Weekly genre series coming to a Cinemark Theater near you
The Asylum and Cinemark Theatres Launching Weekly Genre Movie Series https://t.co/8aaB88rmdU pic.twitter.com/D5cBNaiBvL— Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) September 15, 2017
- The Ayslum is the studio that made the iconic SHARKNADO!
- Collaboration between The Asylum and Cinemark Theaters will bring a different genre film each Thursday night to 76 different Cinemark Theaters across the country. Films include Zoombies*, Tonight She Comes, and A Haunting in Salem.
- Tickets are $5 for general admission or $10 for a Premium Ticket, which will include a digital download of the movie.
- "The weekly series will build up to a special live Sharknado event featuring Sharknado 5: Global Swarming on November 16 – with appearances from the cast and crew of the pop-culture juggernaut."
- "Thursday Nights at the Aslyum" starts September 28!
*Zoombies is amazing. Favorite bad horror film, ONTD?
http://www.carolinatheatre.org/films/fe
Avalanche Sharks is another underrated gem.
Favorite bad horror films
Halloween 4 & 5, sometimes 6 because I love Paul Rudd lol. He's so embarrassed by that pos.
Re: Favorite bad horror films
