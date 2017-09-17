anna

More details on Kevin Hart cheating scandal out; FBI after extortionist


a follow-up to: Kevin Hart Publicly Apologizes To Wife For His "Bad Error" and "Judgement"

- The person extorting Kevin Hart has a video showing him and another woman in a sexually suggestive situation, followed by another clip of two people (who cannot be identified) having sex in a bed. Afterward, a naked man who "definitely looks like Kevin" is seen walking around.
- The person contacted Kevin's team and made multiple demands, including a payout in the eight-figure range, to keep the video private
- Extortionist also claims Kevin's hurricane relief efforts were a ploy to cover up the forthcoming exposé
- The FBI knows who the woman who secretly recorded the video is, and believes that either she or someone who had access to her phone is the culprit

sources: 1, 2
