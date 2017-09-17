Armie Hammer Gets Asked About Henry Cavill’s 'Nice Nipples'

If I had Cavill's money I would have invested in some plugs a long time ago. Reply

Oy Reply

Plugs were terrible a long time ago. Reply

Mmmm mmmm



Henry Cavill reminds me of JFK jr. In a way If he was a good actor he could play him in a biopic Reply

Yeah, I see it. At least that's a flattering comparison. It's still funny that Henry was Stephenie Meyer's dream choice for Edward Cullen Reply

I remember he was a dream fandom choice for cedric diggory too, lol @ rpattz cleaning house on both roles Reply

Armie's hot but he always has a neck beard. I guess it's not that bad here. Reply

I finally watched The Man From UNCLE. That might be the only time I've found Henry Cavill attractive. Still preferred Armie tho. Reply

they both had really nice butts in that movie Reply

yes Reply

I watched The Man from UNCLE because I find Cavill hot and found Armie hotter. In that movie, he's just hotter. That's facts. (I think they're both hot in that movie because they play well off each other - Cavill needs someone to loosen him up as an actor. He really, really needs that.) Reply

Loved Armie Hammer in that movie (and Alicia Vikander... could've done without Henry Cavill lol but he was fine) Reply

It's actually the opposite for me. I thought Armie was ugly before I watched it. lol Reply

Same. I went into the movie thinking Cavill was attractive and all but came out loving Armie/Armie's character. Reply

They could both take turns. Idgaf. Reply

I wished he were batman. Ben Affleck bleh. Reply

... this would be excellent Reply

I never got the attraction to him until this post. Thanks! Reply

i love this bland tall glass of water Reply

armie is 6' 5"! i wonder if he is alpha like jon too 🍑 Reply

who is jon??? i need to know rn Reply

Probably Jon Hamm? Reply

And he's into some kinky shit. I wish he as the twins from Social Network would spit roasted me to death Reply

Today I watched a documentary featuring the Winklevoss twins and they really lucked out getting played by Armie Hammer, because their closest celebrity likeness is Mr. Schue from Glee. Reply

I had a huge crush on Mr Schuester as a kid. He has nice abs and is hairy as fuck. I'd still hit it Reply

hmm



today i found out that man can lactate. i did not know that. Reply

but how? Reply

lol Reply

hormonal imbalances? Reply

In males, galactorrhea may be associated with testosterone deficiency (male hypogonadism) and usually occurs with breast enlargement or tenderness (gynecomastia). Erectile dysfunction and a lack of sexual desire also are associated with testosterone deficiency. Reply

sorcery



idk, honestly i haven't really understood. but there was some guy who nursed his baby girl after his wife died and i thought that was really nice. maybe it's because we all start out female and that's why guys have nipples and in some guys the ability to produce milk remains even after the sex changes to male. Reply

stop encouraging the Larries sis! mpreg is not real! Reply

armie > henry Reply

legit worst timing with my dry spell and whatnot.

oh and team armand obvy Reply

i love them both Reply

Which studio are these 2 looking like?

A Men or a randy blue? Too thick for sean cody, i think. Reply

