And the first person on this years Emmy red carpet is.....

YAS here we go Reply

Thread

Link

Does Getty not work on lj anymore???? First imgur, now Getty



How dare they Reply

Thread

Link

Livejournal changed fromt http to https code, it sucks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't know why that makes a difference. my site is https and the legacy getty code still works there Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wonder if that's why Spotify embeds stopped working? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we truly can't have anything Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

livejournal is so fucking shit. the ONTD twitter and facebook feeds aren't up to date and the LJ and ONTD apps are buggy as shit. How i wish we moved to another server years and years ago Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I like Giuliana's dress but it's different than what she usually goes for. Reply

Thread

Link

Yea I don't mind it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is her kid like 12 now? i feel like i haven't heard anything about her and bill in a while Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is this is us favorite to win a lot? of pretty little lies Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think so? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But maybe idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i doubt it. this is us is more golden globes type fare. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it might be, old voters are eating up the schmaltzy old school drama Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Getty was so intense in these posts I'm glad if we can scrap using it tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

i just really want to see nicole kidman and elisabeth moss win. Reply

Thread

Link

No to scientologists tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was born into it tho she never had a chance Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i mean ... she was excellent in The Handmaid's Tale and deserves the Emmy. i hate that she's a scientologist but she deserves to win. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nicole had better win. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I miss when I looked forward to red carpets I can't remember the last time I loved a dress tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so excited to watch. Here's hoping Nicole wins!!! Reply

Thread

Link

i hope stevens monologue is just trump jokes Reply

Thread

Link

Is there a list of presenters? I am praying Leah Remini presents tonight (since she won off screen) and the camera pans to Elisabeth Reply

Thread

Link





debra messing posted on instagram that she was presenting best comedy actress tonight list here: https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/1 07534282.html debra messing posted on instagram that she was presenting best comedy actress tonight Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ppl on twitter are already furious about julia louis-dreyfus existing so i am at my peak.



if i have to read one more idiot man talk about how she shouldn't submit again i'm going to throw down (actually that's how michael ausiello blocked me last year but i digress) Reply

Thread

Link

JLD is incredible. is she the favorite to win this year? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she is. i guess either grace or frankie could be a spoiler but i don't really see anyone other than jld winning (and that's not just me stanning). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

More like every year. Queen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he blocked you?! lol, that's ridiculous. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





They can have a stroke tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its not her fault she's the best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Expecting people to not submit is ridiculous lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did they not watch scenfeild ( miss spelled) when it was on? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait why are ppl mad at JLD? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

assuming it's on hbo now or w/e I should pay for a month just to marathon veep huh? I've never seen even one episode but I love funny women! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this icon <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ausiello is The Worst. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if i have to read one more idiot man talk about how she shouldn't submit again i'm going to throw down (actually that's how michael ausiello blocked me last year but i digress)



I like Ausiello but this made me lol. Men are so weak. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do they not understand that it's her peers voting for her? No one is holding a gun to their heads. They actually like her and value her work. There's no reason in the world she shouldn't be nominated. The Emmys are not a participation trophy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm excited for the new lego movie b/c there is a cat in it Reply

Thread

Link

Can Netflix stream these award shows, because they aren't worth paying for cable. Reply

Thread

Link

It's on network tv! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True, but still just have a tv set and an apple tv. Don't think any networks will appear from that combo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What are you binging on tonight? I ordered a half sausage half cheese pizza and mozzarella sticks Reply

Thread

Link

tea because ... diets. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh i started a new HIIT workout routine and I'm not taking it easy on my diet. My trainer said it would put my body in shock so don't change my diet so let me enjoy this while it lasts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want mozzarella sticks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

beef goulash for me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Im on my way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just ate cold french fries dipped in green and yellow sauce, so I am off to a good start in bad-decision land Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm at Panera, so salad and a baguette, but I'm tempted to walk to the Whole Foods next door and buy a piece of chocolate cake after. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nothing. I need to lose like 10-15 lbs before my next dr appt in December and I hate working out so I'm only eating once a day and I ate lunch already. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I fucked up all weekend so I just went all out and got the rodeo king from Burger King. You might be like, "eww, Burger King" but the rodeo king is the old school rodeo burger which is 100% the best fast food burger of all time. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I dunno. I kinda want to order in a greasy pizza and just feast but today's my mom's birthday and my aunt threw her a HUUUUGE brunch where I just chowed on everything so... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Spaghetti Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we just ordered chinese food and spent $55 lol oops. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lots of popcorn cuz at least it's reasonable healthy lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just made black bean and cheese quesadillas with guac and chips Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm making a cheese tray! And I just opened a bottle of wine! It's my favorite part of award shows. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My friend and I had a huge-ass Mexican lunch today, so I have tons of leftover guac & chips. No shame tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BBQ chicken, coleslaw, French fries and peach fizzes, all homemade. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg the stranger things kids are so fucking adorable Reply

Thread

Link

Milly doesn't walk the red carpet w/ the boys anymore smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol no comment. she wasn't that amazing tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm betting it's her parents/dad behind it... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link