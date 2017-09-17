Pro Wrestling Legend Bobby "The Brain" Heenan Died.

nooooo :,( Reply

Thread

Link

Awwwww, he was such a good heel. RIP Reply

Thread

Link

RIP HEENAN Reply

Thread

Link

he was my favorite Reply

Thread

Link

RIP Reply

Thread

Link

He's with Gorilla, and they're happy crying together.



I wonder if he'll get the 10 bell. Reply

Thread

Link

He should.



That and one of the video packages they do best.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No question. He was beloved. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RIP!!! Legend.



I wish someone did weekly wrestling posts lol. I doubt it'd get much traction though? Reply

Thread

Link

I would make them but I'm afraid of the lack of comments lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd love to see a weekly post! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That would be awesome lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we actually used to have them. i haven't watched since i was a kid, but most who popped in did so out of nostalgia. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RIP :-( Reply

Thread

Link

RIP. To say he was the best is such an understatement. I don't know, to me everything that came out of his mouth was fucking hilarious.



He had been doing poorly for so long. Sad, though. Reply

Thread

Link

His hate for Hogan use to destroy me. His reaction to when Hogan turned heel still makes me cackle because he clearly didn't know what was going to happen. lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





He was warning everyone Hoegan wasn't shit pretty much his whole career. He was warning everyone Hoegan wasn't shit pretty much his whole career. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I tried to tell you all!"



XD XD XD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I grew up watching him. I've oddly been waiting for this, since while his health hasn't been good for years, i'd heard that lately it had been especially rough. He was the best heel manager, hands down. Never be another.



and fuck vince for never bringing him back. Reply

Thread

Link