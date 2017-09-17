Starz Outlander 3x03 "All Debts Paid" Trailer (3x02 watchpost!)
Tensions rise as Frank struggles with Claire's feelings for Jamie disrupting their marriage, back in Scotland (200yr prior) Jamie tries to avoid the British still hunting him down.....
Outlander airs on Starz at 8pm Sunday nights (or you can view it online now as Starz publishes it at midnight on the day of airing)
thoughts? anyone else notice they haven't called the baby a name outside Bree? i only know the name from ontd
Nothing can really touch the first season though
i'm enjoying s3 so far, i like seeing how they are trying to move on with their lives and their choices
I didn't mind the France story/war politics but I agree it wasn't my favorite. However, I'm intrigued about the clan politics and wish the show would've dealt more with that since the heart of the show is the 18th century Scotland.
I am floored by Tobias. I loved him in Rome and feel he was underused in GOT, but his dual performance is terrifyingly good.
Also, does the actor who plays Jamie get noms for stuff? He's one of the most charismatic actors I've seen in a long time and his scenes with Black Jack in season one were so real I almost couldn't watch.
I'm on S2 Ep3 right now and I can see why people say the France stuff is a bit boring. I def wish they were back in Scotland.
idt sam heughan has had any noms for the 'big' things, he won a bafta scotland...but idt that's the same as a bafta bafta? catriona's been nommed for an emmy this year and last year
i hope the portrayal of his and jamie's friendship is a lot less fetishistic of gay men and less demonizing of gay men in general (although gabaldon seems to have a problem with gay ppl period, all the lgbt men are jack randall or john and there's 0 gay women)
hasn't been confirmed either way in the show
the Jamie parts were so boring
i liked the last moment between Frank & Claire
The books are good and they peak at 3/4 but it can be super weird at times, Gabaldon has a thing about rough sex and gay men and sexual assault. There's a really good character, but the way he's shown in the books and by Gabaldon is super fetishy to me.
If you care about Jamie and Claire its worth slogging through the first 4 books at least, 5 is the worst but it gets a bit better after that, but the scope of the novels change to more of a not very well edited period family saga.
I'm so glad I've seen pics of cave Jaime early and I've prepared myself for how ridiculous he looks.
i didn't see any pics before, i was dying
Why they're hunting Jaime down?
Did they show the awfully written rape scene already?
the rape between black jack and jamie? yes, that was in s1