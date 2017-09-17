Weekend Box Office: "It" becomes the highest earning September release of all time

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|It
|WB (NL)
|$60,000,000
|-51.4%
|4,148
|+45
|$14,465
|$218,710,619
|$35
|2
|2
|N
|American Assassin
|LGF
|$14,800,000
|-
|3,154
|-
|$4,692
|$14,800,000
|$33
|1
|3
|N
|mother!
|Par.
|$7,500,000
|-
|2,368
|-
|$3,167
|$7,500,000
|$30
|1
|4
|2
|Home Again
|ORF
|$5,334,160
|-37.7%
|3,036
|+96
|$1,757
|$17,135,244
|$12
|2
|5
|3
|The Hitman's Bodyguard
|LG/S
|$3,550,000
|-26.1%
|3,272
|-50
|$1,085
|$70,357,040
|$30
|5
|6
|4
|Annabelle: Creation
|WB (NL)
|$2,600,000
|-35.1%
|2,117
|-886
|$1,228
|$99,900,361
|$15
|6
|7
|5
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$2,553,586
|-18.5%
|2,619
|-271
|$975
|$29,122,401
|$11
|7
|8
|6
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$2,117,930
|-13.3%
|2,416
|-275
|$877
|$18,659,716
|-
|4
|9
|7
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony
|$1,875,000
|-6.6%
|1,436
|-221
|$1,306
|$330,262,248
|$175
|11
|10
|8
|Dunkirk
|WB
|$1,305,000
|-29.9%
|1,478
|-632
|$883
|$185,141,652
|$100
|9
|11
|9
|Logan Lucky
|BST
|$1,040,997
|-37.7%
|1,401
|-766
|$743
|$26,871,098
|$29
|5
|12
|10
|The Emoji Movie
|Sony
|$975,000
|-14.4%
|1,151
|-299
|$847
|$83,885,035
|$50
|8
|13
|11
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$828,000
|-11.3%
|983
|-291
|$842
|$261,064,445
|$80
|12
|14
|13
|The Dark Tower
|Sony
|$770,000
|+1.7%
|1,235
|+287
|$623
|$49,935,105
|$60
|7
|15
|12
|Girls Trip
|Uni.
|$565,000
|-31.1%
|733
|-390
|$771
|$114,332,255
|$19
|9
|16
|15
|The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
|ORF
|$441,114
|-23.5%
|846
|-389
|$521
|$28,072,893
|$40
|6
|17
|17
|All Saints
|Sony
|$370,000
|-20.4%
|750
|-84
|$493
|$5,232,735
|$2
|4
|18
|16
|The Glass Castle
|LGF
|$350,000
|-34.4%
|698
|-339
|$501
|$16,722,327
|-
|6
|19
|19
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$342,000
|-22.6%
|338
|-197
|$1,012
|$42,511,321
|-
|13
|20
|18
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$335,000
|-25.7%
|470
|-183
|$713
|$145,847,510
|$150
|10
|21
|38
|Beach Rats
|Neon
|$320,778
|+339.0%
|67
|+33
|$4,788
|$320,778
|-
|4
|22
|20
|Baby Driver
|TriS
|$285,000
|-32.6%
|371
|-247
|$768
|$107,063,408
|$34
|12
|23
|24
|Cars 3
|BV
|$178,000
|-40.4%
|259
|-251
|$687
|$152,290,610
|-
|14
|24
|25
|Atomic Blonde
|Focus
|$167,000
|-42.5%
|270
|-120
|$619
|$51,347,715
|$30
|8
|25
|21
|Hazlo Como Hombre (Do It Like An Hombre)
|PNT
|$125,000
|-67.9%
|226
|-156
|$553
|$2,307,528
|-
|3
|26
|22
|Birth of the Dragon
|BH Tilt
|$122,000
|-64.6%
|275
|-427
|$444
|$6,832,205
|-
|4
|27
|27
|Kidnap (2017)
|Aviron
|$115,000
|-45.3%
|506
|-412
|$227
|$30,415,882
|$21
|7
|28
|26
|Tulip Fever
|Wein.
