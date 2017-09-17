pennywise

Weekly genre series coming to a Cinemark Theater near you




  • The Ayslum is the studio that made the iconic SHARKNADO!

  • Collaboration between The Asylum and Cinemark Theaters will bring a different genre film each Thursday night to 76 different Cinemark Theaters across the country. Films include Zoombies*, Tonight She Comes, and A Haunting in Salem.

  • Tickets are $5 for general admission or $10 for a Premium Ticket, which will include a digital download of the movie.

  • "The weekly series will build up to a special live Sharknado event featuring Sharknado 5: Global Swarming on November 16 – with appearances from the cast and crew of the pop-culture juggernaut."

  • "Thursday Nights at the Aslyum" starts September 28!


*Zoombies is amazing. Favorite bad horror film, ONTD?
