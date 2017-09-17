September 17th, 2017, 04:36 pm anitajoint You're the Worst | Season 4 Ep. 4: This Is Just Marketing Trailer | FXX Source Tagged: television, television - fxx, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1010 comments Add comment
It seems like up until now it has focused more on Gretchen's growth as a character so maybe this is the season where Jimmy will finally realize he needs to change. It is pretty hard to see that plausibly happening though, especially in a way that makes it possible to redeem how poorly he has treated the other characters.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
im so over that dynamic tbh
What he did to her is peak shittiness.
Edited at 2017-09-18 04:36 am (UTC)