Timm Sharp. He's the one that's tagged on twitter and stuff at least Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought it was him at first too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

absolutely yes lol, especially if it's non sexual, there has to be some mommy/daddy that is ok with non sexual interactions D; Reply

Thread

Link

i remember there was a girl on this morning with one sugar daddy and she said she never had sex with any of them. (i think some of the guys didn't realise that she was not going to have sex with them though lol) mostly she just went on dates with them as arm candy and on holidays. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hear those stories ALL the time and i'm like fuck, what i gotta do Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'd love to be a SB tbh. esp if it's non sexual lmao. come thru, sa.com! Reply

Thread

Link

SA is a waste of time if ur after real money Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wasn't being serious lmao. point me the right way sis Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I very seriously considered a sugar daddy when I was in college. A girl in my dorm had one and he was def an old geezer but I went on a "double date" with them and one of his friends and got paid $300 for it (it was legit just a date, the most I did was hold hands with the man) but he was ANCIENT and I was 17 and creeped out by why he wanted to be out with a minor so I said no. Homegirl eventually settled down with another sugar daddy (we're 24, he's like 40?) and they have a ranch and tons of animals and everything. It def worked out for her. Reply

Thread

Link

i just started bingeing "riverdale" and it took me a minute to realize that veronica's mom is the daughter from "vegas vacation". Reply

Thread

Link

All this time when people said Vegas Vacation, I thought they were talking about some cult classic comedy. And then the damn movie started playing at some place I was at, and the lightbulb finally clicked that they meant the National Lampoon movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh wow, I didn't know that! I guess I wasn't paying close enough attention when I watched Riverdale, haha. Vegas Vacation was just on earlier today, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i tried to be a sugar baby in college but i found out i just couldn't pander to old men's egos and play all demure and fawn over them. i got some hilarious horror stories out of the first dates i went on though, including finding out that before meeting this one guy, i had been communicating with his daughter who ran his profile, and that a close friendship with her would be a mandatory part of the arrangement Reply

Thread

Link

wtffffffffffffff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WOW that is a... close family Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh hale naw Reply

Parent

Thread



Link