Tom Brady Thinks Colin Kaepernick Deserves to Come Back

Colin Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to the Superbowl 47 in 2013, has been extremely vocal about racial injustice and brought Black Lives Matter to the NFL with his silent protests during the National Anthem last pre season. In addition to bringing awareness to racial injustice, Kaepernick has been very active in the community and has donated millions to charities. Since his protests, no teams have signed him, despite the dearth of quality, experienced quarterbacks. Tom Brady, earning some of my respect, defended Kaepernick and believes he deserves to keep playing.




