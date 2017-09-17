Vikings update: Renewal, stills, Casting + Interviews
New Still of Lagertha and Torvi in season 5
- Vikings has been renewed for a 20 episode 6th season, the cast has already begun costume fittings and read throughs
#Vikings casts key new character for season 6: https://t.co/jZNjorhLX0 pic.twitter.com/ejOPbvL1L7— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 13, 2017
- Danila Kozlovsky has been cast in Vikings season 6
- He will be playing "Oleg of Novgorod" a Viking prince.
- Kozlovsky recently portrayed Vladamir of Novgorod (who was actually a decedant/successor of Oleg) in the Russian film "Viking"
- Michael Hirst confirmed in an interview that Vikings season 6 will venture into Russia: "It has just been announced that we are doing a sixth season. In fact, we are already prepping and we start shooting on Friday. This season we are going to go to Russia, because Russia is called Russia because it was formed by the rough Vikings”;
Source: Renewal, Casting, Interview
[Spoiler (click to open)]
Leah McNamara as Aud the deep minded (figure important to the settlement of Iceland)
Eve Connolly as Thora (rumor is that she's related to Hvitserk's storyline)
Ragga Ragnars as an shieldmaiden (don't know her name yet)
Alicia Agneson as Freydis
Dagny Johnsen as Snaefrid (one of King Harald Fairhair's wives in the sagas)
Also pics of the cast read through for s6 were posted and they were pretty spoiler-y.
Edited at 2017-09-17 10:07 pm (UTC)
how were they spoiler-y?
Edited at 2017-09-17 10:58 pm (UTC)
Is hirst still
writingruining all of the episodes?
lmao, we won't see how much Hirst ruined until s5 premieres.