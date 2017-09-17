George Clooney tackles race, but he isn't optimistic about chances for diversity at the Oscars
George Clooney says Hollywood execs who can't see "a 45-year-old woman as a romantic lead" are a problem: https://t.co/s1WdHxNwja pic.twitter.com/sQ7AAcvuzJ— IndieWire (@IndieWire) 17 septembre 2017
The lack of diversity at the Oscars is because of the Industry. Studio executives need to get more interesting in young minority filmmakers getting their films out. (ex : Moonlight)
He was offered recently the lead role in an action film, and thought he was not the right guy for this part. They should have offered this part to Idris Elba. There’s no reason why this character can’t be black.
The star system has changed, people dont come to see the movie for the lead actor. Studio should take risks, have more imagination. (ex Idris Elba as James Bond)
It took him years to tackle race because he had yet to find the right project. He would rather see more minority filmmakers work their way into the industry.
He acknowledged the need for stronger female-centric projects. The business is run by a group of people who can’t see putting a 45-year-old woman as a romantic lead. They dont see them as still sexy.
He’s not hopeful about the prospects of a diverse Oscar season after the "Moonlight" win.
source
this screams "getting ready for politics" and I hate it.
He's a rich Hollywood asshole. If he really cared about human rights, he'd leave the industry that is guilty of violating human rights.
clooney is savvy but like dude is not some brilliant person, i'm sorry. he's done some great charity work but like theres a difference between celebrity charity and actual civil service.
It's going to seriously suck when Dee Rees gets left behind. :(
And my bae Alexander Siddig too, not exactly comparable as he's d-list but he's worked with lots of women directors. Some ppl act like it's sooo haaard to work with anything except white guys but it's obv not.
I'm happy for his work in Get Out and Black Panther but I want to see Daniel Kaluuya in more things.
lmaoooo is he referring to Suburbicon as his "right" project to tackle race? Because from everything I've heard it's all about the perspective of the white people mad black people are moving into their neighbourhood and the black characters are barely there.
Hell ALL the promo has been about the white characters, I didn't even know it had black characters in it till I read a plot summary.
In conclusion: JUST HIRE MORE FUCKING ACTORS/CREW MEMBERS OF COLOUR CLOONEY!
MTE. When I read the summary, I was like "... but where are the black people at?"
As if we don't know *white* Hollywood studio execs ain't shit when come to this diversity issue already.... 😪 This is just exhausting so I guess it's time that theyhavetodie.gif since they ain't learnin a damn thing with their flops after flops
Ugh, this is depressingly true. I was amazed at how many Academy members had the balls to straight-up be like "but we awarded 12 Years a Slave, GOD" when all the #OscarsSoWhite stuff happened. Yeah, and...? So you've fulfilled your ~quota for the next decade or something? Also, there are more than two races. Hollywood loves to forget that.
It really is just an Oprah_theyjusthavetodie.gif situation. Once it's not just made up primarily of old white dudes and we get some new voices/perspectives in there, stuff will slowly change. It's just taking a while. :P
Does he not know that those groups are pretty much one and the same? There's serious overlap....