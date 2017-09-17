And the first person on this years Emmy red carpet is.....
@fuggirls important Emmys question: will Sarah Hyland be first on the red carpet for the billionth year in a row? If not her, who?— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) 17. September 2017
and we have a winner pic.twitter.com/NEhbaSZHrM— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) 17. September 2017
source 2
it's blurry Julianne Hough
Getty-less red carpet post?
How dare they
debra messing posted on instagram that she was presenting best comedy actress tonight
if i have to read one more idiot man talk about how she shouldn't submit again i'm going to throw down (actually that's how michael ausiello blocked me last year but i digress)
I like Ausiello but this made me lol. Men are so weak.