"Catch Me Outside" girl, Danielle Bregoli signs deal with Atlantic Records

Fuck anyone who gives this disgusting petulant child any attention. Jesus fuck what is wrong with people. Reply

Thread

Link

mte. that's also how I feel about Taylor Swift Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sick of it. Why do we make these people famous? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm tired of shit ass behaviour being rewarded. Reply

Thread

Link

people really like white girls who pretend to be black huh nothing new Reply

Thread

Link





6:10



Apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Reply

Thread

Link

Trash comes from trash. You take one look at that mother and you know exactly the kind of shit that comes out of her mouth. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol @ her calling people little when she's legit 14... she's so damn annoying. if her parents are pimping her out like this and letting her say all this vile stuff, i feel no sympathy. 14 is old enough to know what's right and wrong to say. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's easy to say as an adult judging a 14 year old tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Her mom is super verbally and physically abusive, this isn't just an opportunistic stage parent situation. This kid never stood a chance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was barbie ngl. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why does she talk like she has a mouthful of marbles? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nicki minaj who?! theres a new rap kween in town! Reply

Thread

Link

this is actual white nonsense Reply

Thread

Link

This isn't going to end well for anyone. Reply

Thread

Link

why can't she just fade away Reply

Thread

Link

Charles would, her taste is right where sublime meets sewer Reply

Thread

Link

Sad Reply

Thread

Link

Meanwhile so many with actual talent can't even get meetings. Fuck it all. Reply

Thread

Link

Everything is about going viral now it's sf irritating. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is how modern entertainment works, we're only interested in clowns. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously this world is so ass backwards Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.google.co.uk/amp/jezebel.co m/the-making-and-unmaking-of-iggy-azalea-1 797030869/amp



First thing that came to mind tbh. Yep. Have you read that piece about Iggy's rise and fall?First thing that came to mind tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This article's really interesting! Thanks for sharing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was a good read. Tq Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thats such a good piece of journalism Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“You’re gonna attract the black guys, when you got an ass that big,” he told her.



WHY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In a June interview with The Guardian, Halsey, who sang on the Chainsmokers’ hit “Closer,” summarized Iggy’s career in a flippant nutshell: “She had a complete disregard for black culture. Fucking moron. I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me.”





why did i never know halsey said this? lmao i'm dead Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The major labels have zero interest in cultivating talented artists like they used to. They're all about making that quick buck now. Yay capitalism! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They only care about making a quick buck and then tossing these people away, it'll probably happen to Cardi B i'm sure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her mom ain't shit Reply

Thread

Link

what a time to be alive... Reply

Thread

Link

The beat/music of "These Heaux" should've been given to Cardi B. Reply

Thread

Link