Avan Jogia Cast in Supporting Role in Indie Film "The New Romance" about being a Sugar Baby
Cool cast... @newromanticmovie in production Sept 18 written and directed by @ceestones pic.twitter.com/FIUx6lu6Lw— Kyle Mann (@IEdgeFilms) September 15, 2017
3 years 6 titles. Sept 18. Sudbury.#thenewromantic @Brettdier #jessybarden @hayleauLaw @ceestones @michaelrisley1 @KiwiLovesYou @AvanJogia pic.twitter.com/7TaA1Q3SPg— Kyle Mann (@IEdgeFilms) September 1, 2017
Magic Hour pic.twitter.com/DRo18EWA2G— New Romantic Movie (@NewRomMovie) September 17, 2017
September 17, 2017
The New Romantic sounds like it'll be a comedy about a girl who ends up being a sugar baby. The lead actress is Jessica Barden (The Lobster, Penny Dreadful), and it looks like the film will also star Brett Dier (Jane the Virgin), Camila Mendez (Riverdale), Hayley Law (Riverdale), Avan Jogia (Victorious, Twisted), and Timm Sharp (Enlightened)
Written and directed by Carly Stone and based off this short film she also directed and wrote which was part of TIFFxInstagram Shorts Festival: That awkward moment when you wake up as... a sugar baby: GIRL WOMAN 👧🏼👩🏼 is an excellent comedic short from Writer/Director Carly Stone (@ceestones). Says Stone, "as a filmmaker, I'm inspired to tell stories about girls who can mess up without being a mess. With the rising cost of tuition, Sugar Babies are becoming more popular as ambitious students seek out ways to support themselves as they pursue their goals."
Source:1/2/3/4/5
would you become a sugar baby to pay off your student loans?
edit: why tf did he get a boring ass yt name for his character????
Edited at 2017-09-18 01:31 am (UTC)
I think it was the first time I saw so many male teens and young adults having relationships with sugar mommas.
god i hate that fucking town so much...
only to quietly dip when i started getting messages lmao
If I could have that arrangement, sign me up!
My friend used to be a stripper. She had the offer quite a few times, but she couldn't go through with it. We fantasized about so many fancy downtowns apartments.