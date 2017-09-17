I am still so mad that jimmy left her on that mountain. Like wtf, no character growth in 3 seasons? Really posses me off. Poor Gretchen. Reply

Yeah what he did was pretty unforgivable, and he was still such a dick when they reunited.



It seems like up until now it has focused more on Gretchen's growth as a character so maybe this is the season where Jimmy will finally realize he needs to change. It is pretty hard to see that plausibly happening though, especially in a way that makes it possible to redeem how poorly he has treated the other characters. Reply

I think it will be so hard to enjoy this show when Gretchen and Jimmy inevitably reconcile tbh. What could Jimmy possibly do at this point to atone for his behavior? I'd love if they have the skill and guts to keep the show going without reuniting them. Reply

Yowza Reply

Jimmy was such a douche last episode. He said he was sorry but proceeded to immediately tell Gretchen that leaving her on that mountain was her fault because she said the word "family", he never changes. Reply

mte like.... ok



im so over that dynamic tbh Reply

Agree with everyone that I'm not impressed with Jimmy- I'm just as annoyed about how little consideration he showed for Edgar. Reply

