Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries News

AHHHHHH I loved this show

I loved this show!! I used to watch it with my mom all the time. I hope this works out.

I just started watching this recently on Netflix - in the middle of season 2 right now. I love r so much!

I'm so excited. The promo for this has been super cute too. The latest video with Essie and Nathan is adorable.

I really hope everyone is free. I know Essie and Nathan are on board but have we heard from anyone else from the cast? I need Dot and Dr Mac at LEAST to be in it.

Yes, I even want Aunt Prudence, that stick in the mud, back

Miriam Margolyes is absolutely everything, I love her as Aunt Prudence so much.

Link

I backed the campaign, no shame! I love this show SO MUCH. The episode in the Chalet with the numbered murders??? High art

That one was outrageous, I love it. The murderer's motive for the whole charade was the best, he just wanted to be entertained!

He did it for the drama and I SUPPORT ha

LMAO

Honestly this show is one of the best shows to every come out of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and deserved far more awards than it got.



Edited at 2017-09-17 02:04 pm (UTC)

I love this show! Thanks a million to the user who has it as an icon and to the other user who asked about it. I just started season 3 yesterday after thinking I'd already watched it lol.

everyone can can come back except hugh.

He's such a "nice guy", I'm glad they're showing him for what he really is. I do think he gets some character development which is good because Dottie deserves someone better. Although I don't know how long his appreciation for a modern woman lasts, I'm worried he'll regress again in season 3 (which is where I'm at)

He reminds me of Dean from Gilmore Girls, they have the same attitude.



He reminds me of Dean from Gilmore Girls, they have the same attitude.

He makes me so angry

Whenever men create an intelligent self sufficient female character they have to make her sidekick and love interest this Decent and Ordinary Conservative Man. Extra posts if he's a veteran. (Cf: Bones). It's so transparent.

Loved this show so much! It is honestly stunning and Essie is so charismatic.



My favorite episode was the one where they were shooting an Egyptian movie!

The ending with her banging the nameless slave actor who was wearing chains !! was so nagl tho

Oh dang, this looks cute.

This makes me so happy. I love miss fisher. Gonna go donate now.

This show is really cute and a racist mess that no one would expect in the 2010s at the same time

lol mte, as much as I love it I really hope they keep it non messy in the movie and possible prequel tv series

I mean the synopsis... you know it's going to have some super dated "how did no one catch this" exoticism lol



Edited at 2017-09-17 04:33 pm (UTC)

Will it be "only Asian man shown on show is an opium dealer" level bad tho?? 🤔🤔



I love it but gawd some of those storylines... it really is an Australian series

And knows martial arts



And the plot line with his wife too lol

ONTD suggested i watch this show on netflix and i absolutely loved it. when it ended i wanted so much more. I hope all goes to plan!

I've been debating backing. I read an article about comparing it to Veronica Mars in a female detective that studios didn't believe people would be interested in.

So excited for this! I'm curious about the prequel and who will be cast.

yes

