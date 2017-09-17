Weekend Box Office: "It" becomes the highest earning September release of all time

I saw IT. I really loved IT. Reply

Everyone made fun of WB for King Arthur but between Wonder Woman, Dunkirk and It they're having the last laugh.



Poor Paramount though. Poor mother!

I was in a free screening paramount put on and it wasn't even full 😬 Reply

I really enjoyed King Arthur :( Reply

I haven't seen IT but I did want to point out that this whole things of shipping Babadook with him is really gross? Because It is a homicidal clown that eats children and not a character to reclaim as an icon. I mean, the only clown we need in the community is Harley IMO Reply

I thought the babadook being gay was cute and funny but I saw the pennywise babadook thing and was like ughhhh enough Reply

yesss, reminds me of this post Reply

Harley literally helped the Joker kill people and completely broke a child, who tf cares



Edited at 2017-09-17 04:09 pm (UTC)

Also in the book It killed and ate one half of a gay couple after influencing a bunch of gay bashers to beat them up. Reply

Are people seriously running with that??? I thought it was a joke for the sake of some funny funart. What the hell. Reply

People are trying way too hard. Babadook was funny because it came about because of Netflix incorrectly putting the film under LGBT films. Now everyone wants to create a meme, so let's make Pennywise gay, aren't we clever?



But I just hate fun, rme. Reply

The only LGBT clown I'll ever need is

Maybe even Bianca Del Rio too.



I've wanted to reply "ITS NOT THAT SERIOUS!11" but then I read some overthought tumblr post, how Penny is literally a child predator and how it's a nagl to equate that with homosexuality, so I finally got it. Got why people have a problem with that pairing.The only LGBT clown I'll ever need is Evah Destruction tho.Maybe even Bianca Del Rio too.

People shipping anything from IT is the worst. Whether its the children or the shapeshifting murderous creature. Reply

I thought the same thing. Of all the characters to make a (jokey) gay icon. People are weird. Reply

Hey, Pennywise is a nonbinary genderfluid female alien spider. IT is all of the LGTB and more!



J/k why is the Babadook even a thing? The Babadook is a metaphor for grief, depression and "dark thoughts". Better use that crocodile again. Reply

People on both sides if this issue need to chill. 99% of the people shipping it are just having a laugh, the only ones taking it seriously are the people who need to put together think pieces about why it's Problematic™ and fucking Buzzfeed. Reply

I saw IT (paid) and mother! (free). I'm really interested in Ingrid Goes West Reply

Ingrid is in my top 10 of the year!

See Ingrid. It is so good! Reply

That is the consensus it seems! Brb buying a ticket. Reply

what do u think of mother! despite wat every1 else is saying Reply

ingrid was surprisingly good. go see it! Reply

I watched IT again and loved it even more a second time Reply

what did he call his pills instead of a placebo? a gazebo? Reply

A gazebo. Reply

okay! thanks it was driving me crazy Reply

Haha, yes. That got a huge laugh in my audience. Reply

lol yes Reply

Yup, I loved that scene, the child actors were amazing Reply

THEY'RE GAZEBOS. THEY'RE BULLSHIT Reply

I laughed so hard, line of the film Reply

yes lol Reply

lmao i loved that part Reply

Lol I laughed so hard. I also thought the way it was filmed his mom was IT but I guess not Reply

That was too cute. Reply

saw It on wednesday...i enjoyed it, thought it was a great coming of age film. Reply

American Assassin beat mother! ?! Holy shit, that's depressing. I get why an insane-ass arthouse film wouldn't exactly be everyone's cup of tea, sure, but AA was sf boring and blah and does not deserve that kind of $$$$ no matter what else is out. Man, people are stupid.



I was underwhelmed by Brad's Status. Ben's performance was decent, but I'm not entirely sure what it was trying to say & the son's acting was just...intentionally flat, I assume? Not interesting to watch.



