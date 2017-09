The Reviews of ITV2's 'Bromans' (AKA Your New Fav Show) Are Here!

Classics professor delighted by historically accurate reality dating show 'Bromans': https://t.co/HH6UegoloI pic.twitter.com/mMuChwQINf — The Daily Dot (@dailydot) September 15, 2017

There's a *lot* of full frontal male nudity in this. #Bromans — Andrew James Sillett (@andrewsillett) September 14, 2017

Obvs an excuse to show eight cocks on ITV2 at five minutes past the watershed, but some truth in the humiliation of the gladiator. #Bromans — Andrew James Sillett (@andrewsillett) September 14, 2017

Bromans started by getting all of its hunky guys totally butt naked – NSFWhttps://t.co/faFj74jTej pic.twitter.com/MOSeS0XUEJ — Gay Times Magazine (@GayTimesMag) September 17, 2017

Bromans viewers shocked as they see full frontal male nudity within the first FIVE minutes#nude #naked #nudity pic.twitter.com/NiBnQdQkc4 — Sandra Sturgeon (@mixadj3a) September 14, 2017

Got a sneak peek of #Bromans ep 1 last night. A ludicrous, joyous triumph!

Cannot wait for you all to see me in a toga. 9pm,Thursday @itv2 pic.twitter.com/6FRJroIpPY — Tom Bell (@tombellforever) September 8, 2017

also someone please share a stream link

ITV2 premiered a cheeky new dating show that transports some sexy couples back to roman times called. On the show dude-bros and their girlfriends live together in a house acting like ancient Romans while competing for £10,000.Classical Professor Dr. Andrew Sillett live tweeted last Thursday's premiere calling it more or less historically accurate and otherwise rating itNeedless to say, Gay Twitter and the Gay Media are all about the show.