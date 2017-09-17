The President of the United States Interacts w/ Horny Lana Del Rey/Rihanna Stan on Twitter
Tr**p is an egomaniac and often retweets or quotes anything complimentary someone sends him on twitter. The problem is, people tend to look at those users' past tweets. Usually it turns out they're anti-semites or something. This time, it turns out he thanked a super horny teen who thinks the president is doing a great job but also wants to get plowed by former Disney star Cole Sprouse.
The most powerful man on the planet uses his position to amplify the voice of great Americans like Lana Del Fenty. pic.twitter.com/n7n4MvBfcN— Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) September 17, 2017
It’s fine to have a horny twitter page, it’s less fine for the 70 year old President to be into it pic.twitter.com/R2IPt0GRhT— Møron Kierkegaard (@bad_brain_haver) September 17, 2017
I actually don’t know which one would upset Trump’s followers more but I genuinely think her twitter is pretty funny pic.twitter.com/G0BFEzAQFJ— Møron Kierkegaard (@bad_brain_haver) September 17, 2017
me too. Pepsi is shit. Tastes watered down. at least go for something that tastes good like root beer.
So I think our only hope is getting the Dems elected in 2018.
This gif kills me everytime