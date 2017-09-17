SNL writer Nick Kocher loses Emmy suit and then finds it again thanks to twitter
IF YOU FLEW FROM NEW YORK TO LOS ANGELES FOR THE EMMYS PLEASE DEAR GOD READ THIS. pic.twitter.com/QgOSTC09oe— Nick Kocher (@NickKocher) September 16, 2017
tl;dr: Nick Kocher, a writer who is nominated for an Emmy for his work on Saturday Night Live travelled from New York to L.A. for the awards ceremony. His garment bag was swapped with someone else presumably going to the Emmys and he begged for help from twitter hoping to get reunited with his suit.
UPDATE 1: A friend has offered me his suit. It is MASSIVE on me. But unless I find a better option, I guess this is what I'm wearing? pic.twitter.com/xrPOi0MIs8— Nick Kocher (@NickKocher) September 16, 2017
You guys. YOU GUYS! Sometimes the internet is great. pic.twitter.com/nTIVDAX4fS— Nick Kocher (@NickKocher) September 17, 2017
Fun fact: Matt works for Colbert and is nominated against us, so while this looks friendly, he is my dire enemy and I wish him ruin.— Nick Kocher (@NickKocher) September 17, 2017
Has twitter ever come through for you, ONTD?
For a sec i thought this meant a lawsuit so the headline was confusing af to me lmao but bless this is qt
and it's also so very LA
i'm glad this worked out, i love when the internet does nice things
I love "Fuck my dick". So relatable :')
dyinnnng. but damn @ that coincidence.