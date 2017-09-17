"Catch Me Outside" girl, Danielle Bregoli signs deal with Atlantic Records
‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Signs with Atlantic Records: ‘A Real Star With Undeniable Talent,’ Says Label Executive https://t.co/lWyLR94iBt— Variety (@Variety) September 16, 2017
- The “Cash Me Outside” girl from the Dr Phil Show has reportedly signed a multi-million dollar deal with Atlantic Records (that houses labelmates Ed Sheeran, Paramore, Bruno Mars, Kelly Clarkson Coldplay and Cardi B) and will release multiple albums as part of that deal.
- Her debut single "These Heaux", which she released after launching her "rap career" as Bhad Bhabie has already garnered 21 million views within two weeks and earned her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (currently sitting at No.77).
- Aton Ben Horin, global vice president of A&R at Warner Music Group, said, “Without a doubt, this girl is a real star with undeniable talent,” noting that, at 14, Bregoli is the youngest female rapper to ever to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
+ Charli XCX says she's ready to collaborate with Bhad Bhabie
In a now-deleted tweet from a fan asking Charli if she would collaborate with Bregoli/Bhad Bhabie, Charli responded:
Omg I'm ready— CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) September 16, 2017
SOURCE: Variety, Charli's Twitter
