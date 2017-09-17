Flame On

Armie Hammer Gets Asked About Henry Cavill’s 'Nice Nipples'



Previously on Teen Wolf ONTD: Henry Cavill Trolls DC Fans with Mustache Pic, Armie Hammer Falls for Thirst Trap

Armie was asked about his social media activity! But no, not about that, about proclaiming Henry's nipples were "nice" on Instagram.



"Yeah, well, when you see a nice set of nipples you gotta say something, right?" Armie asks @ET Canada. "See something, say something."

Amen!

Sources: @GayTimes. @ET

PSA: fatcavill would like to remind everyone that those hairy nipples are "nice"

