Jon Hamm Had a Tall-Man Standoff with Donald Trump and Bill O’Reilly

Yes daddy!

i want a keys to the vip episode where don and don face off. let the alphaest alpha win.

i had no idea trump was tall, he definitely looks short...

He's either 6'1" or 6'2", but frequently lies that he's 6'3"



He probably looks short because he's grossly obese.

lmao

He is HUGE, he just has teeny, tiny hands. And by huge I mean tall/full figured.

Probably because he stands weird and has stupid proportions

I think bc his suits are so oversized it makes him look smaller

Nor did I honestly.

He is 6'2'' according to his driving license.

Lmao this thread is killing me.

he has that stereotypical short man trying to compensate attitude

because he's lumpy and has never been to a tailor.

yeah neither did i



i think partly because melania and ivanka are quite tall Reply

It seems like he has shitty posture and he probably, despite having the money to get his clothes tailored, wears ill-fitting clothes.

you know how skinny dudes often look a lot taller than they actually are? he's got the opposite of that going lol

okay? i'd still hit it [hamm]

I need to love myself because same - especially since he's not aged well. At all.

s'okay, i don't need to look at him for him to get me off, lol!

Any guy that talks about being an ~alpha male~ immediately sounds insecure and tiny-dicked to me, so.

Jon is extremely well-endowed sis, there's proof

especially since alpha males don't exist.

There is a guy in my gym that tells everybody that he is alpha male on his social media. He is a steroid user, over tanned and over tattooed mess.

micropeen

yeah, a real alpha male wouldn't brag about his alpha male status, he just is one.

men are so fucking stupid i stg

lol, mte

v true

it'd be hilarious if they weren't so dangerous.

that tweet about sexbots killing men when men kill women all the time. ugh

I need this on a tshirt.

lol

i just started watching mad men for the first time since it's on netflix. i'm 10 eps into the first season rn and i hate pete sfm.

While Pete is a terrible person (as are most of the characters on the show tbh), he was one of my favorite characters in the show. The actor is so good and Pete has so many funny moments!

same, the actor is amazing

Vincent Kartheiser (sp?) was probably the most underrated actor on that show

You will never stop hating Pete, but you may find yourself rooting for him despite this. I blame Vincent Kartheiser for this confusing phenomenon.

vinnie completely sells him. and at least pete gets knocked down to size a fair amount, don is just consistently awful

Agreed

I just finished the series! I was like 3 episodes in before I started hating pete's whiny ass. My faves are queen Joan and Roger.

I hated every single character, even Gene, and still tuned in religiously for every season.

NOT GREAT BOB

I hated pete so much for so long, he is such scum. But eventually I started rooting for him. So weird.

I just finished episode 6 and I agree, Pete is awful.

Just connect your fist to his nose next time, geesh. All growing and no action.

And it doesn’t work on me. I’m like, ‘I’m as alpha as you. Let’s go.



Men are so weird.



Also I've had a lot of guys try to pull this on me which is so weird because I'm a very short woman. It just makes them look like assholes. Reply

I have had men tried to intimidate me with their height and I'm relatively tall which makes it weirder. I don't get why they think we'll cower to them.

I feel like nobody really cares as much about height that's perpetuated in our culture. It's so dumb.

why are men so obsessed with height

Let's be honest sis. It's not as if women aren't obsessed with (men's) heights as well

They can all go fuck themselves.

time has shown u don't need height to intimidate any of these men

