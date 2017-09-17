Mako

Jon Hamm Had a Tall-Man Standoff with Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly

Jon Hamm related a story in whih he encountered Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly at an SNL afterparty:

“[Trump] was with Bill O’Reilly. They’re both tall dudes. And I’m a tall dude. And they both do that tall-dude thing, which is try to intimidate you. And it doesn’t work on me. I’m like, ‘I’m as alpha as you. Let’s go. You’re not going to chest-bump me.’ It was a very weird night. It was the shortest I’ve ever stayed at an S.N.L. after-party.”