Looking forward to Stronger, Lego Ninjago, Loving Vincent and Battle of the Sexes this week/next weekend. Early reviews of Woodshock are, uh, not encouraging. :\



Edited at 2017-09-17 03:51 pm (UTC)

I am soooo ready for Loving Vincent. felt like it wouldn't be coming to fruition but now it's here! gonna be stunning on the big screen. <3 Reply

i'm not seeing either movie but i'd rather a boring and lifeless action film win over a movie ripe with overt misogynist bullshit wrapped up in biblical allegory Reply

Frankly after knowing how flat-out misogynistic Mother is, I'm glad it's taking a slating at the box office. That shit doesn't need to be rewarded with money.



I only cared about Woodshock for Kiki's sake, too bad the Mulleavys couldn't get their act together and be better at filmmaking than they are at dressmaking. I'd rather have her work with Tom Ford instead, at least that's a designer/director who can direct. Reply

What do you think is misogynistic about Mother? Reply

I saw mother! and I've said my bit in other posts. I also finished the last season of Black Sails this weekend.

Anytime I see Paramount failing at something I can't help but feel it lessens my chances of a Star Trek 4. I want it. Reply

Same. And with JJ wanting to produce it, but now doing Star Wars...:( Reply

I just watched Hidden Figures like 2 hours ago. What a great feel-good movie. Reply

Yesss! time for a re-watch for me. So amazing Reply

I watched this last weekend on HBO, and it was amazing. Reply

now that its on hbo im definitely gonna rewatch some point this week. Reply

SO GOOD <3 Reply

It really is! I just loved watching it. It made me tear up (in a happy way) a couple of times :') Reply

My weekend has been a complete disaster, but I think I've finally figured out how to use the TV that they have where I'm staying, so I might watch a movie later! I've just been watching YT videos all the time. Pretty sure I'm going to see IT tomorrow tho!



I found my old iPod touch a few days ago and I bought the charger for it and I'm scared to look to see what's on it.



Edited at 2017-09-17 03:55 pm (UTC)

lmao @ your last sentence Reply

I thought I'd have the Shrek soundtrack on it, but that must have been on my first iPod ever :( So far nothing too embarrassing. A lot of remixes I found on YT and I wish I could get them on my computer. Maybe I can find them on YT again. Reply

I lost my classic Ipod last summer and I was so sad. THat stuff had some gold on it Reply

Pissed I haven't gotten my MoviePass. I emailed them and they said they sent out the batches in the wrong order, but I'm beginning to suspect it's a Ponzi scheme (or some other scheme).



Edited at 2017-09-17 03:54 pm (UTC)

yeah I haven't gotten mine either



I guess it makes sense, they drastically cut the price and were not ready for the increased interest. But still annoying Reply

ia Reply

SAME. There's a couple of things I wanna see rn but I feel like I need to wait until my card gets here since otherwise it feels like I'm paying twice. I know they got a huge surge in registrations because of the $10 price but surely they should have expected that? Reply

My cousin got hers. I haven't received mine, but I did receive an update this week about them being way behind in orders because of the response. Reply

My boss got his super-late -- I don't think they're legit planning to just take people's money and never send it, but they're definitely sketchy and unreliable af. They've recently just gotten rid of their phone number entirely and apparently aren't responding to people's tweets/emails. smh. Reply

yeah it's already been 3 weeks for me. i'm going to be annoyed if i have to call my credit card company and shit Reply

I don't think it's a Ponzi scheme, I just think they were wildly understaffed and not prepared for the mass incoming customers. They only had 8 total employees when they launched the 9.95 plan and recently added 40 more.



Have had mine for 22 days and used it 11 times already 💁🏼I don't think it's a Ponzi scheme, I just think they were wildly understaffed and not prepared for the mass incoming customers. They only had 8 total employees when they launched the 9.95 plan and recently added 40 more.

My sister ordered hers the first day and she just got it yesterday. The other sister who ordered two days later got hers like four days earlier. Reply

Happy for Dylan. He did his best! Reply

NGL, I want to go watch a matinee of it Reply

Go!! Or go at night, it's not scary and it's worth the full price Reply

I decided I'm going @ 8 tonight! 😂😂😂😭😭😭 Reply

I started watching The Handmaid's Tale. I've been sf tense all weekend lol. Reply

