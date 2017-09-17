Armie Hammer Gets Asked About Henry Cavill’s 'Nice Nipples'
Armie Hammer just got asked about Henry Cavill’s “nice nipples” – watchhttps://t.co/WCKf7vErPs pic.twitter.com/04fjQbUMRX— Gay Times Magazine (@GayTimesMag) September 17, 2017
Previously on
Armie was asked about his social media activity! But no, not about that, about proclaiming Henry's nipples were "nice" on Instagram.
Armie Hammer on why he commented on Henry Cavill's nipples https://t.co/T9fkTaToRU #TIFF17 pic.twitter.com/U59iBTHcN8— ET Canada (@ETCanada) September 8, 2017
"Yeah, well, when you see a nice set of nipples you gotta say something, right?" Armie asks @ET Canada. "See something, say something."
Amen!
Sources: @GayTimes. @ET
PSA:
Henry Cavill reminds me of JFK jr. In a way If he was a good actor he could play him in a biopic
I remember he was a dream fandom choice for cedric diggory too, lol @ rpattz cleaning house on both roles
Probably Jon Hamm?
today i found out that man can lactate. i did not know that.
idk, honestly i haven't really understood. but there was some guy who nursed his baby girl after his wife died and i thought that was really nice. maybe it's because we all start out female and that's why guys have nipples and in some guys the ability to produce milk remains even after the sex changes to male.
oh and team armand obvy
A Men or a randy blue? Too thick for sean cody, i think.
LIVING FOR THIS SAGA
Re: LIVING FOR THIS SAGA