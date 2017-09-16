One Million Moms upset over inclusion of gender fluid child in 'Roseanne' reboot
Source
One Million Moms is morally outraged by the Roseanne reboot this time https://t.co/BFX9P67I4E pic.twitter.com/8SJp7aiLXK— LGBTQ Nation (@lgbtqnation) September 15, 2017
- As reported earlier this month, Darlene and David will have a child named Mark in the upcoming Roseanne revival. The character description was "Sensitive and bright, Mark occasionally likes to wear girls’ clothing."
Some jobless losers with too much time on their handsOne Million Moms is offended at the idea of the character possibly being gender fluid, and they have issued a petition to encourage people from not watching the reboot. An excerpt from their petition: "DNA proves a female is female and a male is male. There is no gray area here and no such thing as 'gender fluid.' Confusing young viewers and child cast members with gender dysphoria is destructive. ABC is glorifying gender dysphoria, also known as gender identity disorder, and using a child to promote this mental disorder."
- The revival of Roseanne will air mid-season in 2018 on ABC.
But then I'll be supporting crazy ass Roseanne!
The fuck is one to do in this situation 🤔
I had an alum who got so pissed at me because I told her we weren't giving guided tours until the alumni lunch started at 1pm. It was only 11am. It was also clearly written in her invite and we had a huge fucking sign at the front desk that said tours were only from 1-4. She got so mad and stormed off with her and her bajillion loud-ass kids who kept fucking with our turnstiles and jumping around everywhere. Ugh. Jackass. She didn't come back (at least during my shift) thank fuck.
Unless they hired a bunch of moms, idk
And did you just fat shame? hahahaha
It's legit heartbreaking to me how shitty Roseanne is now, I have a strong connection to this show too
It's almost more rare for a kid to not go through a phase where they want to wear the clothes that are deemed only for the opposite gender
These type of garbage people put way too much pressure on children to already be fully formed into societal constructs by 2 years old.
Edited at 2017-09-17 03:14 am (UTC)
People like this are the worst, it's really scary how many adults think it's totally okay to reprimand little boys for having even a slight interest in the non-masculine.
I can't image being the type of person who's so hellbent on teaching children shame and self doubt so early
Lol i love how even Madonna sang about it, although the opening lines don't mention the expiration date for masc presentation for girls
And idk if it means he's gender fluid. I just actually read the post (ONTD never reads lol) and the character description doesn't explicitly mention or even indicate that the character would identify as gender fluid or is meant to be gender fluid. It says he occasionally likes to wear dresses which is pretty normal in children. Kids like dress-up.
Edited at 2017-09-17 03:41 am (UTC)
the other day a colleague was giving me a ride and we saw a gay dude walking down the streets (he was dressed and walking in a very feminine way) and my colleague immediately started to make fun of him and rambling how he "didn't hate them but my only problem with those people is how they were such a bad influence for kids, because they see that behavior and will want to emulate it" and I was biting my tongue unable to say much because I just met the guy and he was driving me home from work as a favor...
He just graduated as a general doctor.
Is 20fucking17 and he's a doctor.
can't wait until i buy my own car
also i do need to talk to him so he doesn't talk to me about this bs ever again...
also
uploading sites for free
uploading sites for free
uploading sites for free
uploading sites for free
uploading sites for free
uploading sites for free
Re: also
RE: also
Re: also
Re: also
Re: also
Re: also
Re: also
Re: also
Oh, now these assholes are pretending to care about science.
Well, "science" anyway. They won't believe in evolution or climate change, but some vague proclamations about biological sex they just came up with are 100% guy-in-a-lab-coat-certified.
"Listen, i learned this 2 decades ago in 7th grade science! I know what I'm talking about..."