|$112,072
|-61.0%
|247
|-525
|$454
|$2,234,763
|-
|3
|29
|N
|Brad's Status
|Annapurna
|$100,179
|-
|4
|-
|$25,045
|$100,179
|-
|1
|30
|36
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$89,146
|+16.9%
|62
|+26
|$1,438
|$637,103
|-
|7
|31
|34
|Menashe
|A24
|$87,210
|-10.3%
|90
|-27
|$969
|$1,575,825
|-
|8
|32
|29
|Ingrid Goes West
|Neon
|$81,650
|-45.1%
|100
|-100
|$817
|$2,909,598
|-
|6
|33
|46
|Dolores
|PBS
|$68,120
|+40.0%
|18
|+13
|$3,784
|$151,227
|-
|3
|34
|39
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$67,000
|-0.1%
|96
|-53
|$698
|$44,252,315
|$5.5
|14
|35
|35
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$58,000
|-38.3%
|115
|-28
|$504
|$172,534,644
|$230
|17
|36
|48
|Maudie
|SPC
|$38,870
|-7.8%
|63
|-16
|$617
|$6,081,189
|-
|23
|37
|45
|Good Time
|A24
|$29,495
|-41.8%
|29
|-46
|$1,017
|$1,932,774
|-
|6
|38
|42
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$28,000
|-47.4%
|80
|-49
|$350
|$389,805,864
|$200
|20
|39
|53
|California Typewriter
|Grav.
|$22,201
|-0.6%
|18
|+2
|$1,233
|$128,919
|-
|5
|40
|56
|Marjorie Prime
|FR
|$12,000
|-38.6%
|10
|-2
|$1,200
|$143,367
|-
|5
|41
|N
|Ex Libris: The New York Public Library
|Zipp.
|$11,175
|-
|1
|-
|$11,175
|$16,557
|-
|1
|42
|N
|Red Trees
|Cohen
|$10,012
|-
|9
|-
|$1,112
|$10,012
|-
|1
|43
|N
|Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards
|MBox
|$7,440
|-
|3
|-
|$2,480
|$7,440
|-
|1
|44
|N
|Vengeance: A Love Story
|FR
|$5,000
|-
|9
|-
|$556
|$5,000
|-
|1
|45
|73
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$2,834
|-64.1%
|8
|-15
|$354
|$4,075,277
|-
|15
|46
|90
|Trophy
|Orch.
|$2,742
|-22.1%
|2
|+1
|$1,371
|$7,470
|-
|2
|47
|N
|Dayveon
|FR
|$2,000
|-
|3
|-
|$667
|$2,000
|-
|1
|48
|123
|Served Like a Girl
|ENTMP
|$74
|-84.7%
|1
|-
|$74
|$8,234
|-
|4
|TOTAL (48 MOVIES):
|$109,800,785
|-32.9%
|37,591
|-5,665
|$2,921
Poor Paramount though. Poor mother!
Edited at 2017-09-17 04:09 pm (UTC)
But I just hate fun, rme.
The only LGBT clown I'll ever need is Evah Destruction tho.
Maybe even Bianca Del Rio too.
Edited at 2017-09-17 04:10 pm (UTC)
J/k why is the Babadook even a thing? The Babadook is a metaphor for grief, depression and "dark thoughts". Better use that crocodile again.
I was underwhelmed by Brad's Status. Ben's performance was decent, but I'm not entirely sure what it was trying to say & the son's acting was just...intentionally flat, I assume? Not interesting to watch.
Looking forward to Stronger, Lego Ninjago, Loving Vincent and Battle of the Sexes this week/next weekend. Early reviews of Woodshock are, uh, not encouraging. :\
Edited at 2017-09-17 03:51 pm (UTC)
I only cared about Woodshock for Kiki's sake, too bad the Mulleavys couldn't get their act together and be better at filmmaking than they are at dressmaking. I'd rather have her work with Tom Ford instead, at least that's a designer/director who can direct.
Anytime I see Paramount failing at something I can't help but feel it lessens my chances of a Star Trek 4. I want it.
