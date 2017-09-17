raz

The President of the United States Interacts w/ Horny Lana Del Rey/Rihanna Stan on Twitter

Tr**p is an egomaniac and often retweets or quotes anything complimentary someone sends him on twitter. The problem is, people tend to look at those users' past tweets. Usually it turns out they're anti-semites or something. This time, it turns out he thanked a super horny teen who thinks the president is doing a great job but also wants to get plowed by former Disney star Cole Sprouse.







