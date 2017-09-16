Valentine/Cupid killer

One Million Moms upset over inclusion of gender fluid child in 'Roseanne' reboot

Source

  • As reported earlier this month, Darlene and David will have a child named Mark in the upcoming Roseanne revival. The character description was "Sensitive and bright, Mark occasionally likes to wear girls’ clothing."

  • Some jobless losers with too much time on their hands One Million Moms is offended at the idea of the character possibly being gender fluid, and they have issued a petition to encourage people from not watching the reboot. An excerpt from their petition: "DNA proves a female is female and a male is male. There is no gray area here and no such thing as 'gender fluid.' Confusing young viewers and child cast members with gender dysphoria is destructive. ABC is glorifying gender dysphoria, also known as gender identity disorder, and using a child to promote this mental disorder."

  • The revival of Roseanne will air mid-season in 2018 on ABC.

  • Current Music: ABC - The Look of Love
Tagged: , ,