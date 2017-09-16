One Million Moms upset over inclusion of gender fluid child in 'Roseanne' reboot

Well fuck, now I HAVE to watch it!



But then I'll be supporting crazy ass Roseanne!



The fuck is one to do in this situation 🤔 Reply

unless you have a nielsen box it really doesn't matter if you watch it.... Reply

I hope all of these (non)million moms die fast so their (potentially)real children don't have to grow up around their nasty views. Reply

The One Million Moms are really like 10 fat male losers, right? And a couple Duggars? Reply

nah, all yt women Reply

Neither, they're the women who ask for the manager because you're out of stock on the item they wanted and they want you fired for not being able to magically materialize it when they requested it Reply

That's a vile accuracy. Reply

I work on my campus and for the most part, students are understanding and patient. It's always the much-older students or alum who are in their 40s-50s, or students' parents, who are the fucking WORST.



I had an alum who got so pissed at me because I told her we weren't giving guided tours until the alumni lunch started at 1pm. It was only 11am. It was also clearly written in her invite and we had a huge fucking sign at the front desk that said tours were only from 1-4. She got so mad and stormed off with her and her bajillion loud-ass kids who kept fucking with our turnstiles and jumping around everywhere. Ugh. Jackass. She didn't come back (at least during my shift) thank fuck. Reply

Probably. The organization was started by American Family Association, and all the key members of AFA are men so...



Unless they hired a bunch of moms, idk Reply

I love how this somehow comes back to men, lol.



And did you just fat shame? hahahaha Reply

They should slap that on the promos like a Parental Advisory sticker- you know its good if OMM is pissed. Reply

It makes it worth watching Reply

Yes Roseanne IRL is terrible now but I will defend this show till my death tbh. This show did so much for me with the way characters like Darlene were written. It was so ahead of its time. And also especially in the way it dealt with ~Darlene goes dark~ Reply

Yassss there was a lot of good in this show. They even actually talked about abortion, and a lot of shows refuse to do that even now. Reply

The original run of this show, final season excluded, is an absolute masterwork.



It's legit heartbreaking to me how shitty Roseanne is now, I have a strong connection to this show too Reply

I don't even acknowledge S9 tbh. It's depressing to see how Roseanne is now because this show was such an important piece of tv for me and nothing really came close to depicting that ~middle-class~ life + touching on things like racism, abortion, feminism, domestic violence, etc. It was so ahead of its time and in some ways still is imo. Reply

Honestly. I just pretend that the last season didn't exist. Reply

'roseanne' is my late mom. looks like her, talks like her. so as awful as roseanne the person is today, I can't write off this body of work. It definitely depicted life as I knew it, poor as fuck, and they talked about so many progressive things. It was pretty amazing at the time. Reply

The best, honestly Reply

omg I need to watch this show Reply

sounds like i'll definitely be watching Roseanne!! Reply

lmao literally all it says it he sometimes wears girl clothing. that doesn't mean he's gender dysphoric. Reply

right? i got a little confused there Reply

It's like they've never been around children, lmao this shit is so common



It's almost more rare for a kid to not go through a phase where they want to wear the clothes that are deemed only for the opposite gender



These type of garbage people put way too much pressure on children to already be fully formed into societal constructs by 2 years old.



Edited at 2017-09-17 03:14 am (UTC)

For real. My cousin used to let me put makeup on him when we were younger and he thought it was so fun (at least until we used waterproof makeup one time and he freaked out that it didn't wash off right away, lmao). Like damn, kids do that kind of stuff to play around, who's it hurting? Reply

for real! my mom said my brother's dad got a little weird when he asked for a doll for christmas when he was two or three and my mom was like "1. he has a sister who plays with dolls, it makes sense that's something he'd ask for. 2. it's not going to make him gay to have a doll, that's already determined no matter what fucking toys he plays with!" and that christmas she got him a cabbage patch doll and a kitchen set that he loved for years. Reply

lol mte Reply

is the kid really supposed to be gender fluid? why can girls wear pants and still be girls but a boy is "gender fluid" if he wears dresses? Reply

Because being masculine(a ~tomboy~) is totally acceptable but being feminine is the worst thing one can be and theyre pretty damn open about admiting that!



People like this are the worst, it's really scary how many adults think it's totally okay to reprimand little boys for having even a slight interest in the non-masculine.



I can't image being the type of person who's so hellbent on teaching children shame and self doubt so early Reply

It's only acceptable for girls to be masculine up to a certain point. Society expects tomboys to grow out of it by the time they hit puberty. Then it's considered socially unacceptable. Look at how society views women whose gender presentation is more on the masculine side, or "butch."



Lol i love how even Madonna sang about it, although the opening lines don't mention the expiration date for masc presentation for girls



Reply

Well, it's been socially acceptable for some time for little girls to be tomboys but it's never been socially acceptable for little boys to wear dresses.



And idk if it means he's gender fluid. I just actually read the post (ONTD never reads lol) and the character description doesn't explicitly mention or even indicate that the character would identify as gender fluid or is meant to be gender fluid. It says he occasionally likes to wear dresses which is pretty normal in children. Kids like dress-up.



Edited at 2017-09-17 03:41 am (UTC)

there's so much to actually get upset about, but okay. Reply

ia. abc also never even said anything about gender fluidity. One Million Moms and some posters here are getting angry over nothing. Reply

lmao, exactly! their site is insane, idk if you've seen it? they have an entire page dedicated to their "successes" and it's so fucking creepy. they're a waste of space Reply

the other day a colleague was giving me a ride and we saw a gay dude walking down the streets (he was dressed and walking in a very feminine way) and my colleague immediately started to make fun of him and rambling how he "didn't hate them but my only problem with those people is how they were such a bad influence for kids, because they see that behavior and will want to emulate it" and I was biting my tongue unable to say much because I just met the guy and he was driving me home from work as a favor...



He just graduated as a general doctor.

the other day a colleague was giving me a ride and we saw a gay dude walking down the streets (he was dressed and walking in a very feminine way) and my colleague immediately started to make fun of him and rambling how he "didn't hate them but my only problem with those people is how they were such a bad influence for kids, because they see that behavior and will want to emulate it" and I was biting my tongue unable to say much because I just met the guy and he was driving me home from work as a favor...

He just graduated as a general doctor.

Is 20fucking17 and he's a doctor.

I would have went off and called an Uber. Reply

ugh i wish, but i haven't been paid yet :(

can't wait until i buy my own car



also i do need to talk to him so he doesn't talk to me about this bs ever again... Reply

This post ought to go well. Reply

lmao - I need to rewatch this show, I forgot how much I loved it. Reply

i love john goodman so much Reply

His portrayal is definitely one of my favorite tv dads of all time. Probably why I hated that cheating storyline and the mess that was S9 because it was so the exact opposite of Dan the character. So many sitcoms depicted dads/husbands as these lifeless slob characters and Dan was written in a way that really cared about his family and wanting to evolve. Reply

same he's fantastic Reply

Lmaooo love this bit, I need to rewatch. Reply

Lmaooo yaaas Reply

lol Dan. John Goodman is amazing. Reply

LOL Reply

Listen i loved the original show but idk if I trust Roseanne on this. She's been known to say transphobic shit on twitter. Are we sure the kid isn't gonna be used as a punchline? Reply

DNA proves a female is female and a male is male.



Oh, now these assholes are pretending to care about science.



Well, "science" anyway. They won't believe in evolution or climate change, but some vague proclamations about biological sex they just came up with are 100% guy-in-a-lab-coat-certified. Reply

Thread

