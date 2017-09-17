Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries News
- There's a Kickstarter campaign to help fund a Miss Fisher movie. The original goal was AU$ 250,000 and it was achieved on the first day. Right now they are at AU$ 351,186 and there are 27 more days to go, so the movie is definitely going to happen!
- The script has already been written. The movie will be called Miss Fisher & the Crypt of Tears and it's about Phryne going on a global adventure with "romantic wayside stops in the Far East, glamorous sojourns in the mansions of London, and a battle to survive the rolling sands of the Arabian Desert long enough to find the missing treasure, solve numerous murders and break all aviation records as she wings her way home again!"
- The production starts in mid-2018, so the movie will probably be out in late 2018 or 2019.
- They're still planning a prequel tv show.
He reminds me of Dean from Gilmore Girls, they have the same attitude.
My favorite episode was the one where they were shooting an Egyptian movie!
I love it but gawd some of those storylines... it really is an Australian series
And the plot line with his wife too lol