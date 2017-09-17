Amber Tamblyn: I’m Done With Not Being Believed
This is a follow-up to this post.
On reporting sexual harassment:
- "When I was 21, I went into the office of a producer of the television show I was starring in to discuss a big problem... A crew member had kept showing up to my apartment after work unannounced, going into my trailer while I wasn't in it, and staring daggers at me from across the set... The producer listened. Then he said, 'Well, there are two sides to every story.'"
- "Women do not get to have a side. They get to have an interrogation."
On her accusation that James Woods hit on her when she was 16 and he was 52 (which he denies):
- "What would I get out of accusing this person of such an action, almost 20 years after the fact? Notoriety, power or respect? I am more than confident with my quota of all three. Even then, why would I choose the guy from 'Scary Movie 2' to help my stature when I'm already married to the other guy from 'Scary Movie 2'?"
Woods doesn't seem to have responded to the op-ed yet, but here are a few of his tweets from the other day when Tamblyn first spoke out:
Actress, writer, director @ambertamblyn with an Op-Ed in response to being called a liar by actor James Woods. Read: https://t.co/hZiOTUL1K1— NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) September 16, 2017
This is less about what just happened with Woods and more about Woods Culture and how we can end it. https://t.co/oc3IRbVk8e— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 16, 2017
Woods doesn't seem to have responded to the op-ed yet, but here are a few of his tweets from the other day when Tamblyn first spoke out:
Whew! https://t.co/oX9ifrf0Oq— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 12, 2017
The first is illegal. The second is a lie. https://t.co/0jD1dvtInC— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 12, 2017
He's gross.
James Woods Hopes Man Who Called Him a Cokehead 'Died Screaming My Name'
James Woods Wins Right to Learn Identity of Deceased Man Who Insulted Him on Twitter
Claps for her
today i learned that james woods and jeffrey lord are not the same person apparently
she's great and I love her so much for speaking out about this
lol that second james woods tweet
thirty years his junior. The Another Day in Paradise (1998) actor, 53, took
stunning 19-year-old ALEXY THORN to a string of Oscar parties last month. And
now Woods, who insists Thorn "is going to be a big star because she is
cooking," has teamed up with close pal MARK DOWER to manage the teenage
actress. But the relationship is reportedly much more the just a professional
one. Woods says, "If you ever bought a dog what did you buy? You bought a
f**king puppy... You don't buy a thirteen-year-old german shepherd. You buy a
nice young puppy - what are you crazy?"
hypocrisy at it's finest.
Please note how he knew this girl SINCE SHE WAS 5 YEARS OLD and started dating her at 20. Yuck.
WHAT A FUCKING SLEEEAZE
her husband is ugly as sin but looks better with a beard i must say lmfao
lmao i love that stupid movie