Pro Wrestling Legend Bobby "The Brain" Heenan Died.
BREAKING NEWS: @WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan has passed away at age 73. https://t.co/n5ObLc5aAR— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2017
For the youngins, he's probably the greatest heel commentator (from the late 80s WWF through most of WCW Nitro) and heel manager of all time. He had been battling many health problems the last decade+, including cancer.
He had been doing poorly for so long. Sad, though.
He was warning everyone Hoegan wasn't shit pretty much his whole career.
and fuck vince for never bringing him back.
Dude was one of the most if not the funniest commentators in Pro Wrestling history. Its so hard to explain to people who never watched wrestlng pre attitude era but his stuff with Gorilla Monsoon was gold
