oh thank god

Yay @ The Twilight Zone mention



Edited at 2017-09-18 12:03 am (UTC)

Chance 💜💜

i'm not hating this intro lol

I'm loving this Colbert song

it was great

I cackled!

Enjoying the traditional Musical Opening Montage more than I usually do!

CHANCE

I KNEW THEY WERE GONNA OPEN THEIR ROBES

Colbert really should get to do the Oscars at some point tbh. Can't believe that he hasn't been asked yet

he should! but its on ABC. will they ever get a CBS star?

i think they're gonna keep kimmel around for a while since how he handled things this year

If he does well tonight, I think he will definitely be asked

Colbert's show is on CBS though and the Oscars are not. Gotta get that network synergy!

would rather he do it than kimmel. i find kimmel so dry and boring, and idc much about his matt damon jokes. i get why people hate fallon, but i prefer him as a host

Chance 😍

im loving this intro, i like stephen!

that trump drag lmao

he went to the britney spears school of lip singing tbh

what are the chances trump will tweet about time emmys tonight

whoops sry. pretty high but at like 4am.



Edited at 2017-09-18 12:05 am (UTC)

2 to 1 odds

