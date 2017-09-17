Halsey and G-Eazy are Dating
Outspoken, multidimensional, and occasional pop-singer Halsey (Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) has taken her relationship with rapper G-Eazy (Gerald Earl Gillum) public. The two were photographed together all over New York Fashion Week and shared photos via social media. The Oakland rapper last dated Lana Del Rey briefly but the two separated earlier this year. Lana's latest album "Lust for Life" has a song titled "In My Feelings" about the rapper where she sings "I’m crying while I’m cumin’ / Making love while I’m making good money / Sobbin’ in my cup of coffee / ‘Cause I fell for another loser." Is this another loser for Halsey or is it true love?
Halsey and @G_Eazy at a @YSL Y Fragrance Lauch Party. 🍸 pic.twitter.com/AkXw11ZYDp— HFK TOUR (@HFKTour) September 15, 2017
Halsey and G-Eazy at YSL. pic.twitter.com/aQdrY2417z— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 16, 2017
love my parents.@halsey@g_eazy pic.twitter.com/NIwK7sqrnm— ✧ ·drizzy drake🇲🇽 (@signofbieber) September 16, 2017
ONTD, would you date G-Eazy?
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3
no, op. never. hdu
Edited at 2017-09-17 04:52 pm (UTC)
The pairing of your icon and that comment is so hilarious to me, for some reason.
she was previously hooking up with machine gun kelly
she went from swamp juice to a sewer system
and you are who you hang with so...
Edited at 2017-09-17 04:56 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-17 04:56 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-09-17 05:32 pm (UTC)
But you know the answer.
this dude looks like white supremacist Richard Spencer, so hard pass
It makes me wonder how they are in real life.
Edited at 2017-09-17 07:41 pm (UTC)
Both are irrelevant industry plants so idk
also her surname is really frangipane? that's cute, aw.