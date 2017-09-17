Yoncé, Joan Smalls

SNL writer Nick Kocher loses Emmy suit and then finds it again thanks to twitter


tl;dr: Nick Kocher, a writer who is nominated for an Emmy for his work on Saturday Night Live travelled from New York to L.A. for the awards ceremony. His garment bag was swapped with someone else presumably going to the Emmys and he begged for help from twitter hoping to get reunited with his suit.












source 1 2 3 4

Has twitter ever come through for you, ONTD?
Tagged: , , ,