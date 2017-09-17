bflowswoon

Halsey and G-Eazy are Dating


Outspoken, multidimensional, and occasional pop-singer Halsey (Ashley Nicolette Frangipane) has taken her relationship with rapper G-Eazy (Gerald Earl Gillum) public. The two were photographed together all over New York Fashion Week and shared photos via social media. The Oakland rapper last dated Lana Del Rey briefly but the two separated earlier this year. Lana's latest album "Lust for Life" has a song titled "In My Feelings" about the rapper where she sings "I’m crying while I’m cumin’ / Making love while I’m making good money / Sobbin’ in my cup of coffee / ‘Cause I fell for another loser." Is this another loser for Halsey or is it true love?







ONTD, would you date G-Eazy?


Sources: 1 | 2 | 3
