Vikings update: Renewal, stills, Casting + Interviews


New Still of Lagertha and Torvi in season 5


  • Vikings has been renewed for a 20 episode 6th season, the cast has already begun costume fittings and read throughs





  • Danila Kozlovsky has been cast in Vikings season 6

  • He will be playing "Oleg of Novgorod" a Viking prince.

  • Kozlovsky recently portrayed Vladamir of Novgorod (who was actually a decedant/successor of Oleg) in the Russian film "Viking"

  • Michael Hirst confirmed in an interview that Vikings season 6 will venture into Russia: "It has just been announced that we are doing a sixth season. In fact, we are already prepping and we start shooting on Friday. This season we are going to go to Russia, because Russia is called Russia because it was formed by the rough Vikings”;







Source: Renewal, Casting, Interview
