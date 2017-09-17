Cardi B vs. Taylor, A Metaphor For Race Relations in Trump's America? +Cardi Reflects on Her Success
Cardi B vs. Taylor Swift: A metaphor for race relations in Trump's America? https://t.co/V4IlIVxNot pic.twitter.com/f1T74MBkYj— Splinter (@splinter_news) September 15, 2017
Cardi B: "I almost had it (#1) but that damn Taylor came out of nowhere like Hurricane Irma. That record you know what? She did her thing." pic.twitter.com/FHrSw2m9cU— Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) September 16, 2017
Summer17 brought us scenes of racial tension in Amerikkka: monuments to Confederates toppled and torch-wielding white supremacists marched and then killed a counter-protestor - while 45 blamed "both sides."
As summer comes to a close, there’s another racially charged showdown happening—on the Billboard Hot 100 music charts, between Taylor 卐wift and Cardi B.
Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do, Support Nazis” from her new album REPUTAtion holds the #1 slot on the Billboard Hot 100. Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” is sitting at #2 after climbing the charts the past few weeks. Since most of the year was dominated by male artists with “Despacito,” and Ed Sheeran "Shape of You", this is a big deal.
The last time two women occupied the top two spots on the Hot 100 was December 2014. Cardi B almost snatched the top after Despacito finally started to die down, but then Taylor came in with LWYMMD and took Cardi B's #1. She previously did this to Nicki Minaj with Anaconda when she dropped Shake It Off. The last time a solo rap female topped the charts was in 1998 with Lauren Hill's "Doo-Wop (That Thing)."
On one side there’s white privileged Taylor Swift, blonde "aryn goddess" whose rich daddy helped her buy her music career. On the other is Cardi B, brown-skinned, Bronx native born to a Trinidadian mother and Dominican father, a former stripper with a rags to riches story who found fame via her hard work, popularity on IG and reality TV.
Stream Bodak Yellow imo, it has a chance to snatch #1 week after next.
"I usually lose games but ookay"
that being said, i need a livecam on nicki when cardi is announced #1 in two weeks lmao
Other than that, i dont know much about her either. I just hear her name a lot. Like "Fifth Harmony" and "rita ora".
No one REALLY knows who these people are.
wow.
fuck taylor and anyone who defends her
B) This post should be fun.
I need to see the meltdowns from the Barbs and Nicki.
That's what I want to know. Lol.