George Clooney tackles race, but he isn't optimistic about chances for diversity at the Oscars

you're part of the problem, shut up Reply

right? like he accepts the roles anyway Reply

Idris Elba is the default black man when fucking gringos want to seem woke.



this screams "getting ready for politics" and I hate it. Reply

Why do you hate it? He and Amal's #1 platform would be human rights. It cannot be worse than what we have now. Reply

Just because it isn't worse, doesn't make it good.



He's a rich Hollywood asshole. If he really cared about human rights, he'd leave the industry that is guilty of violating human rights. Reply

they are hardly saints. Amal has represented Julian Assange, and George once praised a book on "human rights" that advocated for more sweatshops in developing countries (to "liberate" women) and blamed victims of sex trafficking/sex slavery for being trafficked and enslaved (Half the Sky, if you're curious) Reply

jfc i'm not into this idea of accepting something just because it cannot be worse. im so annoyed with celebrities running for office, unless it's like al franken who is well-educated and was dedicated to public service.



clooney is savvy but like dude is not some brilliant person, i'm sorry. he's done some great charity work but like theres a difference between celebrity charity and actual civil service. Reply

i don't think it really means any of that, tbh. he's said before he wouldn't run. Reply

It's like that here too. Count how many times it's been said Idris would be a "good fit" for Bond despite him saying he didn't want to do it. Reply

Drag him, queen. Reply

Idris Elba is the default black man, Oscar Isaac is the default latino and Riz Ahmed is the default south asian, here and on tumblr is the same Reply

I guess they forgot about Denzel at this point. Reply

yup Reply

this award season is looking like #oscarsowhite redux, the only POC maybe getting a nom is Octavia Spencer i guess (i have zero faith in Netflix) Reply

Does get out have a chance of a nom? Reply

Get Out might get screenplay. Reply

I JUST watched Get Out, it was so fucking good. Reply

Original Screenplay and Best Picture don't seem far-fetched. Reply

I really want to believe in Netflix but it's like they learned fucking nothing from when they totally tanked Beasts of No Nation.



It's going to seriously suck when Dee Rees gets left behind. :( Reply

I'm hoping for The Big Sick to at least be nominated for Best Picture Comedy/Musical at the Golden Globes. I don't think it has a shot at an actual Oscar unfortunately. Reply

This is what I've been thinking lately. But it's fine because Moonlight won last year!!!11!1 Reply

Looking through her IMDb filmography yesterday honestly made me so fucking angry. The amount of unnamed roles and bit parts she has had to do just to keep working when she proved herself so long ago. This industry sucks so much. Reply

hong chau and laurence fishburne could happen Reply

He's still an annoying man.



Couldn't a super rich guy like himself be helping to do something instead of just talking about it? Did he ever work with a female or minority director when he was in his prime? He could have been part of giving people opportunities instead of just blaming "the industry." Reply

Exactly. Look at Jessica Chastain and Nicole Kidman. Actions not words.



And my bae Alexander Siddig too, not exactly comparable as he's d-list but he's worked with lots of women directors. Some ppl act like it's sooo haaard to work with anything except white guys but it's obv not. Reply

He's not just a super rich guy, but he's a super rich guy with the right connections. He produces, he directs, he has clout up the wazzo. This is just some BS fluff thing of him doing the least. He is part of the problem, whether he wants to admit it. Reply

Can someone please tell white people that Idris Elba isn't the only black actor in the world? Reply

Idris really displaced Taye Diggs as the go-to black actor white people like to mention. Reply

Well in about a year and a half's time white people will know about Idris Elba AND John Boyega so just hold on!



I'm happy for his work in Get Out and Black Panther but I want to see Daniel Kaluuya in more things. Reply

Idris is the new Denzel Reply

I see a lot of talk and not a lot of anything else. But feel free to pat yourself on the back, George. Reply

It took him years to tackle race because he had yet to find the right project.



lmaoooo is he referring to Suburbicon as his "right" project to tackle race? Because from everything I've heard it's all about the perspective of the white people mad black people are moving into their neighbourhood and the black characters are barely there.



Hell ALL the promo has been about the white characters, I didn't even know it had black characters in it till I read a plot summary.



In conclusion: JUST HIRE MORE FUCKING ACTORS/CREW MEMBERS OF COLOUR CLOONEY! Reply

Hell ALL the promo has been about the white characters, I didn't even know it had black characters in it till I read a plot summary.



MTE. When I read the summary, I was like "... but where are the black people at?" Reply

omg i've seen multiple trailers and had no idea there were black characters in that movie. Reply

mfte. I had no idea what project he was talking about, since suburbicon sounds typically white. Reply

actions speak louder than words, dude Reply

He sounds like ONTD with his Idris wank. Reply

At least ppl don't think he's African American on here anymore lol Reply

Omg Reply

Guuurl don't start. So many ignorant people showed their asses during the #oscarssowhite with including Idris as an African-American, making it so obvious they didn't even know who the actor was. Reply

w....what...? actually, no. i dont even wanna know lmfao. Reply

I irrationally hate him and his smug face so much Reply

I think hating his smug face is entirely rational. Reply

TBF, his face looks as it does because of temporary facial paralysis, LoL. The smug is entirely him, though. Reply

lol same. i felt validated when american dad had that episode where francine wants to destroy him. Reply

😒😒😒



As if we don't know *white* Hollywood studio execs ain't shit when come to this diversity issue already.... 😪 This is just exhausting so I guess it's time that theyhavetodie.gif since they ain't learnin a damn thing with their flops after flops Reply

He’s not hopeful about the prospects of a diverse Oscar season after the "Moonlight" win.



Ugh, this is depressingly true. I was amazed at how many Academy members had the balls to straight-up be like "but we awarded 12 Years a Slave, GOD" when all the there are more than two races. Hollywood loves to forget that.



It really is just an Oprah_theyjusthavetodie.gif situation. Once it's not just made up primarily of old white dudes and we get some new voices/perspectives in there, stuff will slowly change. It's just taking a while. :P Ugh, this is depressingly true. I was amazed at how many Academy members had the balls to straight-up be like "but we awarded 12 Years a Slave, GOD" when all the #OscarsSoWhite stuff happened. Yeah, and...? So you've fulfilled your ~quota for the next decade or something? Also,Hollywood loves to forget that.It really is just an Oprah_theyjusthavetodie.gif situation. Once it's not just made up primarily of old white dudes and we get some new voices/perspectives in there, stuff will slowly change. It's just taking a while. :P Reply

These people act like giving a film that tells a black story an award is an act of charity. Even when it's SLAVERY. "I did my part, racism is dead, now let me go back to only caring about stuff featuring white people." Reply

