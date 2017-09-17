The Reviews of ITV2's 'Bromans' (AKA Your New Fav Show) Are Here!
Classics professor delighted by historically accurate reality dating show 'Bromans': https://t.co/HH6UegoloI pic.twitter.com/mMuChwQINf— The Daily Dot (@dailydot) September 15, 2017
ITV2 premiered a cheeky new dating show that transports some sexy couples back to roman times called Bromans. On the show dude-bros and their girlfriends live together in a house acting like ancient Romans while competing for £10,000.
Classical Professor Dr. Andrew Sillett live tweeted last Thursday's premiere calling it more or less historically accurate and otherwise rating it "10/10 will watch again."
There's a *lot* of full frontal male nudity in this. #Bromans— Andrew James Sillett (@andrewsillett) September 14, 2017
Obvs an excuse to show eight cocks on ITV2 at five minutes past the watershed, but some truth in the humiliation of the gladiator. #Bromans— Andrew James Sillett (@andrewsillett) September 14, 2017
Behold! @ITV2Bromans is a gift from the gods of gratuitous male nudity. #bromans @itv2 https://t.co/EqiwvcTBOC— NewNowNext (@NewNowNext) September 17, 2017
Bromans started by getting all of its hunky guys totally butt naked – NSFWhttps://t.co/faFj74jTej pic.twitter.com/MOSeS0XUEJ— Gay Times Magazine (@GayTimesMag) September 17, 2017
Bromans viewers shocked as they see full frontal male nudity within the first FIVE minutes#nude #naked #nudity pic.twitter.com/NiBnQdQkc4— Sandra Sturgeon (@mixadj3a) September 14, 2017
Boys of @itv2's #Bromans get naked and put on a full-frontal display (NSFW):https://t.co/YxBVAWtG2J pic.twitter.com/ufLLdsI2RQ— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) September 16, 2017
Well come on then. #bromans @itv2 @tian_delgado @tomtrotter1 @brandonpmyers pic.twitter.com/3JDKsnxKj7— Jordan Taylor (@JordanTaylorhud) September 15, 2017
Bromans episode 1 nudity! Wow! https://t.co/VLmr5LeP5o pic.twitter.com/mAUukQXBo8— CasperFan (@CasperFan) September 15, 2017
Got a sneak peek of #Bromans ep 1 last night. A ludicrous, joyous triumph!— Tom Bell (@tombellforever) September 8, 2017
Cannot wait for you all to see me in a toga. 9pm,Thursday @itv2 pic.twitter.com/6FRJroIpPY
Needless to say, Gay Twitter and the Gay Media are all about the show.
What a time to be alive
