Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri wins TIFF audience award
'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,' starring Frances McDormand, captures #TIFF17 audience award https://t.co/IVZHstqpj7 pic.twitter.com/wclItwj5Ee— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 17, 2017
- Why do you care? Because TIFF audience awards often signify commercial success + Oscar frontwinner status. Previous winners that went on to Oscar glory include Silver Linings Playbook, The King's Speech and La La Land.
- The movie is written and directed by Martin Mcdonagh (In Bruges) and stars Frances McDormand as a woman who erects three billboards questioning why police haven't arrested anyone after her daughter is raped and murdered
- The filmmakers recently pulled the film out of Fantastic Fest to protest the rehiring of critic Devin Faraci who last year admitted to sexually assaulting at least one woman (Fantastic Fest is hosted by Alamo Drafthouse which was responsible for hiring Faraci)
- The runners-up were I, Tonya starring Margot Robbie and Call Me By Your Name starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer as lovers who have a summer fling in Italy
- French auteur Agnes Varda's latest film Faces, Places which she co-directed with artist JR won the audience award for Best Documentary
Get that second Oscar Frances McDormand!
Thanks to the ONTDer who informed me that Neon was a League project because now I know not to throw my dollars behind a guy who thinking rehiring someone who admits to sexual assault is no big deal.
I saw more about Venice than I did about TIFF this year.
also in shock that the shape of water didn't even place
I did not expect Seven Psychopaths to be so amazing. Even the soundtrack!
Have Sam Rockwell and Edward Norton been in a movie together yet? Because I suddenly need that.
oh man it doesn't come out here until the middle of january ;3333;
