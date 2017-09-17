More details on Kevin Hart cheating scandal out; FBI after extortionist

so messy... Reply

Thread

Link

His ex-wife is probably laughing her ass off. Reply

Thread

Link

i know i am Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yasss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my first thought Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Representation of me if I was his ex... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lolol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kevin's $25,000 donation that came in the same year he is projected to earn $90+ million?? Try harder, Boo-Boo. Reply

Thread

Link

$90 million? He gets paid too much to be a less funny Chris Rock Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My bad, he only made $62 million in the past year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right?! People here go hard on Chris Rock, but his comedic approach is tons better and he's a much better actor. Kevin is really over the top, I couldn't finish Think Like a Man 2, because of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know a donation is a donation but what a cheap cheating pos Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well if he didnt do it out of genuine care that explains that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Blackmail is wrong and I hope the culprits are punished.



But until then I'm enjoying the fuck out of this. Tell us again how Kevin wouldn't cheat on you Eniko and his bad behavior before was all about his ex-wife. Reply

Thread

Link

Sucks for his kids because it's never nice to hear this type of stuff about your parents. He's trash. Joke's on his current wife for bragging about him, I bet it doesn't seem like a smart move now. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe they had an arrangement and he was just supposed to keep his side businesses hidden, but since he was lazy about that and got papped, he's apologizing and she doesn't actually care?



Idk idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eight figures?



Dude, way to overreach. Nobody is going to pay tens of millions to keeps something like that quiet; aim lower and you might have had a chance. Reply

Thread

Link

IDK, he makes an insane amount of money and being a family man is a big part of his image. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Which is weird bc his comedy specials are the exact opposite. lol He brags about his womanizing ways. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, girl should aimed for 5, maybe 6, figures and calledd it a day. He gave 25k to Houston, can't expect too much more for his known to be a cheater ass to pay out for a coverup.



Edited at 2017-09-17 08:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smh that girl should've just dropboxed it to an entertainment site and let the world burn. FBI knocking on your door is not a good look. Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte



Kevin presumably didn't pay her anything + she's gonna go to jail. Was it worth it, sis?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfao, exactly. Mail that shit to TMZ and bounce. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

TMZ would have paid her way more than he ever would have. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But they couldn't have posted it for legal reasons tho, right? So she should have either sold it to a porn company or just had someone release it anonymously for free. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Does he even have eight figures in $? I can't remember the last time he did anything. Reply

Thread

Link

he did secret life of pets Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is rich af apparently Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's in that new Jumanji film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He sold out a stadium



He's fine sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he has good backend deals and sponsorships Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that woman needs to make better choices. FBI? just DM it to The Shade Room and keep it moving. Reply

Thread

Link

This shitshow... Reply

Thread

Link

can trash bag people not cheat on their spouses in peace any more?!?!?!? Reply

Thread

Link

Welp, now the FBI is involved. They could have sold it to a tabloid and the only risk would be getting sued by Kevin. Reply

Thread

Link

All those long ass instagram 5 page MLA format captions about his mistress turned wife being his "rib" is 10000x funnier now.



"Extortionist also claims Kevin's hurricane relief efforts were a ploy to cover up the forthcoming exposé"

I believe it. Reply

Thread

Link