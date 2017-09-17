Cardi B vs. Taylor, A Metaphor For Race Relations in Trump's America? +Cardi Reflects on Her Success

Technically, that's the buddhist symbol. The Nazi Swastika is supposed to be rotated 45 degrees. Reply

It's Hindu. Buddhism, Jainism, and Hinduism are intertwined.



/a brown, lol :)



It originated from hindus Reply

Swastika is a Sanskrit word though. lol.

These Europeans and their cultural misappropriation!







I'll take neither thanks! Reply

This is uh-mazing. I thought it was a sketch at first :D Like, when SNL parodies TRL and stuff







lol that Jesus part is really me. Reply

lmao she's so fucking weird. i hope she doesn't get media trained to death b/c her personality in interviews is refreshing. Reply

That one was of her storylines on Love and Hip Hop. She went to etiquette classes to try become more proper and failed like three minutes in, Reply

Ia so hard Reply

LOL Reply

fuck I love her so much 😂😂😂😂 Reply

lol she's so funny. i love this vid too

I'm screaming is thought how she really talks



"I usually lose games but ookay" edit-I just re watched and that's not really what she said lol oops



wow! she's definitely fun to drink with Reply

she's cute. that interviewer is feeling her lmao!!! Reply

lmaoo the white guy Reply

she's adorable omg I love that she's getting her life Reply

I see you with that subtle editing OP. Reply

that being said, i need a livecam on nicki when cardi is announced if despacito can be #1 for 16 weeks, i don't think trump's america is inflecting its wrath on the billboard hot 100 charts.that being said, i need a livecam on nicki when cardi is announced #1 in two weeks lmao Reply

Despacito was only there in the first place because US people love Justin Bieber's mediocre ass. Fonsi and DY made it an international hit, but the (racist) US/Anglo public didn't care until Bieber remixed it. Reply

i just don't want to believe bieber's that powerful lmao. the lazy fucker couldn't even remember his own verse!! Reply

Yep, I love the song (idc) but I'm not delusional, I know it became huge in the us because of beiber unfortunately, even though the original is far superior



i don't know who cardi B is but is she problematic? Reply

Look at the video I posted above to get a get an idea of how fun she is :D



Other than that, i dont know much about her either. I just hear her name a lot. Like "Fifth Harmony" and "rita ora".

No one REALLY knows who these people are. Reply

i just heard of her like weeks ago, she's dating some rapper? Reply

She is but she's also hilarious so eh! I like her. Reply

short answer is yes Reply

she is, but people find her funny for some reason Reply

you ask this about every new celebrity Reply

yes she murdered someone Reply

Yes but ONTD has shitty double standards about what types of racism and discrimination are acceptable by their artists Reply

Eh she's human but she seems to be a really good person w a great heart Reply

this post is too much Reply

me & u rn Reply

whos this hottie? Reply

Cardi B sucks, Taylor is simply 10x the songwriter she is. Reply

This is seriously fucking obnoxious. Even for ONTD standards. It's repulsive that people are calling her a white supremacist and really? Putting a swastca in her name? Really? Unbelievable. Reply

Her silence speaks for itself!! Reply

you're an idiot. Reply

ia this place is displacing all their helplessness and frustration at our current political situation onto taylor swift, i don't even like her but it's still really sad Reply

ikr? calling someone a white supremacist is almost as bad as actually being a white supremacist! Reply

lmao okay Reply

yall more concerned about taylor swift being called a white supremacist than her actually using her platform to denounce her white supremacist following lmao Reply

a taylor stan thinks taylor hate is obnoxious....riveting Reply

maybe if tina fey said something about taylor's white feminism she'd actually comment on it. Reply

the term white supremacist has essentially been rendered meaningless which is why so many of them felt comfortable marching thru the streets saying yes thats what we are lol. Reply

idk why some are acting purposely obtuse. you can comment on her lack of moral fiber and question her political motives without stooping as low as to casually using nazi imagery! like it's not that hard.



Rme. You guys have absolutely no shame. Reply

People cape too hard for a white woman. Poor fucking her. Boo fucking hoo. It's not like she's getting lynched or something. Reply

The post is too much, but in my humble opinion, the truly repulsive action is her choosing to not condemn the use of her image by white supremacists even when it got to its highest peak last month and became widely publicized. Sucks she's getting called white supremacist but if it bothered her, she's issue a statement. Reply

she'll be aight Reply

her silence speaks volumes so yeah.



fuck taylor and anyone who defends her Reply

I agree. They are making a joke of it and really just taking the seriousness out of it. Reply

Nah. Fuck Taylor Swift. Reply

B) This post should be fun.



A) I don't like either song tbh. *shrugs*B) This post should be fun. Reply

mte on both counts except bodak yellow is at least listenable Reply

By>that other song Reply

We love charts. Go Cardi! Reply

I bought all 4 versions of Bodak Yellow on iTunes (ITS DISCOUNTED) and left it on repeat on Spotify.



I need to see the meltdowns from the Barbs and Nicki. Reply

She is so close to snatching. #3 on iTunes after Taylor. Streaming will put her over the top. Reply

what does Bodak Yellow mean? Reply

That's what I want to know. Lol. Reply

It's based on a rap by an artist named Kodak Black. Kodak became Bodak for the B in Cardi B. (Idk why yellow... ) Reply

The clickbait thinkpiece writers are doing the most every single time Snakelor starts a new era. Reply

lol, mte Reply

I rarely see you post these days. 😖 Reply

I've got some work gigs here and there so I'm spending money and living my life a little bit, lol. I'm back for the Emmy's. As soon as I'll be back into my depression mode, I'll be all over ONTD, commenting in every post, I promise Reply

