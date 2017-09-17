Weekly genre series coming to a Cinemark Theater near you





zoombies for the win!

It's annoying that Sharknado is the Asylum movie everyone talks about when the Sherlock Holmes movie where he fights robot dinosaurs is clearly the superior film.

http://www.carolinatheatre.org/films/fe stivals/splatterflix Nah my local theater does a better job

Avalanche Sharks is another underrated gem.

I love Sharknado series, idc how shitty they are. Avalanche Sharks is another underrated gem.

LOL that movie is fucking great

This movie was insane.

Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead

Halloween 4 & 5, sometimes 6 because I love Paul Rudd lol. He's so embarrassed by that pos.



oh my god i love pumpkinhead

i don't know idk they are considered bad but trailer park of terror, hatchet series and slither for me.

Sharknado is not iconic.

sharknado 3 is the best sharknado imo

i need to watch my animal-trash movies. 5 headed shark attack and sharktopus' sequels are on the list

