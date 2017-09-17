Behind the scenes at Seth MacFarlane's Emmy Magazine cover shoot

After watching the first episode of The Orville, I can't watch anymore. It was so bad. So unbelievably bad. I was looking forward to it, but it's too (worst episodes of) Star Trek and not enough Galaxy Quest. His attempt at middle of the spectrum failed. Reply

It'll be interesting to see if the ratings hold steady or if they tank out this week. It actually was the highest rated Fox premiere in like 3 years and the most streamed Fox show in 3 years--everytime they adjusted the ratings from the overnights to the finals to the Live +3 it went up in the ratings.



But I am expecting a dip this week, as I assume people will tune out or be watching the Emmys. I'm just wondering how much it will fall.

oh, man. Orville was insanely bad. I'm glad someone else sees how terrible it was. Either cut the comedy and go full drama or make it a parody, you can't have both. It just doesn't work. 't wasn't funny and Seth is a TERRIBLE actor. You can literally see him "acting."

Right? His desperation to get in front of the camera is sad. And I didn't realize he changed nothing about his real voice when doing Brian on Family Guy. And if you notice, when they reference good reviews, they're all from obscure media sources because the ubiquitous ones all had terrible reviews.

I hate Seth MacFarlane so I was never going to watch this but I saw a review that said the show doesn't know what it wants to be.

why they decided to make The Orville episodic instead of serialized.



So it's just going to be a wacky adventure/monster/whatever of the week? Ehh...

It'll be a different setting/adventure/topic every week, but the through line will be the character's relationship with each other, I guess.



And each episode will feature a different crew member as the main focus--like tonight's episode is about the security chief and the captains are the B story. Thursday is gonna be about Bortus's character and his husband, but they are setting that up in tonight's episode.



Edited at 2017-09-17 03:52 pm (UTC)

I watched the Orville with my dad and we both liked it a lot. Seems like a fun little show to watch together. I'm feeling pretty fatigued with all the Scandi-noir and gritty prestige dramas tbh.

I liked The Orville. I've obv only seen one ep but I found it funny and cute. The audacity of the concept - cosplay Trek with himself as the captain - is nuts but it feels different enough I think it could develop into something more original. Trek is more formal and militarised, aspirationally highbrow, has decades worth of worldbuilding... Orville actually reminded me a little of Red Dwarf with its more ordinary Joe characters, dynamics and references. Looking forward to ep 2.

Same. The pilot didn't wow me, but I think the show itself has promise.



Plus I am 1000% behind the return to "bright and hopeful" sci-fi in our current sea of grimdark tacticool realism.

Yeah, I wanna get into The Expanse but the first ep we get into like what was it, a murder in a brothel? I noped out. I'm gonna pick it back up but like can we hold the grit for five minutes...

Begone ho

Kween

I hated her.

I was legitimately shook when I found out his show has nothing to do with Star Trek. Like..it's just a ripoff? Idk but it looks bad.

The Orville is a fun little show and honestly, the world is so depressing anymore, I need something to laugh at.



Edited at 2017-09-17 05:17 pm (UTC)

I don't necessarily care about the main plot of tonight's ep because I find Halston Sage and her character annoying, but I am looking forward to meeting Ed's doofy parents:







Edited at 2017-09-17 05:37 pm (UTC)

Aww, I like Alara.

