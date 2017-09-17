Ranger: Gold

The Reviews of ITV2's 'Bromans' (AKA Your New Fav Show) Are Here!



ITV2 premiered a cheeky new dating show that transports some sexy couples back to roman times called Bromans. On the show dude-bros and their girlfriends live together in a house acting like ancient Romans while competing for £10,000.

Classical Professor Dr. Andrew Sillett live tweeted last Thursday's premiere calling it more or less historically accurate and otherwise rating it "10/10 will watch again."

























Needless to say, Gay Twitter and the Gay Media are all about the show.

