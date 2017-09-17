Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri wins TIFF audience award

I really want to see this Reply

I totally forgot about this film! Thanks for reminding me to put on my list OP! Reply

Also kind of ironic that I, Tonya was runner-up since Neon was co-founded by Tim League, the guy who hired Faraci and Three Billboards pulled out of Fantastic Fest over that re-hiring. MESS.



Thanks to the ONTDer who informed me that Neon was a League project because now I know not to throw my dollars behind a guy who thinking rehiring someone who admits to sexual assault is no big deal. Reply

I did not know that. I, Tonya is cancelled in my books. This movie, however, I will happily give my money to. Reply

Is it my imagination or was there almost no buzz coming out of TIFF this year? Even with this film winning, I've heard almost nothing about it. It seems like "I, Tonya" is the only film that really got social media hopping in the past two weeks from TIFF.



I saw more about Venice than I did about TIFF this year. Reply

in shock that CMBYN came third considering it only had two tiny screenings right at the beginning and the app didn't show it as an option to vote for almost the entire festival



also in shock that the shape of water didn't even place



I feel like I have been waiting forever to see this. Seven Psychopaths & In Bruges are two of my fav movies.



I did not expect Seven Psychopaths to be so amazing. Even the soundtrack! Reply

I'm always recommending In Bruges to ppl so I rlly wanna c this Reply

Fantastic movie, some of Colin's best work. Reply

I really want to see this. Sam Rockwell is supposed to be great in it. I feel like he might just be the most underrated actor in the world. I have never seen him give a performance that wasn't brilliant, but he never gets nominated for anything. Reply

he was honestly brilliant in galaxy quest. and hitchhiker's. and everything. Reply

mte he's brilliant in every movie Reply

He is criminally underrated! Reply

He's terrific. A lowkey, old school character actor. Reply

oh my god, he definitely is. I don't think I've ever not been impressed by him in anything I've seen him in. Reply

he's consistently excellent, i'd love to see him get some mainstream buzz Reply

He must've pissed all the right people bc it's insane how he barely gets recognition compared to some of his way inferior peers. Or maybe he's just not as desperate and willing to kiss voters' asses as someone like Leo, which is why awards keep ignoring him. Reply

I think the same. I never hear anything about him being horrible to be around or anything (although you don't hear many stories about him at all, so who knows?). I'm guessing it's the second one, and he just isn't willing to campaign for nominations. Reply

I think he just picks good projects Reply

Have Sam Rockwell and Edward Norton been in a movie together yet? Because I suddenly need that. Reply

He's like Gary Oldman for me, he always gives a stellar performance Reply

I only heard about this film because of ONTD posting about them pulling out of Fantastic Fest & posting the trailer, but I realllly want to see it now it looks like a film that pulls no punches.





oh man it doesn't come out here until the middle of january ;3333;



i love mcdonagh's work. the best play i ever did was the pillowman (i got to play michael! except we renamed the character michaela rather than michelle as i suggested) Reply

i'm obsessed with this film's trailer and thelma's. it looks fantastic. Reply

THELMA is so gooooood!!! Reply

I think I only voted for CMBYN. I liked 'I, Tonya'.. I'm surprised by how much its been talked about. LOVED Faces Places. Reply

i really wanted to see this at the london film fest but my friend wanted to see you were never really here instead Reply

YAS Frances! She´s so good. Reply

It looks so good, glad it won! Reply

