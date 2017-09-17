Starz Outlander 3x03 "All Debts Paid" Trailer (3x02 watchpost!)

I was midway through season 2 last week but decided to watch the premiere anyway. Glad to see the war stuff is relatively over. I couldnt get into the politics (which is why France was so boring). Still have the last two episodes to go but I can kind fo assume where its headed from here.



i liked outlander s2 more when they were in scotland. i loved the france costumes but i wasn't really sold on s2 in its entirety?



i'm enjoying s3 so far, i like seeing how they are trying to move on with their lives and their choices Reply

Yeah, I felt like the France stuff was from another show almost, they seemed very out of place there. Which I know they were, as foreigners, but it was hard to imagine either Jamie or Claire really getting any cache with these big political figures. And the repeat of the Claire as witch stuff didn't seem nearly as real as it did in Scotland. Reply

i hated france bc its just generally a depressing time for them aside from dressing nice and finding fergus Reply

The first half of the first season is definitely my favorite.



I didn't mind the France story/war politics but I agree it wasn't my favorite. However, I'm intrigued about the clan politics and wish the show would've dealt more with that since the heart of the show is the 18th century Scotland. Reply

This season is gonna be mad boring if it's gonna spend the entire time on when they were apart. WE GOT IT, her life sucks now bc she missed ha Scottish dick/1950s men are trash and his life sucks now bc all his friends are dead. Fascinating 🙄🙄🙄 Reply

they're reunited in ep5 Reply

Ok ok ok ok 😎 Reply

lol IA. I'm 3 minutes into episode 2, but the sexism stuff in episode 1 was so flat and unimaginative Reply

In the book the slow build-up to their reunion was excruciating, but so worth it Reply

I was late to the Outlander game but I've been marathoning it finally. The first season was so breathtakingly beautiful and emotional. I was actually caught off guard with how captivating it was because I'm not usually into romance shows, but the chemistry between every character is unreal.



I am floored by Tobias. I loved him in Rome and feel he was underused in GOT, but his dual performance is terrifyingly good.



Also, does the actor who plays Jamie get noms for stuff? He's one of the most charismatic actors I've seen in a long time and his scenes with Black Jack in season one were so real I almost couldn't watch.



I'm on S2 Ep3 right now and I can see why people say the France stuff is a bit boring. I def wish they were back in Scotland. Reply

they do end up in scotland for the back half of s2!



idt sam heughan has had any noms for the 'big' things, he won a bafta scotland...but idt that's the same as a bafta bafta? catriona's been nommed for an emmy this year and last year Reply

sam hasn't had any yet, but i can see him getting a nom for this season Reply

He should, he's underrated imo Reply

Sam is so underappreciated, he's fantastic. Reply

yas john grey



i hope the portrayal of his and jamie's friendship is a lot less fetishistic of gay men and less demonizing of gay men in general (although gabaldon seems to have a problem with gay ppl period, all the lgbt men are jack randall or john and there's 0 gay women)

Will they show Frank drinking Claire's breast milk? Reply

wtffffffffffff Reply

I'm just asking. What's with the reaction? Reply

They don't. It seems a lot of the time with Bree as a baby seems to be cut from the show. Reply

Who is the guy in the gif Reply

the ginger is sam heughan, the male lead on outlander Reply

Sam Heughan & Tobias Menzies Reply

I haven't seen the newest episode yet but my husbands Murtagh and Ian Murray better be ok. Reply

ikr?? they're so gooodddd Reply

Didn't Murtagh die at Culloden? Reply

in the books.

hasn't been confirmed either way in the show Reply

I feel like it's kinda slow right now, but I can only hope that next week's episode picks up the pace a bit. Reply

i am here for a slow buildup to really draw out the tension for their reunion. i did feel this episode was a bit of a lull, caveman jamie just made me lol Reply

i thought this season 3 premiere would be better, it was a letdown

the Jamie parts were so boring



i liked the last moment between Frank & Claire Reply

A thousand years late to this party, but are these books good? I heard there was a lot of rape in them, which is why I haven't picked them up...is that true? Reply

yes. they are rapey and weird in a lot of places. but i still think it's an interesting story? idk. Reply

It starts off okay, but then each book gets worse than the last. Reply

There are 5 instances of varying explicitness of rape/sexual assault in the books and the first book has the most explicit/harrowing instance (imo).



The books are good and they peak at 3/4 but it can be super weird at times, Gabaldon has a thing about rough sex and gay men and sexual assault. There's a really good character, but the way he's shown in the books and by Gabaldon is super fetishy to me.



If you care about Jamie and Claire its worth slogging through the first 4 books at least, 5 is the worst but it gets a bit better after that, but the scope of the novels change to more of a not very well edited period family saga. Reply

Do they ever go back to Scotland after book 3? Reply

she is also weirdly fetishy about breastfeeding??? i only know the passages from book 1 but i was very........ Reply

They're mediocre. She's a decent writer with awful use of tropes. Basically, a glorified trashy romance novel. Reply

This post is so early! It doesn't air for 9 more hours where I am.



I'm so glad I've seen pics of cave Jaime early and I've prepared myself for how ridiculous he looks. Reply

starz make it available onDemand at midnight each sunday, so it's available right away. which is kind of nice!



i didn't see any pics before, i was dying Reply

Oh right, I think I remember someone mentioning that last week now. I don't get Starz in Canada so I have to wait. As if my old ass could stay up past midnight to watch anything anyway, lol Reply

I forgot like 80% of the first book and never finished the second one.



Why they're hunting Jaime down?

Did they show the awfully written rape scene already? Reply

they're still hunting jamie for his crimes of s1 (they wanted him for murder and other things [even though he never committed the murder they accused him of]) because he escaped from prison at the end of s1, went to france in s2 and culloden was teh end of s2. so this is 6-7 years after culloden but they are still offering a reward for his capture.



the rape between black jack and jamie? yes, that was in s1 Reply

Oh right! I forgot about him being falsely accused of murder, thanks! Reply

Tobias is so fucking talented it hurts me. Reply

ikr!? i remember being so excited for him to be on GoT because it has such a huge platform....and they totally wasted him Reply

he's so unbelievably talented Reply

If they follow the books, I don't see this show making it past season 3. People seem to love the Scotland shit, and that's all over by the time you get to the last third of book 3. Reply

and i don't want them to stop focusing on jamie/claire? but they're starting filming for s4 in a fortnight. i guess we'll see Reply

