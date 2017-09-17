Starz Outlander 3x03 "All Debts Paid" Trailer (3x02 watchpost!)


Tensions rise as Frank struggles with Claire's feelings for Jamie disrupting their marriage, back in Scotland (200yr prior) Jamie tries to avoid the British still hunting him down.....

Outlander airs on Starz at 8pm Sunday nights (or you can view it online now as Starz publishes it at midnight on the day of airing)

thoughts? anyone else notice they haven't called the baby a name outside Bree? i only know the name from ontd
