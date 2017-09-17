Vikings update: Renewal, stills, Casting + Interviews





[ Spoiler (click to open) ]

Leah McNamara as Aud the deep minded (figure important to the settlement of Iceland)

Eve Connolly as Thora (rumor is that she's related to Hvitserk's storyline)

Ragga Ragnars as an

Alicia Agneson as Freydis

Dagny Johnsen as Snaefrid (one of King Harald Fairhair's wives in the sagas)

Leah McNamara as Aud the deep minded (figure important to the settlement of Iceland)Eve Connolly as Thora (rumor is that she's related to Hvitserk's storyline)Ragga Ragnars as an shieldmaiden (don't know her name yet)Alicia Agneson as FreydisDagny Johnsen as Snaefrid (one of King Harald Fairhair's wives in the sagas)





Also pics of the cast read through for s6 were posted and they were pretty spoiler-y.



Edited at 2017-09-17 10:07 pm (UTC) So, actually there's a lot of other casting info (for s5 and s6) that I didn't put in the post bc none of it's been officially announced yet so it would be a pain to track down sourcesAlso pics of the cast read through for s6 were posted and they were pretty spoiler-y. Reply

Thread

Link

"Also pics of the cast read through for s6 were posted and they were pretty spoiler-y."



how were they spoiler-y? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Oh yeah lol I figured when I read she was gonna direct an episode. I went from panicking about it to taking it for granted super quickly hehehehe. Basically for the last 2-3 seasons I've been scared about losing her so it's nice to see she'll be around for probs at least 6A. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This show just keeps on going but still no comfirmation whetever The Last Kingdom will get a s3. Life is unfair Reply

Thread

Link

when is this back? Reply

Thread

Link

november 29.



Edited at 2017-09-17 10:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean i love the show but another 20 episodes?? Reply

Thread

Link

Lol enjoy this ugly



Is hirst still writing ruining all of the episodes? Reply

Thread

Link

What ugly?



lmao, we won't see how much Hirst ruined until s5 premieres. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Danila. At least i hope with him doing the show maybe i'll be spared from seeing his face on tv and cinema screens for a while. Take him forever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link