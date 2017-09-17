More details on Kevin Hart cheating scandal out; FBI after extortionist
- The person extorting Kevin Hart has a video showing him and another woman in a sexually suggestive situation, followed by another clip of two people (who cannot be identified) having sex in a bed. Afterward, a naked man who "definitely looks like Kevin" is seen walking around.
- The person contacted Kevin's team and made multiple demands, including a payout in the eight-figure range, to keep the video private
- Extortionist also claims Kevin's hurricane relief efforts were a ploy to cover up the forthcoming exposé
- The FBI knows who the woman who secretly recorded the video is, and believes that either she or someone who had access to her phone is the culprit
Right?! People here go hard on Chris Rock, but his comedic approach is tons better and he's a much better actor. Kevin is really over the top, I couldn't finish Think Like a Man 2, because of it.
But until then I'm enjoying the fuck out of this. Tell us again how Kevin wouldn't cheat on you Eniko and his bad behavior before was all about his ex-wife.
Idk idk
Dude, way to overreach. Nobody is going to pay tens of millions to keeps something like that quiet; aim lower and you might have had a chance.
Kevin presumably didn't pay her anything + she's gonna go to jail. Was it worth it, sis?!
He's fine sis
"Extortionist also claims Kevin's hurricane relief efforts were a ploy to cover up the forthcoming exposé"
I believe it.