The President of the United States Interacts w/ Horny Lana Del Rey/Rihanna Stan on Twitter

lol Reply

Thread

Link

Ok that last one gave me a chuckle. Reply

Thread

Link

I hate that "my pussy tastes like pepsi cola" line, it's so fucking cringy. Reply

Thread

Link

imagine carbonated puss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm getting a yeast infection just thinking about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my vag is cringing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's an ointment for that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IM DYING at the thought of a guy eating out a girl, then he comes up and burps up the fizz Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I will never forget someone tweeted that line at Albert Hammond, Jr. and he replied "I'm more of a Coke man." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

me too. Pepsi is shit. Tastes watered down. at least go for something that tastes good like root beer. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so bad that it kind of circles back around into being excellent tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

And here I thought Trump tweeting a GIF edited to make it appear he is physically assaulting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball would be the ultimate Trump moment of the day! Reply

Thread

Link

The bar can always go lower. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy fuck. i literally can't handle this shit anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

barron must be distraught :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Mommy, why is Daddy assaulting that nasty woman? He always told me he only assaults 10s!" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't know why I'm still literally shocked when wake up every day to Trump being president. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Something could still beat this, there's still a few hours to go! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Things can always get worse (or better, depending on your perspective) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg lol Reply

Thread

Link

Lolololol which one of you trolls is this Reply

Thread

Link

ontd chased people like this out ages ago. all that's left are 32 year olds who cry about student loans Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol drag yourself Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh I have noticed a distinct change in attitude around here lately. From 2012 or so, everything was super aggro and shitty and negative all the time, but all of a sudden the switch seems to have been flipped again. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

him being president doesn't seem real. like this is just an awful nightmare and i want to wake up Reply

Thread

Link

IA. I'm just in shock every damn day. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte it's been over 6 months and i still can't believe it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, I think I still haven't accepted it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"president trump" still sounds all wrong to me and even now when i hear it my brain skips like a scratched record and just rejects it completely - like the opposite of the "i love this song" meme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My brain simply won't legitimize it. I cannot force my brain chemicals to accept it, try as I might. To me, we don't have a President right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup, same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*sigh* why the fuck haven't impeachment proceedings been started yet. Get it together USA. Reply

Thread

Link

impeached for what? lol if you want to cost every democrat up for election their seat then yall need to pipe down about impeachment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

using the presidency to make money? obstruction of justice? colluding with a foreign government to win the election? flagrant abuse of power? There is more than enough to get him impeached, it's just that the current congress will never do it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

with all the guns they have you'd think somebody would've snapped and shot him already. cheaper than a lenghty impeachment process i bet Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Senator Feinstein just said it may take Mueller a year to a year and a half to present his findings. My heart sank. I can't wait a fucking year for this nightmare to be over. But I'm thinking that a year and a half will be after the 2018 midterms, and let's face it, he could shoot someone in the back in the White House and the GOP Congress would do nothing. They wouldn't even censure him.



So I think our only hope is getting the Dems elected in 2018. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Impeached so we can get Pence? He's far worse for the US than Trump, imo. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It takes time, bb. Mueller and his team have to get every detail 110% correct before they strike. The tiniest flaw, the most miniscule loophole, and the bastard sits at the Resolute Desk for another 7 years. I know it's frustrating, but be patient. It will happen. But they have only one shot to get it right. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

+1 with mueller has to be fucking flawless with this. He only gets one shot so it needs to take him down without question. And clearly there is A LOT of evidence of wrongdoing to be compiled. This asshole is so fucking slimy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

send him porn and see if he likes/retweets it . Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i feel less and less in touch with reality the longer this presidency continues Reply

Thread

Link





That last one Reply

Thread

Link

This gif kills me everytime Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this is one of my favorite gifs of all time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao same here, and that gif cracks me up EVERY TIME. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

such exuberance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pissing myself laughing ..... Reply

Thread

Link

But ... but he just gets emotional according to Nikki Haley!! Reply

Thread

Link

how are people attracted to cole sprouse Reply

Thread

Link

right, i genuinely don't get the appeal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its the black hair sis... wait for the new riverdale posts :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol, we really need a tag Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his personality is v. "annoying freshman philosophy major" but his face gives me yung leo vibes. he just needs to not open his mouth ever lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

heroin chic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think he's ugly or anything but I can't not picture him and his brother as the little kid from Big Daddy so it's weird to try and think of them as hot now tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk I kind of like odd looking guys. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i tweeted at her why would yo support this person he's a pos and his supporters called me a bully. it's like um look at him he bully others??? Reply

Thread

Link