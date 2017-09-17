Amber Tamblyn: I’m Done With Not Being Believed

Do you think this fucker is gonna try to sue her? Reply

I was wondering about that from an earlier post where someone (maybe it was you) were pointing out how Woods sued some guy who said he was a coke head or something. And that the guy had died but Woods made a crass remark that he wasn't dropping the suit from his estate or I may not have the details exactly right. Nothing would surprise me with this creepy guy. I didn't mind him so much as an actor, but as a person, he is just awful. Reply

Yeah it was me.



He's gross. Reply

He'd be an idiot to given she has witnesses. Reply

is the Woods the fucker who sued a dead guy? because that's basically how i think of him. Reply

Go IN, Amber, Go IN

Claps for her Reply

wait

today i learned that james woods and jeffrey lord are not the same person apparently Reply

Even then, why would I choose the guy from 'Scary Movie 2' to help my stature when I'm already married to the other guy from 'Scary Movie 2'?"







she's great and I love her so much for speaking out about this she's great and I love her so much for speaking out about this Reply

Omg Reply

I love her. Reply

ngl that was hilarious Reply

lol I love her for this Reply

lmao love her Reply

lol i loved this Reply

Hurry up and die, James! Reply

bless her. this is the type of strong voices we need. Go Amber!! Reply

Hollywood actor JAMES WOODS is stirring up scandal by dating a women over

thirty years his junior. The Another Day in Paradise (1998) actor, 53, took

stunning 19-year-old ALEXY THORN to a string of Oscar parties last month. And

now Woods, who insists Thorn "is going to be a big star because she is

cooking," has teamed up with close pal MARK DOWER to manage the teenage

actress. But the relationship is reportedly much more the just a professional

one. Woods says, "If you ever bought a dog what did you buy? You bought a

f**king puppy... You don't buy a thirteen-year-old german shepherd. You buy a

nice young puppy - what are you crazy?"



hypocrisy at it's finest. Reply

it's so sad that when you google her name, this article comes up like 5 times.

Reply

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/81 86792.html?page=3



Please note how he knew this girl SINCE SHE WAS 5 YEARS OLD and started dating her at 20. Yuck. The first thing that comes up for me when I google her name is an ONTD post from 2006 about ANOTHER young female in James Woods' life:Please note how he knew this girl SINCE SHE WAS 5 YEARS OLD and started dating her at 20. Yuck. Reply

Aka Cassie from Days of Our Lives Reply

So... why would the girls buy a thirteen-year-old german shepherd aka a 53 year old man??? Reply

ADOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOPPT DON'T SHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOPP, MOTHERFUCKER!!!!



WHAT A FUCKING SLEEEAZE Reply

oh wow, she's amazing. Reply

he outstayed his welcome on this planet imo. shoot him into space. Reply

time for the urn, James Reply

Recommend everyone to read her entire article, besides being fucking brilliant it's really well written. Reply

Yeah she's something else 👍🏻 Reply

She's so amazing for speaking on this. James can fucking choke. Reply

she's a queen



her husband is ugly as sin but looks better with a beard i must say lmfao Reply

Hey, show Tobias some respect. Reply

oh my gooooooooooooooooooooooooooooood



lmao i love that stupid movie Reply

LMAOOOO Reply

Mmm...I know he thinks he said something else but it sounds like an entirely different thing... Reply

