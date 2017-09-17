George Clooney tackles race, but he isn't optimistic about chances for diversity at the Oscars




The lack of diversity at the Oscars is because of the Industry. Studio executives need to get more interesting in young minority filmmakers getting their films out. (ex : Moonlight)

He was offered recently the lead role in an action film, and thought he was not the right guy for this part. They should have offered this part to Idris Elba. There’s no reason why this character can’t be black.

The star system has changed, people dont come to see the movie for the lead actor. Studio should take risks, have more imagination. (ex Idris Elba as James Bond)

It took him years to tackle race because he had yet to find the right project. He would rather see more minority filmmakers work their way into the industry.

He acknowledged the need for stronger female-centric projects. The business is run by a group of people who can’t see putting a 45-year-old woman as a romantic lead. They dont see them as still sexy.

He’s not hopeful about the prospects of a diverse Oscar season after the "Moonlight" win.

