Jon Hamm Had a Tall-Man Standoff with Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly
Jon Hamm related a story in whih he encountered Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly at an SNL afterparty:
"I'm like, 'I'm as alpha as you. Let's go.'" https://t.co/3bNcN6uNWb— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 15, 2017
“[Trump] was with Bill O’Reilly. They’re both tall dudes. And I’m a tall dude. And they both do that tall-dude thing, which is try to intimidate you. And it doesn’t work on me. I’m like, ‘I’m as alpha as you. Let’s go. You’re not going to chest-bump me.’ It was a very weird night. It was the shortest I’ve ever stayed at an S.N.L. after-party.”
Source
He probably looks short because he's grossly obese.
i think partly because melania and ivanka are quite tall
Men are so weird.
Also I've had a lot of guys try to pull this on me which is so weird because I'm a very short woman. It just makes them look like assholes.