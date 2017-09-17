Amber Tamblyn: I’m Done With Not Being Believed

On reporting sexual harassment:
- "When I was 21, I went into the office of a producer of the television show I was starring in to discuss a big problem... A crew member had kept showing up to my apartment after work unannounced, going into my trailer while I wasn't in it, and staring daggers at me from across the set... The producer listened. Then he said, 'Well, there are two sides to every story.'"
- "Women do not get to have a side. They get to have an interrogation."

On her accusation that James Woods hit on her when she was 16 and he was 52 (which he denies):
- "What would I get out of accusing this person of such an action, almost 20 years after the fact? Notoriety, power or respect? I am more than confident with my quota of all three. Even then, why would I choose the guy from 'Scary Movie 2' to help my stature when I'm already married to the other guy from 'Scary Movie 2'?"



Woods doesn't seem to have responded to the op-ed yet, but here are a few of his tweets from the other day when Tamblyn first spoke out:







