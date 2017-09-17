Behind the scenes at Seth MacFarlane's Emmy Magazine cover shoot
*Seth MacFarlane is the cover story for the newest issue of Emmy Magazine. In the behind the scenes interview for the cover shoot, he discusses:
*working in different areas of entertainment and how he doesn't do it in the healthiest way.
*similarities between animation fanbases and sci-fi fanbases, and attempting to balance sci fi with comedy.
*why they decided to make The Orville episodic instead of serialized.
You can also read the interview in Emmy Magazine to find out how growing up as a Trek fan inspired his latest project.
But I am expecting a dip this week, as I assume people will tune out or be watching the Emmys. I'm just wondering how much it will fall.
So it's just going to be a wacky adventure/monster/whatever of the week? Ehh...
And each episode will feature a different crew member as the main focus--like tonight's episode is about the security chief and the captains are the B story. Thursday is gonna be about Bortus's character and his husband, but they are setting that up in tonight's episode.
Plus I am 1000% behind the return to "bright and hopeful" sci-fi in our current sea of grimdark tacticool realism.
