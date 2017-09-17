dylan

Avan Jogia and girlfriend Cleopatra Coleman make their first appearance as a couple!



- Avan Jogia, star of Victorious, Twisted and Tut, previously dated actress Zoey Deutch (daughter of Lea Thompson and Howard Deutch) for 5 years but called it quits this January.

- Avan Jogia and his new girlfriend Cleopatra Coleman attended the 2017 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party on Friday night (September 15) at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

- Cleopatra is best known for her work in Step Up Revolution and the Fox series The Last Man on Earth. She will star in Showtime’s new show White Famous.

Would you date Avan Jogia, ONTD?

