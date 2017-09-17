Tom Brady Thinks Colin Kaepernick Deserves to Come Back
Colin Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to the Superbowl 47 in 2013, has been extremely vocal about racial injustice and brought Black Lives Matter to the NFL with his silent protests during the National Anthem last pre season. In addition to bringing awareness to racial injustice, Kaepernick has been very active in the community and has donated millions to charities. Since his protests, no teams have signed him, despite the dearth of quality, experienced quarterbacks. Tom Brady, earning some of my respect, defended Kaepernick and believes he deserves to keep playing.
Summary is my own
source
Tom Brady on if Colin Kaepernick can play again in the NFL: pic.twitter.com/uGubeyAXfU— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 17, 2017
Summary is my own
source
Edited at 2017-09-17 10:16 pm (UTC)
y'all shouldn't waste your time rooting for him at all period if you ever think he's gonna vote for a hillary clinton based on his current stances
I'm 100% sure she was also the reason he wasn't at the white house.
Either way, he can still fuck off, broken clock and all that.
I <3 you for this comment. My cats, not so much because I cackled too loudly.
I agree on Baepernick. I remain shook to this day and he should be employed, like.... y'all got Tom acknowledging this situation rn and that's really rich coming from ha
Like that was the move that made people go "hmmm"
Edited at 2017-09-18 12:40 am (UTC)