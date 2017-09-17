Yoncé, Joan Smalls

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri wins TIFF audience award


  • Why do you care? Because TIFF audience awards often signify commercial success + Oscar frontwinner status. Previous winners that went on to Oscar glory include Silver Linings Playbook, The King's Speech and La La Land.

  • The movie is written and directed by Martin Mcdonagh (In Bruges) and stars Frances McDormand as a woman who erects three billboards questioning why police haven't arrested anyone after her daughter is raped and murdered

  • The filmmakers recently pulled the film out of Fantastic Fest to protest the rehiring of critic Devin Faraci who last year admitted to sexually assaulting at least one woman (Fantastic Fest is hosted by Alamo Drafthouse which was responsible for hiring Faraci)

  • The runners-up were I, Tonya starring Margot Robbie and Call Me By Your Name starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer as lovers who have a summer fling in Italy

  • French auteur Agnes Varda's latest film Faces, Places which she co-directed with artist JR won the audience award for Best Documentary

